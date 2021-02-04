Crypto Racism in Barbados EXPOSED
This video raised its ugly rh head in Barbados last evening.
The more discerning among us are aware racism and bigotry are unwelcome human characteristics present everywhere humans exist. We accept human beings are imperfect creatures. However, it does not mean when these unsavoury qualities show its ugly head that civil society should not promote relevant policies and other measures as requires to nurture tolerance and educate fellow citizens in the interest of growing a wholesome society.
The mouthings from the person in the video is the result of many things which Barbadians have known and been tardy to addressing over the years. Crypto racism has been discussed often enough in this forum- for the years. It must be addressed in a structured way. Spouting balderdash is easy for some but it will take much more to excoriate the scourge of racism and bigotry that has metastasize over centuries.
Comment for 100 marks.
Addressing this in much more productive than discussing and involving yaselves in each other’s sex lives and personal business which pays no dividends and don’t benefit anyone in any way. We will now be able to separate those who are aware and conscious from the pretenders.
This is now the sole responsibility of the Mia government to put an end to these centuries old crimes committed against Black/African people in Barbados daily and shut down the toxic, mooching minority racists permanently or PAY THE PRICE.
She will be shocked at how this can be escalated straight into 2023.
Pacha warned about the UN report detailing crypto-racism in Barbados, i have seen the report myself, but there are still the bottomfeeding, low crawlers who slither out and seek to defend these racist crimes against Black/African people.
