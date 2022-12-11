How many times have we heard references made to Barbados being a country punching above its weight? Through the years the comment made but former United Nations Secretary General Koffi Anan has been striped of its obvious meaning by political opportunists.
The challenges for a 21 by 14 small developing island with an open economy in a competitive global space will always be many. While it is true Barbados lost its leadership anchor in recent years by our high standards there is hope, as a people we must never surrender to despair.
The blogmaster has attended several social events in recent weeks and observed up close the unbridled well spirited Bajan. We have a core of well meaning Barbadians who are waiting for astute leadership from all spheres of society to rekindle that indomitable spirit which provoked Koffi Anan’s comment.
In the respected international Forbes publication for 2022 TWO Barbadians are listed in the Top 100 Most Powerful Women. The international pop star, business woman and National Hero Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty at #73 and Prime Minister Mia Mottley at #98. Some will disagree with the criteria used to determine the selections, however, it does not change the fact a global opinion shaper selected TWO Barbadian women to be on the prominent list.
The blogmaster is hopeful our small country and population- although limited in natural resources however rich in human resource talent- will never stop believing that the world is our oyster. If there is any doubt be inspired by home grown talent National Hero Rihanna and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
At the end of the day all people around the world are individuals the same and different and the nation nationality wave your flag thing is a red herring
Not entirely true. There is such a thing as culture developed among people who live together in a confined space. People do influence each other. Mindsets are shared. Attitudes are shared. Thoughts and behaviours are contagious.
A society could not function if this were not so.
Finally, a positive contribution that highlights the beauty and peacefulness of our beloved island.
We owe all this and much more to our Supreme Leader. Thank you, Mia Mottley, for guiding Barbados safely through these dark times like a flame-haired angel!
Would love to read the actual article.
@TheOGazerts on December 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM
“If there is any doubt be inspired by home grown talent National Hero Rihanna and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.”
This sentence is enough for me to cheer. Truth, nothing but truth.
Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women Top Ten
2022
🇩🇪 1. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
🇫🇷 2. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank
🇺🇸 3. Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States
🇺🇸 4. Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
🇺🇸 5. Abigail Johnson, President-CEO of Fidelity Investments
🇺🇸 6. Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
🇮🇹 7. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy
🇺🇸 8. Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health
🇺🇸 9. Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture
🇺🇸 10. Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup
