Where Education Ends Good Sense Should Begin

Submitted by Paula Sealy

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

What mental health services will be provided after you have allowed Lower 6 (ages 16-17) CAPE 2022 students to be placed under severe anguish, unfathomable physical distress and untold mental strain?

In one country, secondary school students have spent approximately seven weeks at school for face-to-face instruction in preparation for their CAPE Unit 1 exams scheduled for next month. 

For those who do not know, Unit 2 of CAPE is completed in Upper 6 (17-18) as CAPE consists of two units over two years with two separate syllabuses and two separate exams. CSEC is a 2-year course of study which starts in 4th Form (14-15) and sees exams in 5th Form (15-16), by comparison. Unit 2 students had the benefit of last year’s experience when their Unit 1 exams began in June. That year’s experience still pushed many of their peers to venture off to technical and vocational studies, community college, UWI or the world of work instead of completing Unit 2.

Across the region, today, CAPE and CSEC candidates are in need of more time in order to complete the syllabus and ‘digest’ the material. I am disappointed but I am not surprised that good sense hasn’t prevailed. The Beckles stewardship model and the Wesleyan leadership style used by CXC do not endorse good sense.

Mses. Williams of Jamaica, McConney of Barbados, Gadsby-Dolly of Trinidad and Tobago, and Manickchand of Guyana, your countries are the major sources of candidates for CXC exams. Ladies, as Ministers of Education you need to challenge COHSOD to address the concerns of the students and teachers of the Caribbean where CXC is concerned with dutiful assiduity. If that fails, it is time enough to step out of your insular comfort zones and represent the children by all necessary and sufficient means.

Each one of the children matters and each one is not deaf or blind. Where education ends good sense should begin, not CXC exams.

May God help the Caribbean and its children. 

  • David
    April 21, 2022 6:50 AM

    Call for CXC exams to be postponed

    Article by Randy Bennett
    Published on April 20, 2022

    President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Dr Garth Anderson wants the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to delay this year’s exams by three weeks, and he has called on Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Kay McConney for assistance in lobbying for the postponement.

    He made the plea while delivering the feature address at the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Annual General Meeting on Tuesday morning, when he said CXC was doing an injustice by proceeding as normal with the exams.

    “It is sad that the advocating that is taking place on behalf of our children is being done by teachers, students, parents; and our politicians, those we have elected to take care of our needs, seem to be in hiding,” he said.

    “The CUT has written to the chair of COHSOD [Council for Human and Social Development], who happens to be the Minister of Education of Barbados [Kay McConney]. Sadly, to date, we have no response from the Minister. We have sought several times to reach out to her office yet no response, and so, CXC is moving on with business as usual, a law unto itself and, I dare to posit, an organisation that seems to be suffering from serious constipation of ideas.

    “Last sitting [of the exams] we had the same challenges. COVID is still with us. Some of these students sitting the examination at this time would have been out of school two, three years, yet we are moving ahead,” the trade union leader said.

    He, therefore, used the occasion of Tuesday’s AGM to publicly call on Minister McConney to respond to the CUT, “so that we can seriously discuss the injustice on the way to our students who are not properly ready for the exams”.

    “We are asking for a three-week delay of the examination, for broad topics to be issued, for us to look at the requirements for the practical components for the SBAs, and practical SBAs in particular.

    “We don’t think we are unreasonable but we see where Ministers of Education are hiding, we have a responsibility as trade unions to call them out and we are calling out the Ministers of Education, under the leadership at this time by the honourable Kay McConney, so that we can give those who represent the future of this region a good chance to succeed. Failing to do so, we are going to pay the consequences later…,” Dr Anderson added.

    He expressed the hope that the region’s Education Ministers will speak out against CXC’s actions.

    “We are hopeful that the Ministers of Education across the region who have a constitutional responsibility to take care, to have an interest in the wellbeing of our students, will step up to the plate. They cannot allow CXC to continue the way they are going on at this time, as though normalcy has returned to our education system across the region,” he contended. (RB)

    Source: Barbados Today

    April 21, 2022 6:59 AM

    They were warned for years of their regressive approaches, pushing back the progress of Caribbean children for decades at a time….too much backward movement…

    William….and on and on it goes..

  • TheOGazerts
    April 21, 2022 7:37 AM

    I have an opinion that might not sit too well with others.

    CXC is becoming too much of a football. In a past year it was the grading. This year it is the timing and perhaps after the tests are taken, we will again begin to discuss the grading.

    My opinion on how the grading should be handled was criticized, but I believe it was handled as I thought it would be (beginning to sound like ‘another’ as I pat myself on the back).

    Honestly, a delay of 3 weeks will not change the grades that much. A few may benefit and some may even suffer.
    Let’s stick to the schedule. It was available for quite some time.
    (Will be patting myself on the back again).

  • TheOGazerts
    April 21, 2022 7:45 AM

    I would have more sympathy for the cause if people started to discuss the 2023 exams today. The same issues being raised now may still be oresent. Don’t wait until late April 2023 and ask for exams in May/June to be delayed.

  • Bush Tea
    April 21, 2022 8:00 AM

    Even Bushie is amazed that people can be so misguided…..and this after A DECADE of studying brassbowlery.

    WE spent the last 80 YEARS throwing everything that we had at education in the misguided expectation that this was the golden path to success.
    We spent a greater percentage of our GDP on this than any other Caribbean country – and possibly than ANY country anywhere. This was all driven by Barrow’s idea that education was the path to development.

    Obviously, some persons benefited from this investment.
    But when we find ourselves in 2022 with ALL of our family silver PAWNED off to foreigners…
    In MORE debt than practically EVERY other country on Earth
    Our businesses owned and managed by outsiders (some less ‘educated’ than we were)
    Unable to even feed and clothe ourselves without loans from foreigners
    Unable to fix SIMPLE issues like ‘deviant’ girls or issuing drivers licenses
    Legal system is a global joke
    Can’t even get a Republic move right, even though only Dodds has more lawyers per square foot that parliament.

    SHIITE MAN!!! you mean we cannot see that the ‘education’ thing AINT WUKKING?

    CXC Bushie’s black donkey!
    That was YET another stupid idea born out of CSME…. A Waste of time and money. But that is another issue.

    Why go on and on about ‘exams’ that benefit perhaps 10% of students (most of whom then move overseas and help the foreigners to take over Barbados), when there are such GLARING FAILURES everywhere else…?

    Steupssss… our asses are dying of cancer …and we have jokers complaining about, and fighting to address flatulence…..

  • David
    April 21, 2022 8:14 AM

    @Bush Tea

    You are aware CXC is government my a regional apparatus of which Barbados is a part?

    April 21, 2022 8:16 AM

    “WE spent the last 80 YEARS throwing everything that we had at education in the misguided expectation that this was the golden path to success.”

    but they spent the same amount of time pushing back the progress of every generation of children across the region, by 30 or 40 years….as outlined in my book…

    fooling the public that colonial based tests make them intelligent….we need look no further from the parliament coming on down to see that BIG LIE….the delusion…..the misguided misleading….and now cannot walk any of it back…

