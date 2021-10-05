Heather Cole Responds to Arthur Collymore

On October 3rd, 2021, Arthur Collymore addressed the below comment to me [Heather Cole].

Arthur Collymore

If Phoenix crowdfunding is what Arthur Collymore is referring to, it was perfectly legal as we were in the processing of forming a non-profit. One person benefits in a Ponzi scheme. Our operation would have been a modern version of the Barbadian Meeting Turn, therefore benefiting everyone.

A Barbadian website builder named Alvin Herbert developed a website for us. It was a fraught with delays from the start. He did not deliver the finished site on time and what he delivered was a shell and it did not complete our requirements. When we complained, he removed the site from the Internet.

The police in Barbados were contacted. A Police Sergeant tried unsuccessfully to mediate the situation, but Alvin Herbert changed the terms and wanted us to pay him additional funds to complete the work. I refused and I contacted the Minister responsible for entrepreneurship who referred the matter to the Public Counsel. A complaint was filed however to date, the Tribunal has not met.

Loosing over $2000.00 and the website devastated the group’s morale and that is what caused the group to fall apart. We have not been able to get another website built as yet. If any scamming was done it was by Alvin Herbert.

I even sent a copy of the draft proposal for Phoenix Crowdfunding to the Minister (Kerri Symmonds), asking if it could become operational in Barbados. He said it was not his Ministry, but he could pass it on to the Ministry of Finance. I have not received any response from that Ministry to date.

My question for Arthur Collymore is why something to help the poor and unemployed is looked upon as a scam and why a plan to rob the Treasury of Barbados by Mark Maloney is not a scam?

On a more positive note, if anyone out here has a reasonable solution for this website, contact me. I am submitting the draft proposal for all to see. There is nothing sinister contained therein.