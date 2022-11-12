With the ongoing Constitution Review Commission meetings going on why are these two groups not saying anything on behalf of fathers?

Submitted by Kammie Holder, Social Commentator

I would hate to believe that these groups are intimidated into silence by the very strong vocally active women movement in Barbados.

Again, I posit that men are the greatest traitors to themselves and it seems women are always the ones to save men from their own destruction. Perhaps, just another complex paradox of manhood in Barbados.

THE BELOW IS MY SUBMISSION TO THE CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMISSION

1) Support In Kind should be added to the Maintenance Act

Reason: Its Barbaric for an unemployed parent to be stigmatised as criminal due to falling in contempt of a Court Ordered Maintenance Order.

In most cases, the contribution of the unemployed parent if a father and his extended family’s contributions, can sometimes amount to be more than what is often paltry maintenance payments.

Notwithstanding the need for the custodial parent, to recoup day to day living expenses, incurred in raising child, it however cannot be taken for granted, that funds are always spent on child or children. No welfare checks are ever made, after maintenance orders are instituted to ensure child or children are beneficiaries of payments.

2) Removal of Incarceration for Contempt of Maintenance Orders

Reason:

Its certainly a paradox in law as it deprives an individual of the ability to earn. Alternative solution would be to dock pay.

Assist with gaining employment if unemployed and dock pay. Day release sentencing to allow for continued employment.

Sending, a man to prison for contempt is barbaric and archaic which is tantamount to emotional abuse of the child and father. 99% of parents sent to prison for contempt of Maintenance Orders are non custodial fathers. Women are never sent for breaching access orders as its not in the best interest of the child as no one exist to look after the child…Funny

3) Social Reports before Maintenance Orders can be lodged

Reason:

Family Services should investigate and interview non custodial parent. Thus, only if consensus cannot be reached should the court be engaged to enforce maintenance.

By nature, access and maintenance issues, are often both highly emotionally charged. Nothing, forbids any custodial parent out of spite, from walking into any court, without just cause, and bringing an action for maintenance.

4) Mediation before Court

Reasons:

Elimination and declogging of court system as well as demonising the propensity of some lawyers to exploit emotionally angry custodial parents or a vindictive non custodial parent from dragging out case. Some lawyers are demanding $10,000 retainer fees upfront, which is very questionable in these highly emotionally charged issues.

The emotional impact these cases have on children is often overlooked by society while children suffer in silence.

5) No custodial parent should deliberately omit, to insert the name of a non custodial parent name from school registration form, unless so instructed by a court due to some threat or danger to child.

Reason:

Too many non custodial parents, often fathers are deprived of the opportunity to participate in the school life of their child or children.

The ability, to attend PTAs, school sports and form level meetings, is again the emotional abuse of these young impressionable minds, and can lead to bullying as well as psychological scarring.

No effort must or should be spared in allowing fathers who want to be in the lives of their children to do so. Thugs, never have issues of access to their children. Be ever mindful, most young men in prison and within the penal system are raised in homes where fathers are absent.

We all will have our biases, but for once do put them aside, and accept, not all fathers are delinquent and willingly walked away.

Kammie Holder

Fathers & Parents 4 Justice Barbados

