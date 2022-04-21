Where Education Ends Good Sense Should Begin
Submitted by Paula Sealy
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
What mental health services will be provided after you have allowed Lower 6 (ages 16-17) CAPE 2022 students to be placed under severe anguish, unfathomable physical distress and untold mental strain?
In one country, secondary school students have spent approximately seven weeks at school for face-to-face instruction in preparation for their CAPE Unit 1 exams scheduled for next month.
For those who do not know, Unit 2 of CAPE is completed in Upper 6 (17-18) as CAPE consists of two units over two years with two separate syllabuses and two separate exams. CSEC is a 2-year course of study which starts in 4th Form (14-15) and sees exams in 5th Form (15-16), by comparison. Unit 2 students had the benefit of last year’s experience when their Unit 1 exams began in June. That year’s experience still pushed many of their peers to venture off to technical and vocational studies, community college, UWI or the world of work instead of completing Unit 2.
Across the region, today, CAPE and CSEC candidates are in need of more time in order to complete the syllabus and ‘digest’ the material. I am disappointed but I am not surprised that good sense hasn’t prevailed. The Beckles stewardship model and the Wesleyan leadership style used by CXC do not endorse good sense.
Mses. Williams of Jamaica, McConney of Barbados, Gadsby-Dolly of Trinidad and Tobago, and Manickchand of Guyana, your countries are the major sources of candidates for CXC exams. Ladies, as Ministers of Education you need to challenge COHSOD to address the concerns of the students and teachers of the Caribbean where CXC is concerned with dutiful assiduity. If that fails, it is time enough to step out of your insular comfort zones and represent the children by all necessary and sufficient means.
Each one of the children matters and each one is not deaf or blind. Where education ends good sense should begin, not CXC exams.
May God help the Caribbean and its children.
Source: Barbados Today
They were warned for years of their regressive approaches, pushing back the progress of Caribbean children for decades at a time….too much backward movement…
William….and on and on it goes..
I have an opinion that might not sit too well with others.
CXC is becoming too much of a football. In a past year it was the grading. This year it is the timing and perhaps after the tests are taken, we will again begin to discuss the grading.
My opinion on how the grading should be handled was criticized, but I believe it was handled as I thought it would be (beginning to sound like ‘another’ as I pat myself on the back).
Honestly, a delay of 3 weeks will not change the grades that much. A few may benefit and some may even suffer.
Let’s stick to the schedule. It was available for quite some time.
(Will be patting myself on the back again).
I would have more sympathy for the cause if people started to discuss the 2023 exams today. The same issues being raised now may still be oresent. Don’t wait until late April 2023 and ask for exams in May/June to be delayed.
Even Bushie is amazed that people can be so misguided…..and this after A DECADE of studying brassbowlery.
WE spent the last 80 YEARS throwing everything that we had at education in the misguided expectation that this was the golden path to success.
We spent a greater percentage of our GDP on this than any other Caribbean country – and possibly than ANY country anywhere. This was all driven by Barrow’s idea that education was the path to development.
Obviously, some persons benefited from this investment.
But when we find ourselves in 2022 with ALL of our family silver PAWNED off to foreigners…
In MORE debt than practically EVERY other country on Earth
Our businesses owned and managed by outsiders (some less ‘educated’ than we were)
Unable to even feed and clothe ourselves without loans from foreigners
Unable to fix SIMPLE issues like ‘deviant’ girls or issuing drivers licenses
Legal system is a global joke
Can’t even get a Republic move right, even though only Dodds has more lawyers per square foot that parliament.
SHIITE MAN!!! you mean we cannot see that the ‘education’ thing AINT WUKKING?
CXC Bushie’s black donkey!
That was YET another stupid idea born out of CSME…. A Waste of time and money. But that is another issue.
Why go on and on about ‘exams’ that benefit perhaps 10% of students (most of whom then move overseas and help the foreigners to take over Barbados), when there are such GLARING FAILURES everywhere else…?
Steupssss… our asses are dying of cancer …and we have jokers complaining about, and fighting to address flatulence…..
@Bush Tea
You are aware CXC is government my a regional apparatus of which Barbados is a part?
“WE spent the last 80 YEARS throwing everything that we had at education in the misguided expectation that this was the golden path to success.”
but they spent the same amount of time pushing back the progress of every generation of children across the region, by 30 or 40 years….as outlined in my book…
fooling the public that colonial based tests make them intelligent….we need look no further from the parliament coming on down to see that BIG LIE….the delusion…..the misguided misleading….and now cannot walk any of it back…
