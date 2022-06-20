Constitutional Review Commission Established

Posted on by 3 comments

The promised Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) was legally constituted today. Acting President of Barbados Reverend Jeffrey Gibson administered the oath in the absence of President Sandra Mason. Some will say it is better late then never. Prime Minister Mottley promised before the last general election that a review of the Barbados Constitution was high on the agenda should her political party be returned to office. The former government attracted criticism in some quarters by moving the country to a republic in November last year without substantive change to the Constitution.

The country awaits the opportunity to submit feedback to the CRC. We live in hope the opportunity will be grasped by ordinary Barbadians who have shown themselves to be increasingly apathetic and cynical to governance issues.

The blogmaster is disappointed the decision was not made for members of the CRC to come from a non political background. It is also unfortunate the calibre of some members appointed to the CRC do not command this blogmaster’s support. How ecstatic some of us would have been if Judge Jefferson Cumberbatch was seconded to the CRC.

Retired Court of Appeal Judge, Christopher Blackman
Former Senator and President of the Senate Kerryann Ifill
Attorneys-at-law Gregory Nicholls
Attorney-at-Law Sade Jemmott
Businessman Mr. Christopher DeCaires

See Related Link:

tagged with

3 comments

  • Artax
    June 20, 2022 7:08 PM

    “The country awaits the opportunity to submit feedback to the CRC.”

    Should’ve been done BEFORE hastily moving Barbados to Republic status.

    Barbadians should’ve been given the opportunity to EXPRESS their views as to the future direction of the island, rather than having the decision FORCED upon us…… and subsequently asking for our opinions.

    ‘Cart before the 🐎 horse.’

    Liked by 1 person

  • Hants
    June 20, 2022 7:41 PM

    @ Artax,

    PMMIA. The Legacy. Prime Minister that made Barbados a Republic.

    Like

  • TheOGazerts
    June 20, 2022 7:46 PM

    Before reading the comment, I, too, thought it was 🛒 before the 🐎.

    It would be interesting to see who the blogmaster would drop from the list “It is also unfortunate the calibre of some members appointed to the CRC do not command this blogmaster’s support.”

    In a country of 300000 people, it seems as if only JC and KK are the go to guys.

    I did it again.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s