Rihanna, National Hero of Barbados

The announcement by Prime Minister Mia Mottley during the independence and republic ceremony that Rihanna was recommended by the government and accepted by the now President of the Republic of Barbados to be added to the pantheon of national heroes came as a surprise. To be expected public opinion is mixed although many appreciate Rihanna for what she has accomplished on the world stage as an entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist.

It is instructive to to examine the criteria outlined in the Order of National Heroes Act, in particular the criteria for eligibility declared in the schedule to the Act.

Order of National Heroes

In determining the eligibility of a person referred to in section 8, the Prime Minister shall have regard to whether that person

(a) has given outstanding service to Barbados and his contribution has altered the course of the history of Barbados; (b) has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attainment of the highest excellence which has redounded to the honour of Barbados; or (c) has, through his heroic exploits and sacrifice, contributed to the improvement of the economic and social conditions of Barbados and Barbadians generally.

The blogmaster will reserve opinion, for the moment.