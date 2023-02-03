Energy Needs in a Historic Time

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

France’s Minister of State and international partnerships Chrysoula Xacharoupoulou (l) Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley (r)

Due to circumstances beyond their control many nations are reversing or re-imagining their energy policies. France has pasted a bill on the acceleration of procedures relating to their new nuclear facility, dismissing their entire public sessions in the Senate and simply removing their past objective of reducing to 50% the share of nuclear power in electricity production against the more than 75% used today. The reduction target to 50% was Frances flagship measure for the energy transition law of 2015, a building block of Frances 5 year energy plan. The plan to reach 50% by 2025 had already been postponed to 2035 and beyond. President Macron wishes to keep the framework of the plan while dealing with his nations energy needs.

Accusing Macron of lacking political vision, the opposition viewed his decision as moving backwards at a time when needed political courage and futuristic decision making was required. President Macron needed to flush his nations energy generation which France was to share with many other EU Nations lacking the needed power to heat their homes. The Russo-Ukrainian War’s influence upon the EU is sound and significant. Russia supplies a majority of the EU’s energy requirements, and has weaponized their ability to supply energy to energy poor nations. Germany, Brussels, Scandinavia, France and the Southern portion of the EU Alliance depend on Russian energy.

Energy is being portioned to individual customers, allowing governmental approve portions and no more. The cost of fuel and carbon based energy has sky rockets through out the EU. European Politicians are attempting to decarbonise energy, but economic, political and military needs are manipulating these attempts, hopefully for a limited time. European Nations that can provide coal for energy have returned to the harvesting of this dirty material. Beggars must flow with the tides of history.

History tells us that the use of all available energy options are on the table, driving backward Europe’s de-carbonation policy’s at ;least 3-5 years. Coal from Canada, America and the UK are flowing into Europe along with natural gas supplies. While this is going on, nuclear power plants that were to be rehabilitated or closed are not only open, but running at full power generation.

Weather announcements proclaim a sever winter will hit Europe, the Ukraine and Russia. What ever energy source is available, its cost and availability will be scarce and very high indeed. The Middle Eastern energy glut will also come to Europe’s assistance with exceedingly high prices. The EU’s political criticisms of the Saudi’s-Kuwait-Iranian abuses domestically, political assassinations and human rights abuses of the past have influenced Middle Eastern responses in kind. Never piss off a supplier of future needed products right? America has no real influence on the obviously preferred supplier of energy to the EU, the Middle Kingdoms.

The EU in Brussels needs to consolidate their overall needs, factor in future climatic events during this winter, and move towards a united energy front. All sources of energy in Europe will be allowed this winter. Winter conditions in the southern regions of Europe will be bleak, with usual temperatures dropping significantly. A good time to visit relatives in North America or the Caribbean Islands.

An obvious political move within the EU is coming. Far to many problems have arisen, leaving little time to legislatively carry out businesses. Authoritarianism within the EU Alliance has already appeared, and this influence will move to the very heart of the alliance in Brussels. Whether right – left wing, the EU will face a time where democratic ideals will face off against more assertive authoritarian movements and beliefs. Depending upon how difficult the EU’s suffering will be this winter, the authoritarian wing of the EU’s Legislator may make know its significant presence. Wish for a end to the wasteful Russo-Ukrainian conflict. It is the root block that can bring fascism back into vogue.

