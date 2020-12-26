To the Commissioner of Police, Royal Barbados Police Force

Dear Sir,

Death Most Strange – WITHOUT PREJUDICE

My name is David Weekes and I live in Washington DC.

I recently received the picture used in the banner above which shows the body of my uncle – George Aubrey Collymore late of Pioneer Road Spooner Hill. It was sent to me by my Cousin Martina Collymore whose unfortunate duty it was to accompany RBPF Officers to Uncle George’s home yesterday, Wednesday 23rd December.

It is without prejudice that I make the following remarks. I have sought for what amounts to 6 years, to get representation for George during his dementia. I sought that aid from this BLP administration and the previous DLP administration. I have written (i) the Ministry of Elder Care, (ii) letters to Social Workers at the National Assistance Board, (iii) letters to then NAB Chairman Senator David Durant, (iv) letters to Minister Cynthia Forde (see attached pictures) (v) correspondence to her Permanent Secretary, (vi) email to the aide of the SMNE Parliamentary Representative Laverne Goodman and (vii) even communication to the Prime Minister (both when she was just an MP and when she had recently become Prime Minister).

Mr. Commissioner, I have chronicled the matter of the mistreatment of my uncle at the hands of this Eric, a man who took his pension, every single month, with no action being taken by these authorities to aid with his dementia, for a purpose. While it is true that George was truly ill, as his medical records will show, and George was issuing cheques for services with no money to cover said services, what i wish to draw to your attention sir are the following irregularities surrounding George’s death

Eric whose picture I append has stated to your officers that (i) he was with Uncle George when he died at 1 a.m on the 23rd of December 2020. Eric (ii) did not call the police at the time of his death but waited until (iii) 6.15 am and called my cousin and proceeded to accuse her of “killing my Uncle” because she had insisted that he clean the house.

Now Commissioner Griffith, look at the picture, Uncle George was found staged like this, hands folded, in pajamas!. For over 60 years i knew Uncle George, he has never slept in pajamas. George’s bedroom is in the back of the Pioneer Road property, yet mysteriously, Uncle George’s body is found in the front room, on a makeshift bed!

Hands folded, in death repose WITH HIS TOES TIED TOGETHER!

Mr Commission I am seeking your intervention as the Commissioner of Police regarding this matter. Which man, knowing a man he has put in pajamas, and knowing him to be dead, at 1 am, (Eric’s words) leaves George’s body in a house at 2 a.m. and ties him up this way?

And then, Commission which man waits, 5 hours after said man’s death, to then decide to share information about that death, at 6.15 a.m. *NOT WITH THE POLICE, Mr. COMMISSIONER, AS WITH ANY NORMAL DEATH, BUT TO CALL A PERSON WHO RECENTLY STARTED CARRYING FOOD TO THE HOUSE?

Mr. Commissioner should I mention that this same man carries uncle George’s house keys to the same party, instead of bringing them to the Police?

Should I also mention that, while the police were in the house, Eric passed the house and did not got to the Police?

Should I also mention that the police could not find Uncle George’s ID and, on questioning Eric, Eric revealed that “he had George’s ID at his home, in St Thomas?”

Mr. Commissioner, my daughter and I, have sought the assistance of several ministries for George Collymore, and to have him die like this is disconcerting to say the least.

We are coming to you for your assistance with this matter and pray that this picture of George, with his toes tied, this final ignominy will secure your much needed assistance. And while it it true that THERE WILL BE NO MORE PAIN FOR GEORGE, I would beg that you afford a thorough investigation and autopsy to George’s mortal remains.

Yours respectfully

David Weekes

For the few of the Clan Collymore that remain