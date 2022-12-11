National Hero Rihanna The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

How many times have we heard references made to Barbados being a country punching above its weight? Through the years the comment made but former United Nations Secretary General Koffi Anan has been striped of its obvious meaning by political opportunists.

The challenges for a 21 by 14 small developing island with an open economy in a competitive global space will always be many. While it is true Barbados lost its leadership anchor in recent years by our high standards there is hope, as a people we must never surrender to despair.

The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate leaders, revenues and employee counts; and media mentions and reach of all. The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo. FORBES

The blogmaster has attended several social events in recent weeks and observed up close the unbridled well spirited Bajan. We have a core of well meaning Barbadians who are waiting for astute leadership from all spheres of society to rekindle that indomitable spirit which provoked Koffi Anan’s comment.

In the respected international Forbes publication for 2022 TWO Barbadians are listed in the Top 100 Most Powerful Women. The international pop star, business woman and National Hero Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty at #73 and Prime Minister Mia Mottley at #98. Some will disagree with the criteria used to determine the selections, however, it does not change the fact a global opinion shaper selected TWO Barbadian women to be on the prominent list.

The blogmaster is hopeful our small country and population- although limited in natural resources however rich in human resource talent- will never stop believing that the world is our oyster. If there is any doubt be inspired by home grown talent National Hero Rihanna and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

