UTT Iraqi President Resigns

Posted on by 2 comments
Submitted by Sherry Hosein

BREAKING NEWS –

Iraqi Sarim Al Zubaidy has resigned as President of UTT.

Professor Prakash Persad is now in charge.

Al Zubaidy is reported to be rushing to his homeland in Iraq to rescue his relatives from US rocket attacks in Al Asad.

There are some other shake-ups at UTT. Dr Zameer Mohammed has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Operations.

Sandra Ganness – reported to have only a degree in Zoology – has also been appointed Head of Student Support Services.

UTT.png

tagged with

2 comments

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s