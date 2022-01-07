BLP and DLP Governments Use Media Practitioners for Propaganda

Submitted by Paula Sealy

The current administration has invested in the media and media personnel has invested in the Mottley administration. Some media practitioners were forced out of CBC and landed at Starcom. But some of the others are riding the fatted calf for all it is worth. (David Thompson spoke of the fatted calf being shared among the DLP members after the elections in 2008. Fourteen years later we are still there.)

They may be professionals but how many of their statements in the print media, behind a microphone or in front of a TV camera were motivated by a political agenda or professional integrity.



The Market Vendor aka Vic Fernandes has been used to influence the public with comedy and encourage John Public to rail against individuals and groups with views against the government of the day. Don’t forget when the vendor lambasted the DLP government.



Corey Layne was said to be an objective moderator on the airwaves. Any person who is a critical thinker must question that thinking by now.



We must be more aware of what is being put out by the media, who is the source and why news items are considered newsworthy or not.



Pay attention to where these people have turned up…



1. David Ellis, Starcom (Station Manager, Retired) – COVID-19 Public Advisor (Sep. 2021-present)



2. Sanka Price, Starcom/NATION (News Editor) – CEO, Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (2020.06.15-present)



3. Roy Morris, Barbados Today (Editor-In-Chief) – Press Secretary to the Prime Minister



4. Vic Fernandes, Capital Media (Chairman)



Chairman, Grantley Adams International Airport (2018-2021)

Chairman, Barbados National Oil Company Limited (2021.07.01-present)

Member, National Cruise Development

Commission (2018.08.16-2019.02.15)



5. Carol Roberts-Reifer, Starcom (Radio Personality)



CEO, National Cultural Foundation (2018-present)

Deputy Chairperson, Board of Management, Christ Church Foundation School (2018-present)



6. Corey Layne, Starcom (Radio Personality) – BLP Candidate, City of Bridgetown, 2022