Submitted by Steven Kaszab

More Canadians are choosing legal forms of cannabis then previously, from 52% to 61% reported last year. The 2022 Cannabis Survey carried out by Health Canada has shown that smoking is the most favorable form of consumption, but the number of people choosing to use vape pens is increasing.

The study was carried out April-June 2022 and offers insights into Canadians knowledge, attitudes and behaviors on Cannabis use.

Over the previous 12 months, Cannabis use among youth 16-19 returned to pre-legalization levels in 2021-2022, after increasing 2018-2020. The proportions of those who use Cannabis daily has been stable since 2018, including among youth 16-19. Smoking Cannabis has continually declined, while vaporizing Cannabis using a pen has increased since 2021. Smoking remains the favored choice, followed by consuming edibles. More respondents reported using legal sources compared to 2021. 61% of those using cannabis over the past 12 months reported using legal store fronts, up from 52% in 2021. The portion of the population using illegal sources has declined between 2018-2021, remaining the same in 2022. More than a quarter of those that use Cannabis use it for medical purposes, with a medical document from their healthcare professional.

The report will assist legislative and healthcare policy decisions in the near future. Approximately 1% of users reported accidental consumption in their homes (consumed by pets and children). A futuristic problem has risen with regards to the use of Vape Pens, and vaping Cannabis. Vaping associated lung diseases have become issues for the healthcare sector. E Cigarettes and vaping of sourced materials is a constant problem for both healthcare and Policing Authorities. Fentanyl lased product has show its ugly face throughout Canada and the USA. While a very small portion of Cannabis users have become addicted, the level of addiction is increasing each year. The very process of vaping can create conditions that erode a users lung tissue, manipulating the users heart beat and blood pressure. The legalizing of Cannabis has not been a bed of roses, but a serious challenge to many population sectors, both urban or rural alike.

This study shows the legal practices of Cannabis, while only gently delving into the underworld of illegal Cannabis use. The expected generation of public revenue has not arrived yet, while the demand of more addiction services continues to increase. A drug is a drug they say, and the pusher man has continued to evolving into a public seller, manager and promoter of this Cannabis material, protected by a public authority.

Source: Sources: B.C. and Canada Health Service, Canadian Evergreen

Like this: Like Loading...