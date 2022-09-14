Microbial Growth – Elements of Microbial Nutrition

For the purpose of the blog, interested persons should pay particular attention to slides 59, 63-67, 70-73 & 75, as these slides note some of the main culprits in most food poisoning seen in the GIT.

After the incubation period and the generation time, the major Patho-physiology that cause the symptoms of pain, vomiting diarrhea involves the impaired function of the Na+K+ATP dependent pump in the walls of the GI TRACT.

There is thus a tendency to dehydration, which can be kept at bay in mild cases by increasing one’s fluid intake, until the function of the Na+K+ATP dependent pump in the walls of the GI TRACT is restored.

Dehydration is dangerous, because all chemical reactions in the body take place in aqueous medium.

In mild cases, and while waiting for care in severe casses one can try to replace the Na+ by putting some pot salt in your lemonade. K+ may easily be obtained from bananas and citrous fruit. Use very little sugar in your rehydration fluid, as the sugar will attract water to the gut, and defeat the purpose that you are trying to achieve.

– Dr. GP