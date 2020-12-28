Adrian Loveridge Column – Wish List for 2021

Traditionally, for years this period between Christmas and New Year the United Kingdom normally experiences the largest level of holiday bookings than at any other time annually. Not this year of course, with our tourism policymakers and planners left to contemplate, what, if anything they can do to bridge the enormous void of visitor arrivals.

It is an unprecedented situation and for those who stand on the side and criticize, proffering what they think could be done, are only frankly second guessing a clearly almost impossible and unpredictable scenario.

What I understand the current guardians of our industry are successfully doing is maintaining the highest possible destination visibility with initiatives like the Welcome Stamp, visits by travel writers, travel agents and the incredible centenarian, Captain Sir Tom Moore, all naturally under carefully managed pandemic compliant conditions.

While, it may seem very optimistic given the current circumstances, I am still going to have a wish list for 2021.

As we emerge from the pandemic, there will be opportunities and some of these may come from those airlines that have survived, downsized and retired their larger, less fuel efficient aircraft. New aircraft like the incredible Airbus A321XLR will come into service and enable long haul routes from various European cities to operate planes which carry around 200 passengers, economically on non-stop services to the Caribbean.

Routes like Dublin or Belfast to Barbados then become less of a risk and given a massive price advantage by not having APD (Advanced Passenger Duty) imposed on the fares, saving at least UK Pounds 80 per passenger in the case of Northern Ireland.

Locally, I believe that a great more could be done with developing smart partnerships between all sectors across tourism and those companies who supply them together with our seemingly reluctant banking sector. As one of the persons deeply involved in creating the first fully functional small hotel alliance, it has been hugely disappointing not to witness more co-operation in this sub-sector, by developing joint promotional initiatives and driving cost savings through collaboration.

And as the cruise industry finally resumes sailings from the Caribbean, perhaps not until the very latter part of 2021, let us look objectively at exactly where we can truly benefit from this sector and justify the investment we have already placed in it.

As always, my thoughts go out to all the dedicated tourism workers and managers that are still employed and have sacrificed their quality family time over this festive period, to give our cherished visitors that holiday of a lifetime.

 

  • David
    December 28, 2020 4:48 AM

    Cruise industry rebound to come
    by SHAWN CUMBERBATCH
    shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com
    IT WAS A YEAR of rough waters for Barbados’ cruise tourism sector, but the world’s largest trade association is predicting better news in 2021.
    With the Caribbean remaining the most popular cruise destination in 2019, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) says in its 2021 State Of The Cruise Industry Outlook Report that this is a positive for places like Barbados.
    It noted that “following a challenging year in 2020, new research shows there is resiliency and optimism heading into 2021”.
    CLIA said it was the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, representing 57 ocean, river and specialty cruise lines that account for more than 95 per cent of global cruise capacity.
    “One of the defining characteristics of the cruise industry is its resiliency. Despite a challenging year in 2020, there is reason for hope and optimism heading into 2021,” the organisation said.
    Based on the CLIA-Qualtrics Survey December 2020 of 4 000 international vacationers each from the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, there remains high interest in cruise vacations.
    The research found that 74 per cent of cruisers are likely to cruise in the next few years, two out of three are willing to cruise within a year, and 58 per cent of international vacationers who have never cruised are likely to do so in the next few years.
    CLIA added that 270 of its oceangoing member cruise ships were projected to be in operation by June 2021, 16 of them making their debut.
    The Caribbean was the world’s most popular cruise tourism destination in 2019, followed by Asia and China, Central and Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Alaska, Australia/New Zealand/ Pacific, Panama Canal/ South America, Baltics, Africa/Middle East, Canary Islands, Transatlantic and World Cruise, Canada/ New England and Hawaii. CLIA said it was optimistic about 2021’s cruise season based on a resumption of cruises this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s continuing presence.
    “With strict protocols in place, and with the approval and support of local and regional authorities, cruise ships are gradually resuming operations around the world. Following the global pause in cruise operations in mid-March, cruises resumed sailing in parts of Europe, Asia and the South Pacific beginning in July 2020,” it said.
    “From early July through mid-December 2020, there were more than 200 sailings. The success of these initial sailings demonstrates that the new protocols are working as designed – to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 among passengers, crew and the destinations cruise ships visit. The industry is on a path to resumption in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and elsewhere in 2021.”
    Officials said a cruise sector rebound next year was vital because the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent pause in commercial cruise operations “has had devastating impacts on the cruise community”.
    Between mid-March and September 2020, it was estimated that the suspension of cruise operations resulted in a loss of more than US$77 billion in global economic activity, 518 000 jobs and US$23 billion in wages, the report stated.
    CLIA president and chief executive officer Kelly Craighead said 2020 “sits in stark contrast to the year that immediately preceded it”.
    “In 2019, the global cruise industry welcomed nearly 30 million passengers, creating jobs for 1.8 million people around the world and contributing over US$154 billion to the global economy,” she said.
    “With this growth came increased recognition of cruising as one of the best ways to experience the world, and our industry was focused on achieving previously unthinkable milestones to pave the path for a brighter and more sustainable future.
    “As with the rest of the world, our plans for 2020 were turned upside down at the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the voluntary suspension of cruise operations worldwide in mid-March.
    “In the months that followed, our industry wasted no time engaging leading experts and government authorities to strengthen already robust public health measures and to put people and communities first.
    “With enhanced measures in place, an initial resumption of cruising began in Europe and some other parts of the world, building confidence in the industry’s new protocols and inspiring hope for the future,” Craighead added.
    CLIA chairman Adam Goldstein said: “[This] was a year unlike any other and I am proud of how our industry has united together to weather this unparalleled pandemic.
    “As we look to 2021, I know that cruisers are eager to set sail once more, just as our industry is eager to put people back to work and create unforgettable experiences for our valued guests.”
    (Taken from this week’s BARBADOS BUSINESS AUTHORITY)

