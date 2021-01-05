Duopoly Politics Alive and Well
The blogmaster studied the declaration of election expenses incurred by candidates in the recent St. George North by-election and it confirmed his views about many things, one being the entanglement of the duopoly in the body politic of Barbados for the foreseeable future.
Discuss for 100 marks
NOT A WORD ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSONAGE OF THE CENTURY
THE MAN WHO SINGLEHANDEDLY HAS TOLD US MORE ABOUT THE TAPESTRY OF LIES IN WHICH WE EXIST.
NOT A WORD ABOUT A MAN WHO NEXT TO NELSON MANDELA, EMMA GOLDMANN, MUMIA ABU-JAMAL HAS CERTAINLY BEING A THE FAMOUS POLITICAL PRISONER FOR UP TO 12 YEARS.
NOT A WORD ABOUT JULIAN ASSANGE!
@Pacha
Mention was made of this matter on the Extradition blog authored by Caleb Pigrim. The PDF judgement was updated as well.
