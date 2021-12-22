Foreign Exchange Delays with Banks

The blogmaster received a report that some banks in Barbados have forced customers to submit requests for international wire transfers online and as a consequence Barbados importers are being frustrated by delays in processing. The reason for the delays is that in the case of one back the blogmaster was able to confirm processing of the wire transfers is being done in Trinidad.

The question being asked is whether the transfers are being delayed because of an unavailability of foreign exchange by local banks or a case of the processing office in Trinidad playing ‘god’ or simply inefficient.

The developing situation comes at a time when the IMF has advised government to remove the 2% foreign exchange fee former minister of finance implemented to defend dangerously low foreign exchange reserves in 2017. The fee obviously will impact the high cost of living because Barbados is a net importer. As a first step the government should add key items to an import list that should not attract the 2% fee. The Mottley government boast of high level of international reserves which is mainly a result of borrowing.

IF there is a low level of foreign exchange held by local banks it means the Central Bank of Barbados as is the customer will sell to the banks to satisfy consumer demand? It would allay fears if those responsible address the situation.

Today’s Nation’s story:

IMF: Drop 2% fee 

by SHAWN CUMBERBATCHshawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND’s (IMF) staff wants Government to phase out the two per cent fee Barbadians have been paying for foreign currency transactions since 2017.

Then Minister of Finance Christopher Sinckler introduced the measure in his last Budget more than four years ago as the country’s international reserves plummeted below the accepted benchmark of 12 weeks of import cover.

It was intended to reduce the demand for foreign exchange and allow the foreign reserves to stabilise. With the reserves at $440 million (five to six weeks of import cover) when the Mia Amor Mottley administration was elected in May 2018, the measure was maintained and remains in place.

With Barbados’ reserves reaching $2.86 billion (42 weeks of import cover) at the end of the September, the IMF’s Barbados mission thinks Government should consider “gradually phasing” out the capitalflow measure “as the pandemic dissipates, and reserves build up”.

This was outlined in the IMF’s latest staff report recently submitted to its executive board as it approved the sixth review of Barbados’ IMF programme and the annual Article IV consultation. The assessment was that Barbados’ authorities “will consider removing the foreign exchange fee as the pandemic dissipates”.

Phased out

“The two per cent fee introduced in 2017 remains in place. This was assessed by the IMF as a capital flow measure and should be phased out as reserves build up,” said the Barbados team led by Dr Bert van Selm.

“However, the authorities plan to maintain the fee until alternative revenue sources, including through an economic and revenue recovery, can compensate for the potential losses from its discontinuation. Staff stressed that foreign exchange fees should not substitute for fiscal and other macroeconomic policies to improve fiscal position.”

In the Central Bank’s review ofBarbados’ economic performance between January and September, it reported that non-tax revenue, including the foreign exchange fee, was $64.1 million between April 1 and September 30, the first half of Government’s financial year. This was an increase over the $47.4 million earned in the same period last year.

Governor Cleviston Haynes said: “With the increase in foreign exchange transactions, revenue collected via the foreign exchange fee accounted for almost half of the enhanced uptake from non-tax revenues which expanded by $17

million.”

Reserves boosted

Barbados’ foreign reserves were boosted by $249 million in loans from multilateral lending agencies, “and an injection of $261.6 million from the IMF via its allocation of [Special Drawing Rights] to members boosted reserves over the nine-month period”.

Haynes added that “despite these inflows, the reserve increase for the nine-month period was only $204 million, a result of the steepreduction in travel credits during the first quarter, and the pick-up in import demand over the last six months that led banks to purchase foreign exchange from the Central Bank to meet customer needs”.

Additional external payments were related to debt service and other expenses on behalf of the Government, he reported.

The two per cent foreign exchange fee is charged on purchases of foreign currency and payments related to foreign currency transactions. It is applied to purchases and payments made at commercial banks and other authorised foreign exchange dealers, credit card providers and money service providers that handle outbound foreign currency transactions or loans.

This means that consumers who buy foreign cash, pay for a wire transfer or bank draft, or use their credit, debit or travel card to pay for a foreign transaction, have to pay the fee.

  • David
    December 22, 2021 5:07 AM

    A related story:

    Settling debt with bonds

    by DR JULIET MELVILLE THE GOVERNMENT RECENTLY proposed legislation (The Debt Settlement [Arrears] Act 2021) to use bonds to settle payment due to people whose lands were compulsory acquired or who were awarded legal claims against the Government and other outstanding liabilities of the Government.
    This legislation provides for the issuance of Series J bonds to meet these outstanding claims with some of these claims dating back decades and persisting over several administrations, both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party.
    On the positive side, this appears to be a good move by this administration to deal with these claims once and for all. The affected people will be pleased that they now have a definitive time frame for the payment of monies due to them from the Government.
    The failure to settle many of these long-standing claims would no doubt have imposed a heavy financial and mental toll on the affected people directly impacting their livelihoods and depriving them of the use of their assets. The proposed Series J bonds, which pay no interest, will fully mature in three and a half years (42 months) from the date of issue.
    42 payments
    Unfortunately, those people desiring immediate cash will be sorely disappointed as their claims will be settled in 42 equal monthly payments beginning the month after issue. These payments could be further deferred if Barbados is impacted by a natural disaster because of the inclusion of a natural disaster clause in terms of the bonds.
    Those people requiring immediate cash will have to trade their bonds, probably at a very steep discount given the supply of bonds on the market and the lack of appetite in the market for Government paper. Investor interest in Barbados Government paper has waned in light of the recent restructuring of the public debt and the issue of new bonds to replace this, the issue of Barbados Optional Savings Scheme (BOSS) bonds to settle claims of public servants and the recent issue of $125 million in treasury notes.
    Institutional investors, such as financial institutions with deep pockets, may find these bonds a worthwhile investment if the price is right.
    Where these bonds are sold at a steep discount, this will represent a transfer of wealth from the long-suffering Government creditors to the investors. In the absence of a vibrant competitive secondary market for bonds and in order to meet the bondholders’ need for cash and to prevent the steep discounting of the bonds, the Central Bank could facilitate the sale of these bonds as in the case of the BOSS bonds. Even if the bonds are held to maturity, taking in to account the time value of money, people will see the present value
    of their settlement eroded by 12 per cent. Further, to date the payments owed to dispossessed land owners, legal claimants and other creditors would have been accruing interest. It is assumed that the issued bonds will include this accrued interest.
    Once the bonds are issued, even though this is in effect another IOU from the Government (that is, the debt is still outstanding), interest will no longer be paid. This of course will reduce the interest cost of the Government and stop the public debt from accumulating, positively impacting the fiscal and the debt position.
    Given the current inflationary environment, the settlement of the outstanding claims via non-interest-bearing bonds will further erode the real value of the settlement.
    In summary, while concrete steps are being taken to settle some long-standing claims, people won’t be receiving cash in hand. Moreover, one kind of debt is being substituted for another type of Government debt. People will begin receiving monthly cash payments after the issue of the bonds, spread over three and a half years, while receiving zero interest.
    Most likely sell bonds
    The cash-needy will most likely have to sell their bonds at a steep discount to financial institutions and other investors with an appetite for Government paper.
    Therefore, bondholders are likely to suffer a decline in both the nominal value (where the face value is discounted) and the real value of the settled claims.
    Many people, though pleased that at last they can look forward to the imminent settlement of their claims, some receiving Series J bonds to settle their claims may not feel so comforted given the precedent set with the restructuring of Government debt in 2018 and the rising debt stock.
    Dr Juliet Melville is an independent consultant, a former chief economist at the Caribbean Development Bank and a former lecturer in the economics department at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.

    Source: Nation

  • John
    December 22, 2021 6:33 AM

    I’ve been hearing for a while that sometimes, cheques from banks in Barbados issued to people to settle debts overseas bounce!!

