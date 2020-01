It is approaching two years since Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party were swept into government in unprecedented manner 30-0 – the question forming on the lips of some – do we have political leaders/parties in waiting to rival Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour party?

A strong democratic systems demands a robust dissenting view.

The Mottley government has aggressively implemented an austerity program AND had a few bad implementations.