National Insurance Fund in Critical Condition
After the dust settled yesterday evening at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Sandiford Centre (LESC) Prime Minister Mia Mottley confirmed in flowery language what some in this medium and elsewhere have been alerting the public. The National Insurance Fund (NIF) on its current trajectory will be unable to honour its obligations to persons eligible for benefits from as early as 2034 – that is a short 12 years.
Was Prime Minister Mottley quoted in the press correctly that she was alerted to the danger faced by the NIS in June 2022 by actuary Derek Osborne? Surely the Prime Minister does not believe some of us are so gullible? That aside the blogmaster is pleased on the occasion of the availability of the 17th Actuarial Review of the National Insurance Fund, Unemployment Fund and Severance Fund as of December 31, 2020 it has finally been positioned on the front burner.
A bone of contention has been the inability of the NIF to produced up to date financials. We learned yesterday during the press briefing at LESC the challenge is linked to reporting cash and accrual items and is being addressed by the NIS Board and Auditor General’s office. Again the promise of when current financials will be available is cloaked in non committal language. Although the NIS continues to struggle to produce current audited financials the prime minister’s message is correct, the structural problems afflicting the NIS looms large and must be the priority 1 concern.
The key takeaway from the briefing yesterday is that in a short 12 years the NIF will not be able to pay benefits to those eligible IF reform measures are not taken in the short term. With an ageing AND shrinking population there are limited corrective options available that will not be ‘painful’- add an underperforming economy to the mix and houston, we have a problem.
That it has taken so long to get to where we are today is bound up in politics but we are here now. Better late than never some say. Deputy chair of the NIS Board Rawdon Adams appears to have a grasp of the problem and seems earnest in his comments to move the matter along. We wish him and his Board of Directors well. The NIS is our rh life line.
Well none of us could be surprised of what we have learnt. 2 years ago many here warned the fund was in serious trouble only to be called anti party and all doom and gloom etc etc.
The most concerning figure to me is the January to April 2021 contributions at just over $160M. If you pro rate that for 2021 you are looking at $480 million roughly for the year. That would mean a substantial fall in receipts over the previous years.
Truth is none of the medicine to fix the fund will be pleasant. You can push the retirement age higher, do away with early retirement, or increase the monthly dues from employer and employee. I suppose the fix will include some of these moves, but the reality is the fund needs a CASH injection from central government. It has been used as a piggy bank by them for years and now the pig needs topping up.
David
Get use to it. Neoliberalism long meant the end of these systems ……….. everywhere.
These dated complaints are 40 years toooo late.
Where were you when these epical battles were been fought. Cultural death is now unavoidable.
Embrace the brave new world of Huxley!
@Pacha
The debate as long as humankind exist will be about transitioning from this to that.
Political amnesia mixed with deception is a deadly cocktail.
Soon clerical officers maybe on contract.
Next maybe legislation to declare all citizens as self employed.
All those who marched up and down have been put on contracts without consultation.
New politics (DLP) or the Covenant of Hope. (BLP)
Six and half dozen.
For those who come here shouting about how lazy the youth are and how mendicancy is a national goal,
please hit your key boards and inform
about the youth and lazy working class and those who only want to be mendicants, how much they got out of the NIS funds . Let me tell you : not a single penny.
For those who come here cussing the “ideologues “ please let us know how much they got out of the NIS funds: let me tell you : not a single penny.
When talking about laziness and mendicancy just try to broaden your minds and you may find mendicancy and laziness in places you did not look.
Perhaps you don’t know where to look. Maybe you are afraid to look or just too shame to look.
Peace.
David,
That is COULD be unable by 2034, not will. That’s what I read. 2034 is the pessimist’s take or the lower limit.
But we knew it was in trouble even before the pandemic, didn’t we? The raiding of the fund for questionable projects was highlighted repeatedly, wasn’t it?
Still, this more deaths than births thing needs further information. Who exactly is dying? Is it the pensioners or the workers?
What is our population expected to look like in the next decade? What is happening with our life expectancy? What were our excess deaths due to covid?
I see now that they say they are going to consult us and ask us to prescribe our own medicine.
Oh dear!
Steuspe
@Donna
The blogmaster is going with what is trending and will not be swayed by the flowery language.
@Donna
It should be useful to retrieve some of Walter’s comments about the current state of the NIF.
All adults through the generations call all youth lazy, forgeting how they themselves had to be “persuaded” to do their chores.
If we are honest, hard work does not come naturally to most of us. We have to be “motivated”. Most of us learn over time or pick up the habit later, rather than sooner.
I don’t cry down the youth.
As for the general population, some will be lazy and others not. We should not place all in the same category.
As for mendicancy? Don’t only look down, look up! They must be following the leaders, ent dat wuh yuh suppose tuh do?
All of the pretty talk being leveled and predictions offered are based on a fired up economy. The blogmaster is not as confident as sone that the economy will take off in the near to medium.
Donna we have had this conversation many times here and elsewhere, there is a price Barbados has been paying for growing a large middleclass. We have not made the adjustments in a situations that requires the leadership – public, private and NGO to be dynamic.
The President says there is no crisis, right. Therefore there is no crisis. It is not like politicians ever tell any lies.
“With an ageing AND shrinking population there are limited corrective options available”
False!
This obsession with population ageing is simplistic and misguided. The outsized impact of ageing on the fund is a function of the plan design being PAYG. Population ageing in and of itself is not the main or only cause for the crisis. This is an issue with any PAYG scheme in where support ratios are shrinking over time. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have crossed this bridge before so there well known counter measures. The Dullard has even written about one or two.
A switch to a different pension design or bringing other funding mechanisms alongside would help to mitigate the demographic effects on the scheme.
It’s not rocket science.
But my guess is that Bushie’s Brass Bowls will over complicate the issue and find a way to make it worse
@Dullard
You are questioning the assigned actuary to the NIF?
When the last government and the incumbent floated the idea of a need to increase the population and by extension contributions to the fund what was your position? Also why is the US government and other developed countries been injecting cash to respective social security programs?
As Pacha opined this is not a Barbados only problem.
Enlighten us please!
@ David
I can question any actuary.
Actuaries come to the Dullard for advice!
@Dullard
Give us 3 bullet points key next steps for the NIS?
William,
You are correct. Contracts have been slipped in all over government entities for some years now. Some of them are not even legal, a hybrid between contract of service and contract for services. No national insurance, no unemployment or sickness benefit, no severance if “retrenched”, full control of working hours etc and no payment of the balance of the contract if it is arbitrarily and ABRUPTLY broken by the hirer without justifiable cause.
I know one person who works at a school who does not even get vacation pay.
@Donna
Terms and conditions will have to change for everyone. That is what happens in a dynamic environment.
It is proven that many tasks can be performed more efficiently by private sector, we have started to see outsourcing at a higher level than years gone. What we must improve is the governance framework to ensure good integrity of transactions between the parties. That model of a government job for life will fade.
It is a long read but worthwhile considering the 5-6 year discussion on BU about this and the policy direction of the current government. Let those who have ears to hear and common sense to use do so. Flowery language and catch phrases are good politics but rubber always has to hit the road at some point.
On the eve of the restructuring, the NIS had about B$5 billion (50 percent of GDP) in reserves.
Of these, central government securities accounted for B$3.6 billion (36 percent of GDP), almost exclusively in long term securities. The rate of return on both its government and noncentral government assets averaged about 7 percent, respectively, before the restructuring. In the debt restructuring, short-term and long-term claims on government were treated differently. The NIS’ (small) holdings of treasury bills were converted into the same 15-year
instrument that was used to extend the maturity of commercial banks’ holdings of treasury bills, paying 1 percent interest for the first 3 years. Holdings of longer-term government debt were converted into a 25-year bond with a 37.5 percent nominal haircut (about B$1.3 billion), paying 4 percent for the first 3 years, and 8 percent thereafter. This implied an NPV loss for the NIS of 39 percent, using a discount rate of 7 percent (table 2). As a result of the debt restructuring, NIS liquidity decreased, and its reserves are expected to be depleted 10 years earlier than before the restructuring (see text chart). Before the restructuring, asset cashflows were projected to exceed liability cashflows until 2031-32. At this point, the NIS would have sold reserves to pay for current expenditures and reserves were projected to exhaust in 2052-53. After the debt restructuring, asset cash flows are reduced
between 2019-22. The operating balance is expected to become negative around 2027-28, or about 5 years earlier than had been projected prior to the debt restructuring. Lower investment income and the BRB$1.3 billion upfront haircut (13 percent of GDP, or 26 percent of the NIS’ reserves) result in reserves being expected to be exhausted around 2040-41, 10 years earlier than expected prior to the debt restructuring. Systemic or parametric pension reform is envisaged in the medium term to strengthen the financial position of the NIS.
Ref: IMF Working Paper, Prepared by Myrvin Anthony, Gregorio Impavido, and Bert van Selm, Feb 2020,
And clearly the birdies were whistling long before yesterday.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2022/01/07/national-insurance-finances-could-be-gone-in-two-decades/
Just observing
@Observing
You must of heard Derek Osborne dismissed the one billion that was burnt by the 2018 debt restructure? He said it was a net wash because the taxpayers were no longer saddled with the repay.
