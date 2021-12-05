Douglas Trotman Died Owed Millions by Government

Douglas Trotman

The blogmaster extends sympathy to the family of Douglas “Slanty” Trotman who died today.

You know the poor and unconnected black man has to work 3 times as hard as the white man in the white man’s land but 6 times as hard as the white man in his own land. From March 3rd.. persistent delay in giving a date.Nov 18th .. will see the outcome”

(Douglas Trotman November 2021)

It is unfortunate Trotman died before securing legal fees earned from the compulsory Acquisition of property known as Sam Lords Castle. The blogmaster understands the transaction was frustrated by the Mottley government.

The documents filed with the Barbados detail the sorry tale.

no.-4-of-2003-application-filed-3-march-2021Download
no.-4-of-2003-affidavit-in-support-filed-3-march-2021-1Download
