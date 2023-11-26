There is an old saying ‘follow the money’. The short video highlights one of our most trusted professionals is on the hook to colour public pronouncements. It begs the question- who can members of the public trust? Is it safe to say the unethical behaviour can be extended to other professions?
Source: Nation
The blogmaster can always anticipate the type of articles being worked on by traditional media, there is activity in BU Archive.
Good job Nation!
Source: Nation
David on November 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM said:
Attorneys still awaiting word
By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com
To date, attorneys who have filed complaints against judges calling for their discipline/removal for taking more than the six-month allotted period to deliver judgements, have not received any official word on the status of these complaints.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
My mother filed three constitutional motions in 2011 and 2012 which are yet to be disposed of by the court.
The last hearing was 2013.
None has reached final judgment.
She has an application in which judgment has been reserved since 2011.
She has outstanding matters from as long ago as 1993 and 2002 yet to be disposed of and over 2 million dollars in court put there by deception.
The deception has been practiced on the Court of Appeal, the Privy Council and the CCJ!!
The result is over 400 defective titles and deeds filed in the Registry most representing ownership of lands on which there remain encumbrances.
It is not only judges that need purging but attorneys at law too.
This is what happens when we promote family, friends and political allies to positions of prominence …AS A REWARD for personal and political loyalty.
No matter how many incompetent jokers are promoted to Judges…
No matter what the constitution says about six months..
No matter what empty promises the AG, Home Affairs actor, or PM make..
Our problem is about LACK OF COMPETENCE and commitment to perform.
As Bushie is now tired repeating…
“Future competence is best judged by PRIOR PERFORMANCE in RESULTS”.
The Court is only being highlighted now because the judicial situation has reached EMBARRASSING levels of disgustedness….
…but the REAL truth is that this is EXACTLY what ails everything in this country.
NOT THE UNAVAILABILITY OF COMPETENCE AND PROFESSIONALISM…. but our national predisposition to ABANDON God-Given talents – and opt instead for ‘personal loyalty’ – which mostly comes from incompetent ‘lackies’ who have NO history or even IDEA of high level PERFORMANCE.
Grenville’s call for the imposition of ISO9001 standards would therefore turn EVERY SHIITE in Barbados up-sided-down.
It would see TALENTED persons rising to the top, and the shiite sinking to the bottom….where it rightfully belongs.
BUT don’t expect the current jobby in place to willingly CHOSE to be sunk…..
..so we can ALL expect to be submerged with the brassbowlery…
I am midway in putting the blame on incompetence or corruption. This is because along with the bungling we have a set of characters who are always benefitting.
With incompetence the screw-ups would be more random, but the magnitude of our ‘ordered chaos’ and with essentially the same folks benefitting suggests it is all planned. Corruption masquerading as incompetence.
The fact that some remedies are known, but those in charge lack the will to implement them suggests that we are in a state that is desirable to some. Incompetents on seeing the mistakes would try to correct them. The corrupts ‘like it so’.
There will be no recovery until we can look the mirror and admit who we are.
Pharmaceutical companies are rich.
Pharmaceutical companies research and develop ‘treatment’ for patients.
Doctors treat patients and assisting research.
At some stage there will be money exchanged between a doctor and a company.
Some exchanges may be a payoff, but some are payments for hard work.