The New Constitution: Barbadians Must Insist on the Power to Recall

The Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) started its work this week under the banner ‘Have Your Say’. The blogmaster encourages Barbadians to make time to submit opinions on what a NEW Constitution should look like. In the same way we are proud to promote agreements. titled the Bridgetown Accord, we must not be afraid to frame a New Constitution which represents a model for SIDs and even MDCs.

One of the initial contributions to the CRC identified the need for fixed terms for the prime minister. The blogmaster would add the importance of including the power of recall. The level of cynicism and apathy by the citizenry makes recall mandatory in the NEW Constitution. This would help to rekindle hope for our failing system of government.

In recent decades the rise of the duopoly in Barbados and with it a growing culture of the ‘tail wagging the dog’ has compromised our democracy. A relevant New Constitution – in a simple view – must seek to balance the rights of citizens with the power given to government to effectively govern the country. No one can deny Barbadians do not adequately participate in the governance system in order for it to work as envisaged by the framers. We have to do better.

The Mia Mottley government won the last two general elections in unprecedented fashion for who a fraction of the electorate voted. In the first pass the post system, it must be a accepted for what it is. No doubt the CRC will be asked to consider propositional representation and wishful thinking though it is, revamp the bicameral system handed to us by the ‘Mother Country’, and with it the ineffective working committees of parliament AND Senate.

Why should citizens be concerned to insist on a relevant Constitution to address a dysfunctional governance system?

The Mia Mottley government as a consequence of a dysfunctional governance system had to govern with no Opposition represented in parliament. It must be blot on the psyche of sensible Bajans to have the legitimacy of our government questioned in the Courts. At a moment in history when we need Bajans everywhere to be supremely confident to confront the many challenges, we have to be mired in process.

Since taking office the Mottley government despite a large Cabinet have had to clawback or apologise for too many initiatives which point to incompetence? To mention a few – the vehicle stickers, steel houses imported from China, Covid19 vaccine scandal, IDB science test…

Barbadians must insist on the power to recall of an MP or government if there is sufficient evidence of poor policy making and execution.