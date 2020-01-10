UTT Iraqi President Resigns

BREAKING NEWS –

Iraqi Sarim Al Zubaidy has resigned as President of UTT.

Professor Prakash Persad is now in charge.

Al Zubaidy is reported to be rushing to his homeland in Iraq to rescue his relatives from US rocket attacks in Al Asad.

There are some other shake-ups at UTT. Dr Zameer Mohammed has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Operations.

Sandra Ganness – reported to have only a degree in Zoology – has also been appointed Head of Student Support Services.