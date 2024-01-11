Keeping an eye on bank fees

The acting Governor also disclosed that the Bank has indicated to commercial banks that it will engage with stakeholders on the question of bank fees and charges (BT).

Last week Scotiabank shelved a plan to charge customers a third party transfer fee processed on the Automatic Clearing House (ACH) and Real Time Payments (RTP) platforms. The bank’s public disclosure on the decision to charge triggered a directive from the Central Bank to all financial institutions using ACH and RTP that such a fee would contravene the National Payments System Act (NPSA) 2021.

Yesterday Central Bank issued a second communication to advise RBC had agreed to stop charging its customers for third party transfers using the ACH and RTP. From all reports RBC has been flying under the radar for an extended period. It other words, if Scotiabank had not communicated a plan to charge the public, including the Central Bank and so called consumer watchdog organisations, would have been ‘non the wiser’.

Central Bank has advised that effective 12 January 2024 RBC will discontinue the illegal charge and refund fees collected from the 2 January 2024, the date of the first Central Bank directive to financial institutions. Based on public reports posted to social media RBC has been charging customers a third party fee long before the 2 January 2024. The question for the regulator – if public feedback is correct, why was RBC asked to refund the illegal fee from 2 January 2024 and not when it was first introduced?

Barbadians have been posting that other banks are charging for business transactions using ACH and it continues. How difficult is it for the Central Bank to confirm from ALL financial institutions whether a fee is being applied to ACH and RTP transactions and to fully advise an unsuspecting public.

January 10, 2024 The Central Bank of Barbados wishes to advise that following discussions with RBC Royal Bank, RBC has confirmed that effective January 12, 2024, it will no longer charge its customers for transactions they make using the automated clearing house (ACH), including through the real-time payments (RTP) system. RBC has also indicated that it will reimburse customers who have incurred these charges since the Central Bank’s January 2, 2024 directive that no fees should be applied to such transactions. These refunds will be made no later than January 19, 2024. “We have been engaging with RBC for the past week, and they have indicated that while they intend to comply with our instructions, they need some time to reconfigure their system,” revealed Alwyn Jordan, acting Governor of the Central Bank. “They have also committed to reversing the ACH-related transaction charges their clients incurred from January 2, 2024 until the end of the reconfiguration period, so that they are not disadvantaged by the delay.” The acting Governor also disclosed that the Bank has indicated to commercial banks that it will engage with stakeholders on the question of bank fees and charges. Barbados Today

