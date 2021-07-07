THE CURSE OF INFERIORITY
Submitted by Ras Jahaziel
This inferior behaviour substantiates the claim that your were just naked savages until the white-man came and civilized you.
Oh they love that, inferiority, dependency, mental slavery, racist practices, oppression, suppression, regression, they love subjugation and subjecting their families to social and financial reduction.. They are comfortable and get angry if you are not comfortable too, and want nothing more than to keep it going indefinitely instead of abandoning the whole stinking colonial curse..
