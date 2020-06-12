Vincentian Voting Standards in Guyana

Submitted by Nathan ‘Jolly’ Green

I could not believe what I was reading when I went to the Facebook page of The Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy [CGID]. I was amazed that the Peoples National Congress Party [PNC] had been able to look inside the ballot boxes which the ULP fought tooth and nail to ensure Saint Vincent and the Grenadines [SVG] courts would never allow in SVG. What the PNC discovered and have proved was voting fraud was so widespread and their further investigation votes were rigged in every way possible to try and ensure the Peoples Progressive Party [PPP] won the election.

Guyana has a two-party system, which means that there are two dominant political parties. The main schism is not of ideology [they are both socialist], but ethnicity; the People’s Progressive Party is supported primarily by Indo-Guyanese people. While it is Afro-Guyanese people who mainly support the People’s National Congress. Ralph Gonsalves most obviously supports the Indian Guyanese PPP against supporting the African Guyanese PNC.

A group from CARICOM offered their services to investigate and advise Guyana on the way forward and how to deal with the stalemate situation. Whereby Ralph Gonsalves perhaps stepped outside that circle and suggested that the PPP should be recognised as the elected party to take Government.

Why would Gonsalves take such a position and support what is now fraud proven without any doubt whatsoever? Well, I suppose the whole procedure of rejecting fraud, opening boxes etc. if finally agreed in the Guyanese courts will become part of a legal precedent which would perhaps apply in SVG courts as well.

Read now what the Guyanese CGID think about not just his actions, but about him.

CGID CONDEMNS RALPH GONSALVES’ INTERFERENCE IN GUYANA’S ELECTIONS ON BEHALF OF THE PPP Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, at the direction of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), is brazenly attempting to pre-empt the CARICOM elections recount Observer Mission in Guyana. In a radio interview yesterday, he attempted to dictate to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) how it should execute its functions as prescribed by the Guyana Constitution. GECOM is currently assessing recount results as well as allegations of fraud. Dr Gonsalves, a foreign head of Government, is attempting to undermine this process on behalf of the PPP. CGID doesn’t know how Dr Gonsalves’ conducts elections in his country, but Guyanese will not accept the results of an election riddled with fraudulent ballots. Dr Gonsalves is advocating that Guyanese must accept a vote tabulation that includes ballots which a Police investigation has established contains fraudulent votes. We, therefore, wonder if the people of CARICOM should apply Dr Gonsalves’ reasoning and accept and believe numerous allegations of sexual assault against a CARICOM Prime Minister without any investigation to determine the veracity of the charges. GECOM is currently following a process set out in its May 4, 2020 order, in accordance with the laws of Guyana. It is disgraceful and repugnant to the CARICOM Treaty for Dr Ralph Gonsalves to interject himself into this process and attempt to interfere in Guyana’s elections. Dr Gonsalves’s statements also demonstrate contempt for the Courts and State institutions in Guyana. He should focus on elevating the standard of living in his small island rather than act as the bagman and water-boy for his friend Bharrat Jagdeo and Guyana’s opposition PPP. Mr Gonsalves’ party has itself been accused of electoral fraud and rigging the past five elections. It is, therefore, no wonder that he finds himself in the company of the PPP. We urge the Prime Minister to address the myriad of allegations he faces at home, keep out of Guyana’s business and stop making a mockery of CARICOM’s non-intervention policy. Richard Millington

I hope that when the upcoming St Vincent and the Grenadines elections take place that the NDP in SVG can keep abreast with the security of our ballots and ensure no fraud takes place.

