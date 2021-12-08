Submitted by Observing

First they gave a non-impactful salary increase.

Then they raised taxes and rates in every place possible.

Then they kept gas prices high despite world conditions.

Of course they watch silently as retailers raise their prices left right and center.

Then they restructured government bonds that found bondholders getting less and taking longer to do so, maybe even dying in the process.

Then they decreased corporation taxes, propped up Pinnacle Feeds, Abeds and God knows who else.

Of course we can’t forget the big huge contracts without tender to the small few persons.

Now they have passed a bill which means that any Government obligations can now be paid with bonds that will take 3 1/2 years with no interest at all…hopefully. Clearly just a glorified IOU.

AND on top of that they will also institute a National Credit Bureau that will record all the debts and obligations which were in arrears specifically BECAUSE the government wouldn’t pay me what they owed me in good time in the first place.

But of course, the millions HAD to be spent to move to a Republic without public education and buy in.

And of course the billions HAD to be borrowed so foreign reserves can look good.

And of course the consultants, new foreign embassies with full staff and silent ministers HAD to be kept in place.

And a budget to help the “poor man” understand what is really going on HAD to be postponed indefinitely.

Really can’t wait to see what comes next.

My oh my how they care.