DLP Ready or Not …

On November 11, 2020, Moore received 3154 votes in the by-election. Floyd Reifer of the Democratic Labour Party was the nearest challenger with 1 327.Grenville Phillips of Solutions Barbados earned 95, David Walrond of the opposition People’s Party for Democracy and Development got 80, Ambrose Grosvenor of the United Progressive Party 70 and the Bajan Free Party’s Alex Mitchell received ten.” – Nation Newspaper 12/11/2020

The result of the St. George North by election year exposes reasons to pause for those who worry about the current state of governance in Barbados. Historically we have managed the affairs of state well enough to have earned the label ‘a stable political country’. However, the result of the 2018 general election created an unprecedented situation where for the first time the OPPOSITION in the House of Assembly was not comprised of members of a party who faced the electorate under a different party banner. Instead, Bishop Joseph Atherley saved the day by crossing the floor to be anointed the Leader of the Opposition by the Governor General.

The decision by Atherley to cross the floor averted a constitutional crisis many continue to argue (including this blogmaster) and the rest is history to cite an often used cliché. Despite his best effort to be the dissenting voice inside and outside of parliament Atherley his People’s Party for Democracy has been unable to win measurable support from Barbadians. The result of the St. George North by election validates the position. The other conclusion political pundits are certain is that the third party movement in its current form has been rejected by the electorate.

A general election is constitutionally due in 2023 and surprise surprise the main political parties to contest will be the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP). In other words the DLP represents the government in waiting. It means therefore the general public is vested in a fit for purpose political opposition whether it is occupying parliamant or on the outside. An irony often discussed when this matter surfaces is to highlight a political party is a private member organization, yet it must be ready to take over the job of managing the weighty affairs of state.

Whether we like it or not the DLP represents the only practical legitimate political opposition voice in the mind of the public- although it failed to win a single seat in the last general election. To compare with other countries the DLP is the entrenched other member of the duopoly like the Democrats and Republicans, Labour and Tories or JLP and PNP to name three.

The inability of the DLP so far to list a full slate of candidates to contest the 2023 general election is a concern.

The inability of party leader to elevate her national profile in an environment screeching for a political alternative is a concern.

The inability of the DLP to speak authoritatively on economic policy is a concern.

These are not exhaustive concerns and the one not mentioned and possibly the biggest is the potential collateral damage from Donville Inniss’ verdict due to be handed down next week in New York.

  • Artax
    April 25, 2021 6:28 AM

    @ David

    All you have to do is analyse the quality of debate by the DLP’s representatives on BU and you’ll realise there is a dearth of ‘talent’ within that political party.

    The nightman cometh.

  • angela cox
    April 25, 2021 6:57 AM

    But why the pic of Donville Innis with certainty his name will not be counted or placed on the slate as a contestant for the Dlp
    He has his own bag of rotten fish to fry
    In any case the problems that are affecting the people is the issue at hand and will be the deciding factor in 2023
    But that pic of Donville speaks volumes of the mischief u carries in your hand
    Waiting to see if u post a pic of Mottley and her deacon’s friend In one of your captions when u post a blp article

  • NorthernObserver
    April 25, 2021 7:08 AM

    @Artax
    there is a dearth of bloggers on BU. Period.

  • John2
    April 25, 2021 7:18 AM

    Is any of the other parties ready?

    Unfortunately my UPP has flat lined

  • David
    April 25, 2021 7:38 AM

    Seeds of DLP’s 2018 crushing defeat

    By Ezra Alleyne
    The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) celebrates a birthday on Tuesday, April 27.
    That party, which was led by Errol Barrow for its first 20 years, today has no seats in Parliament and is being led by Verla DePeiza. The Barbados Labour Party (BLP), led by Mia Amor Mottley, won all 30 seats in the Parliament. Why?
    Any serious analysis of the state of the DLP must examine what took place on July 1, 1987. That was the day Errol Barrow died and Erskine Sandiford became Prime Minister.
    On that fateful day, the seeds of the destruction of the DLP were almost certainly laid. I was so concerned about the events of that day that I put my thoughts down in a series of three consecutive articles which appeared in the Nation.
    My concern then was that although the form of the appointment was correct, the substance of the appointment, which should have informed the form, seemed flawed.
    I cautioned then that we had not heard the last of this serious breach of the time-honoured practices of the Westminster system as reflected in our Constitution.
    Indeed we have not, and current reflections on the state of the DLP will not mean a pang unless corrective measures are taken to deal with the fallout from that date. Two things matter here.
    Both Dr Richie Haynes and Branford Taitt could be said to have had claims to the leadership. But there was no leadership
    contest.
    Taitt had challenged Barrow for the presidency of the party not long before Barrow’s death. Haynes, branded then as the second most important man in Barbados, had blown the BLP out of the water with a crowd-pleasing alternative Budget.
    But what sweeten goat mout’ . . . . The proposals were ultimately economically destructive.
    Sandiford’s move
    When Barrow died, Taitt was in Trinidad as Minister of Trade trying to sell Barbados exports to the twin-island state. Haynes was in the island, but Sandiford and his colleague supporters went to Governor General Sir Hugh Springer and before the day was done, one could say the King is dead . . . . Long live the King.
    There was no leadership contest, but my concern had been vigorously shaken even before Barrow’s death by a statement he made in Parliament three months before his death.
    He declared: After me it is Sandiford and after Sandiford it is Philip Greaves and thereafter any number can play. That statement puzzled me when it was made, but it clearly provided a basis for those who favoured Sandiford as successor.
    My instincts told me that trouble was setting up like rain as the old people used to say. Why did Barrow feel he had to make that statement? Was there jockeying for the leadership? Had he heard internecine rumblings about succession?
    Whatever the “contenders” may have thought, both Tom Adams and Barrow had discerned Sandiford’s exceptional political skills as a most cunning political operative, miles ahead of Haynes and Taitt.
    Indeed, many of my BLP colleagues may recall Tom’s reference to Sandiford as the desert fox. Coming from Tom, a keen student of military history, that was the ultimate compliment. It was a reference to the German field marshal Rommel, whose Middle Eastern war strategy mesmerised the Western commanders in World War II.
    The parting of the ways between Haynes and Sandiford did not surprise me. Haynes wrote a letter setting out his reasons for the break.
    But in my judgement, the events of July 1 would have hardened any decision he made to leave. Eventually, Haynes and three others moved. Sandiford eventually lost nine members of Parliament by the time of the 1994 no-confidence debate and each of the nine defended his withdrawal of support on principle.
    I make no judgement on their withdrawal, except to say that loss of support
    weakens any political leader.
    Sandiford himself said of the 1994 election, which he called, that he was persuaded to relinquish his position as party leader prematurely, did not lead his party in the General Election, and played no leading role in those elections.
    Owen Arthur trounced the DLP and became Prime Minister.
    Thompson assumed the leadership of the DLP, lost two elections, and gave up the leadership to Clyde Mascoll.
    You would think the leadership was settled . .
    . no way.
    In next to no time Mascoll, having raised the House membership from two under Thompson to seven, finds himself out of office, with Thompson resuming the leadership, having avoided three straight defeats. He becomes Prime Minister in 2008.
    By October 2010, Thompson dies and Stuart is appointed leader and is almost immediately confronted with challenges to his leadership style with the emergence of the “Eager Eleven” episode.
    Stuart skilfully avoids further fractures despite internal turbulence but loses to Mia Mottley when the public decides that enough is enough and shows how fed up they were with DLP leadership issues . . . here we are today.
    Barbadians have a vested interest in a strong settled DLP .
    . . but recent history suggests the DLP is not yet there. It has to cease and settle if it is to survive Barrow’s death.
    Until then, happy birthday, DLP!

    Ezra Alleyne is an attorney and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

    Source: Nation Newspaper

  • Artax
    April 25, 2021 7:44 AM

    @ NorthernObserver April 25, 2021 7:08 AM

    I don’t necessarily agree with you. However, I’ll admit BU has some contributors who have an annoying habit of ‘watering down’ and boring the forum by posting a multiplicity of contributions, in which they present the SAME RHETORIC or apply the SAME ARGUMENTS to EVERY discussion.

    Quantity does not, in all circumstances, equate to quality.

  • David
    April 25, 2021 7:49 AM

    VOB will deal with the issue of whither the DLP on its talk show today.

  • angela cox
    April 25, 2021 7:52 AM

    David
    The inability of the DLP so far to list a full slate of candidates to contest the 2023 general election is a concern
    Xxccccccccc
    U made a comment would be nice if u say why

    Also why are u persistent in placing Donville problems at the feet of the party
    Xxxxxxccccccc
    Hometown issues like the water problem being carried daily all over media and social platforms are what is being said and heard and spoken about day after day
    Only on BU the issue of Donville takes spotlight

    Xxxxxxx Today on brass tacks Verla should take the opportunity to cut out a path by which she can hold this govt accountable and not be guided on a one way political path of having to give away her plans for rebuilding the party
    She must be clever and try to avoid those booby traps set in her path by the moderator
    Let govt be the issue
    The flaws mistakes and hiccups which should give the listener enough thought for their removal

