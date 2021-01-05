Duopoly Politics Alive and Well

Posted on by 4 comments

The blogmaster studied the declaration of election expenses incurred by candidates in the recent St. George North by-election and it confirmed his views about many things, one being the entanglement of the duopoly in the body politic of Barbados for the foreseeable future.

2020 Election Expenses Declaration (SGN)

Discuss for 100 marks

tagged with , ,

4 comments

  • Pachamama
    January 5, 2021 6:51 AM

    NOT A WORD ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSONAGE OF THE CENTURY
    THE MAN WHO SINGLEHANDEDLY HAS TOLD US MORE ABOUT THE TAPESTRY OF LIES IN WHICH WE EXIST.
    NOT A WORD ABOUT A MAN WHO NEXT TO NELSON MANDELA, EMMA GOLDMANN, MUMIA ABU-JAMAL HAS CERTAINLY BEING A THE FAMOUS POLITICAL PRISONER FOR UP TO 12 YEARS.
    NOT A WORD ABOUT JULIAN ASSANGE!

    Like

  • Pachamama
    January 5, 2021 7:17 AM

    Like

  • Pachamama
    January 5, 2021 7:18 AM

    Like

  • David
    January 5, 2021 7:40 AM

    @Pacha

    Mention was made of this matter on the Extradition blog authored by Caleb Pigrim. The PDF judgement was updated as well.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s