UTT Iraqi President Resigns
Submitted by Sherry Hosein
BREAKING NEWS –
Iraqi Sarim Al Zubaidy has resigned as President of UTT.
Professor Prakash Persad is now in charge.
Al Zubaidy is reported to be rushing to his homeland in Iraq to rescue his relatives from US rocket attacks in Al Asad.
There are some other shake-ups at UTT. Dr Zameer Mohammed has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Operations.
Sandra Ganness – reported to have only a degree in Zoology – has also been appointed Head of Student Support Services.
What is the purpose of this post? People leave universities for all sorts of reasons and there is no hue and cry..
@Dr.Lucas
You are aware BU has posted on developments at UTT after the mass firings last year? You are aware this matter under discussion has been carried by the traditional media and there is speculation as to the why? Given that he is Iraqi commingled with recent events the blogmaster exercised prerogative. Feel free to comment or not:
https://newsday.co.tt/2020/01/10/is-utts-president-quitting-to-return-to-iraq/
