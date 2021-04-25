DLP Ready or Not …
“On November 11, 2020, Moore received 3154 votes in the by-election. Floyd Reifer of the Democratic Labour Party was the nearest challenger with 1 327.Grenville Phillips of Solutions Barbados earned 95, David Walrond of the opposition People’s Party for Democracy and Development got 80, Ambrose Grosvenor of the United Progressive Party 70 and the Bajan Free Party’s Alex Mitchell received ten.” – Nation Newspaper 12/11/2020
The result of the St. George North by election year exposes reasons to pause for those who worry about the current state of governance in Barbados. Historically we have managed the affairs of state well enough to have earned the label ‘a stable political country’. However, the result of the 2018 general election created an unprecedented situation where for the first time the OPPOSITION in the House of Assembly was not comprised of members of a party who faced the electorate under a different party banner. Instead, Bishop Joseph Atherley saved the day by crossing the floor to be anointed the Leader of the Opposition by the Governor General.
The decision by Atherley to cross the floor averted a constitutional crisis many continue to argue (including this blogmaster) and the rest is history to cite an often used cliché. Despite his best effort to be the dissenting voice inside and outside of parliament Atherley his People’s Party for Democracy has been unable to win measurable support from Barbadians. The result of the St. George North by election validates the position. The other conclusion political pundits are certain is that the third party movement in its current form has been rejected by the electorate.
A general election is constitutionally due in 2023 and surprise surprise the main political parties to contest will be the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP). In other words the DLP represents the government in waiting. It means therefore the general public is vested in a fit for purpose political opposition whether it is occupying parliamant or on the outside. An irony often discussed when this matter surfaces is to highlight a political party is a private member organization, yet it must be ready to take over the job of managing the weighty affairs of state.
Whether we like it or not the DLP represents the only practical legitimate political opposition voice in the mind of the public- although it failed to win a single seat in the last general election. To compare with other countries the DLP is the entrenched other member of the duopoly like the Democrats and Republicans, Labour and Tories or JLP and PNP to name three.
The inability of the DLP so far to list a full slate of candidates to contest the 2023 general election is a concern.
The inability of party leader to elevate her national profile in an environment screeching for a political alternative is a concern.
The inability of the DLP to speak authoritatively on economic policy is a concern.
These are not exhaustive concerns and the one not mentioned and possibly the biggest is the potential collateral damage from Donville Inniss’ verdict due to be handed down next week in New York.
@ David
All you have to do is analyse the quality of debate by the DLP’s representatives on BU and you’ll realise there is a dearth of ‘talent’ within that political party.
The nightman cometh.
But why the pic of Donville Innis with certainty his name will not be counted or placed on the slate as a contestant for the Dlp
He has his own bag of rotten fish to fry
In any case the problems that are affecting the people is the issue at hand and will be the deciding factor in 2023
But that pic of Donville speaks volumes of the mischief u carries in your hand
Waiting to see if u post a pic of Mottley and her deacon’s friend In one of your captions when u post a blp article
@Artax
there is a dearth of bloggers on BU. Period.
Is any of the other parties ready?
Unfortunately my UPP has flat lined
@ NorthernObserver April 25, 2021 7:08 AM
I don’t necessarily agree with you. However, I’ll admit BU has some contributors who have an annoying habit of ‘watering down’ and boring the forum by posting a multiplicity of contributions, in which they present the SAME RHETORIC or apply the SAME ARGUMENTS to EVERY discussion.
Quantity does not, in all circumstances, equate to quality.
VOB will deal with the issue of whither the DLP on its talk show today.
David
The inability of the DLP so far to list a full slate of candidates to contest the 2023 general election is a concern
Xxccccccccc
U made a comment would be nice if u say why
Also why are u persistent in placing Donville problems at the feet of the party
Xxxxxxccccccc
Hometown issues like the water problem being carried daily all over media and social platforms are what is being said and heard and spoken about day after day
Only on BU the issue of Donville takes spotlight
Xxxxxxx Today on brass tacks Verla should take the opportunity to cut out a path by which she can hold this govt accountable and not be guided on a one way political path of having to give away her plans for rebuilding the party
She must be clever and try to avoid those booby traps set in her path by the moderator
Let govt be the issue
The flaws mistakes and hiccups which should give the listener enough thought for their removal
