Rihanna, National Hero of Barbados
The announcement by Prime Minister Mia Mottley during the independence and republic ceremony that Rihanna was recommended by the government and accepted by the now President of the Republic of Barbados to be added to the pantheon of national heroes came as a surprise. To be expected public opinion is mixed although many appreciate Rihanna for what she has accomplished on the world stage as an entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist.
It is instructive to to examine the criteria outlined in the Order of National Heroes Act, in particular the criteria for eligibility declared in the schedule to the Act.
Order of National Heroes
In determining the eligibility of a person referred to in section 8, the Prime Minister shall have regard to whether that person
- (a) has given outstanding service to Barbados and his contribution has altered the course of the history of Barbados;
- (b) has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attainment of the highest excellence which has redounded to the honour of Barbados; or
- (c) has, through his heroic exploits and sacrifice, contributed to the improvement of the economic and social conditions of Barbados and Barbadians generally.
The blogmaster will reserve opinion, for the moment.
Even if Rihanna does not formally meet the requirements of a national heroine, her nomination is at least a successful act of global public relations. Just like the proclamation of the republic, which will not improve the lousy vaccination rate of the superstitious, naive black masses.
But when I go through the criteria for national heroism in my mind, there is no question that only one person after Bussa has met those criteria: our Supreme Leader Mia Mottley. She has successfully battled hurricanes, volcanic ash, national bankruptcy, lice, cockroaches, Donville Inniss, OSA, and the DLP.
Public commentary will be interestingly to listen to in coming weeks and months. The blogmaster notes the wishsy washy comment attributed to the leader of the DLP in the media. From a political perspective the appointment has forced a new narrative in the public space with a general election on the horizon. Busy time for pundits.
“Even if Rihanna does not formally meet the requirements of a national heroine, her nomination is at least a successful act of global public relations”
Sums up the entire exercise right here
Just observing
I love Rihanna and I hope she is reading the underground to get this message xxx
Now that the Queen Umbrella has been taken away the call for reparations is portrayed in a song called Bitch Better Have My Money..
