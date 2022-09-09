Countdown to the End of Barbados’ IMF Program

by Kemar J.D Stuart is an Economist and Director Business Development , Finance and Investment Stuart & Perkins Caribbean

Government will be forced to decide the fate of Barbados very soon as the decision to enter into another International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will be publicly known in some days ahead. In my analysis the Prime Minister may seek to table the proposed changes in legislation before September 30th 2022. In the press conference hosted by the PM she indicated that the NIS is not in crisis really but we must act now to save it. The rush to amend pension is the government following the dictates and timelines imposed by the BERT plan endorsed by the IMF.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley on May 13th 2022 told reporters at Ilaro Court that the current programme would end on September 30 , 2022 and discussions would begin once the mission report “passes the board” at the end of June.Mr. van Selm said Barbados had reached a staff level agreement with the EFF, following its latest review and once approved by the IMF Board in June, the country would have access to US $23 million in funding.

From the recent NIS political showcase with Actuary Derek Osbourne which caused serious civil & societal discomfort across the country . The GOB is going ahead to alter pension to meet the draconian proposals agreed to by signing the IMF program back in 2018. Pension reform is one of the major agreements the government agreed to enact and to date the government has not lived up to it’s end of the bargain with the iMF as the current IMF program winds up in 23 days and pension reform is still due.

The odd timing chosen by the Prime Minister to raise the NIS and pension reform conversation was not to sensitize the public about the NIS which she categorically stated is not in crisis but we must act now to save it was but a cliche is to hide the force and pressure being applied against Barbados to live up the agreement made with the IMF within the specific dictates and timelines imposed. This is why Bajans may have to work to 72 through no fault of their own.

My prediction is that the government may move swiftly to amend the pension before September 30th to avoid running over into the end of the IMF program. If no decision is made by then this will be an indication of the government’s intent to indeed enter into another IMF program come September 30th and pension reform will be a high priority requirement for the government to enact in the next program. The next program will be more difficult than the first including more cuts to jobs, deeper cuts to pensions especially non-contributory , cuts to SOEs, increased taxes and levies on government services, cuts in budgets to all ministries and to also privatize more government assets such as the GAIA airport which being leased out to an unknown we speak for 40 years and the water authority which is undergoing serious changes to it’s operations as we speak .

Prime Minister Mottley said that “From July, we will start discussing. Will we have a successor programme? If so, what type of successor programme? Will we go it on our own or is it time or is it right to go on your own when interest rates are rising globally? Or do you stay in the comfort of concessional interest rates by having a programme or working closely with the other regional development banks and international financial institutions . July and August passed and no discourse took place

The Prime Minister of Barbados mentioned the possibility of a roadshow in September to start to tell our story to the capital markets pointing out “whether we go back into an IMF Programme or not, we believe that our story, which is a credible story, has to be told, in order to be able to…get our way back to investment grade. Barbados was barred from capital markets because of the voluntary international debt default by the Mottley government in 2018 and in 23 days September comes to an end therefore the public should monitor social media over the next 23 days starting september 7th for comments from the Prime Minister surrounding Barbados’ fate in regards to signing another IMF program and proposed NIS reform.

  • David
    September 9, 2022 4:47 AM

    Index ranking takes a dip
    Barbados has fallen 14 places in the United Nation’s Development Programme’s Human Development Index (HDI).
    However, the drop is not unique to this country, as the report revealed that human development has fallen in 90 per cent of countries, a worrying development which has been largely attributed to a series of overlapping crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
    According to the report released yesterday, which accounts for the period 2020 and 2021, Barbados is ranked 70 out of 191 countries and territories, several notches down from the ranking of 56 which was attained in 2019.
    Barbados is now the fourth highest ranked in the Caribbean, surpassed by Bahamas, which moved five places to rank 55, Trinidad and Tobago (57) and Grenada (68).
    Among the shocks blamed for this sharp dip is the COVID-19 crisis, the war in Ukraine and climate change.
    “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven reversals in human development in almost every country and continues to spinoff variants unpredictably. War in Ukraine and elsewhere, more human suffering amid a shifting geopolitical order and a strained multilateral system. Record-breaking temperatures, fires, and storms, each an alarm bell from planetary systems out of whack. Acute crises are giving way to chronic, layered, interacting uncertainties
    at a global scale, painting a picture of uncertain times and unsettled lives,” the report stated.
    The study noted further: “For the first time on record, the global HDI value declined, taking the world back to the time just after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement. Every year a few different countries experience dips in their respective HDI values. But a whopping 90 percent of countries saw their HDI value drop in either 2020 or 2021, far exceeding the number that experienced reversals in the wake of the global financial crisis. Last year saw some recovery at the global level, but it was partial and uneven: most very high HDI countries notched improvements, while most of the rest experienced ongoing declines.”
    Summary measure
    The Human Development Index is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living. Barbados’ HDI value for 2021 is 0.790, which still puts the country in the High human development category. Barbados’ Gross National Income per capita for 2021 stands at $12 306. The Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is the dollar value of a country’s final income in a year divided by its population.
    Over the last two decades, Barbados’ HDI value changed from 0.725 to 0.790, a change of 9.0 percent. Between 1990 and 2021, Barbados’s life expectancy at birth changed by 4.8
    years, mean years of schooling changed by 1.5 years and expected years of schooling changed by 2.9 years. Barbados’ Gross National Income per capita changed by about -9.5 percent between 1990 and 2021.
    According to the statistics, there is little to indicate a closing of the gender gaps, as based on the gross national income per capita stratified by gender, there is an annual differential of $4319 towards men. The expected years of schooling for females is 17.7 years while males on average attend school for 13.8 years. The 2021 female Human Development Index value for Barbados is 0.799 in contrast with 0.773 for males, resulting in a Gender Development Index value of 1.034.
    However, Barbados’ Gender Inequality Index is significantly below the global average. In terms of the Labour Force Participation Rate, the gender gap for the rest of the world stands at 25.5 per cent in favour of males while Barbados in 2021 recorded 7.7 per cent differential in favour of males.
    On the positive side, Barbados’ Multidimensional Poverty Index, is in good stead with a value of 0.009. The MPI looks beyond income to understand how people experience poverty in multiple and simultaneous ways. It identifies how people are being left behind across three key dimensions: health, education and standard of living, comprising ten indicators. People who experience deprivation in at least one third of these indicators fall into the category of multidimensionally poor.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    September 9, 2022 4:48 AM

    Stick with IMF, say economists Fund’s guidance necessary,say Greenidge and Howard
    By Shawn Cumberbatch shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

    Government’s economic reform programme will stand a better chance of succeeding if Barbados continues under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrangement after the current one expires on September 30.
    As the country awaits an announcement from Government on the issue, its senior economic advisor Dr Kevin Greenidge said the IMF partnership was valuable in executing the initial Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme.
    His expectation was that the same outcome would be achieved if the international financial institution was on board as the authorities implemented a revised BERT plan.
    Economist Professor Emeritus Michael Howard also supported another round of IMF involvement after the current four-year Extended Fund Facility ended, saying that with Barbados lacking strong economic buffers, “the IMF may have to be a crutch to keep the economy on course”.
    The two economists were responding to international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service position that Barbados being in another IMF programme would improve its chances of getting a credit rating upgrade.
    Reform
    While not discounting the importance of such an outcome, Greenidge placed more importance on the successful implementation of economic reform.
    “The IMF has been a partner with the Government in implementing the last BERT programme, which by all accounts, has been very successful,” he said.
    “The Government has revised the BERT programme and certainly, a successor arrangement with the IMF
    as a partner will definitely increase the probability of success of the revised BERT programme.”
    Howard, a former University of the West Indies economics lecturer, said, Moody’s view that Barbados’ credit rating upgrade will improve if Government enters a new IMF programme “is not the real reason or sufficient reason for a new IMF programme”.
    “The fundamental reason Government should renew the IMF programme is to impose a level of fiscal, financial and economic discipline on itself, to save Barbados from a rapid economic decline,” he said.
    Rough waters
    “In the context of the NIS situation, high levels of debt and no defined plan for structural reforms to increase competitiveness, the Government is in rough waters. Moody’s said that the IMF programme also prohibits the Government from using market-based financing.”
    Howard added: “The argument why an IMF programme is necessary is that the Barbadian Government cannot guarantee to citizens that it can pursue a fiscal surplus of six per cent without IMF oversight. Realistically, political goals are of paramount importance to governments, but they often ignore theories of macro economics.
    “The second problem relates to Government spending. The pursuit of an ambitious capital works programme must be financed heavily by foreign exchange or foreign borrowing. The capital works programme must take account of high costs, inflation, and uncertainty in the international market.
    “This often leads to a debt trap and it is hard to convince developing country governments that they should reduce the size of capital works programmes. Very often a fiscal surplus cannot be attained by overheating the economy,” he said.
    The economist observed that even though Moody’s expected recovery in economic activity, “they warn that there should be high fiscal surpluses, but cautions
    that uncertainty in tourism increases risks”.
    “Thus Moody predicts a small growth of four per cent in 2023. All this analysis means that Barbados lacks strong economic buffers, and the IMF may have to be a crutch to keep the economy on course,” he reasoned.


    Source: Nation

  • African Online Publishing Copyright ⓒ 2022. All Rights Reserved
    September 9, 2022 4:52 AM

    Hold the dependency crutch don’t let it go…..can’t anyway…..have been DEPENDENT FOR TOO LONG and impossible to stop now…

    “Economist Professor Emeritus Michael Howard also supported another round of IMF involvement after the current four-year Extended Fund Facility ended, saying that with Barbados lacking strong economic buffers, “the IMF may have to be a crutch to keep the economy on course”.

