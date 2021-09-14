David’s Reason is Silly Season

Submitted by Paula Sealy

There was an old Ellerslie boy,

Whose time on the radio I used to enjoy.

At 65 from Starcom he promptly retired, Just six months later by the PM to get hired.



Fearing the spread of COVID,

Along came a plum job for David.

So now all of his Brasstack candour,

Has been bought by the highest bidder.



We know everyone is not Sir Johnny,

All cannot be fortunate like Farley.

And being on the back bench you see,

Isn’t for every stinging Bee.



Remember the rage,

That had Payne on the front page?

Hinkson didn’t make a sound,

So he hasn’t lost as much ground.



Now if my bed was made in St Thomas,

And Sharon was stop every Christmas.

I’d make time to enjoy my last full parliamentary session,

Before the bell tolls for the next general election.



Cause when the tide goes out,

No matter how hard you holler and shout.

Or if you have not a single doubt,

Some will lose their seats after the count.



It is now common to see,

MPs frequently on CBV TV. But with good reason,

Cause it is the silly season.



Some ain’t able speaking Medic-ally,

To get up and canvass daily. Soon the ones on the Edge,

Or the top of the Hill may lose their privilege.



Santia says she is a lioness.

But Vineyard’s bes’,

Is coming to tes’.

I hope he prays at St. Philip The Less.

His pal from the union in Harmony Hall, Is not one to take a fall. You see Toni is sure to contes’, Whether you call her Moore or Less.



What is a good MP?

That is hard to see.

Since they are not plenty,

Expect more whistles and calls for a penalty.



Last of all I will miss Caswell,

That man always gave them good hell.

By now he must already know,

That soon he’ll be home often to play with Snow.