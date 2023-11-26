Follow the money

Posted on by

There is an old saying ‘follow the money’. The short video highlights one of our most trusted professionals is on the hook to colour public pronouncements. It begs the question- who can members of the public trust? Is it safe to say the unethical behaviour can be extended to other professions?

Discuss for 5 marks.

7 thoughts on “Follow the money


  1. Attorneys still awaiting word

    By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    To date, attorneys who have filed complaints against judges calling for their discipline/removal for taking more than the six-month allotted period to deliver judgements, have not received any official word on the status of these complaints.

    While acknowledging there was nothing in the legislation requiring this to happen, the Barbados Bar Association (BBA) is calling for the attorneys to be notified about the state of their grievance.

    In a paid advertisement once again addressing the niggling issue of the growing backlogs the association stated: “The Barbados Bar Association is aware of recent formal complaints submitted by a number of its members in relation to certain High Court Judges. The complaints each detail a failure to deliver decisions within six months after hearing. Also, the complaints each invoke the process established by Section 84 of the Constitution requiring consultation and the establishment of a tribunal for investigation into judicial conduct.

    “The Barbados Bar Association is not, however, aware as to whether the process of consultation and investigation has been triggered and/or referred for further action. We acknowledge that there is no procedure prescribed in the Constitution or otherwise for notification to the complainant of the commencement of consultation. We, however, are of the view that any request by the complainant seeking information relative to their complaint should reasonably be met with a full response providing an update.”

    Last month, this newspaper revealed that several attorneys had utilised Section 84 of the Constitution subsection (3) which was amended in 2021 to allow for the first time in Barbados’ judicial history for judges to be removed “for delay of more than six months in delivering a judgement”.

    The Act states: “A judge may be removed from office only for inability to discharge the functions of his office (whether arising from inability of body or mind or any other cause); for misbehaviour; or for delay of more than six months in delivering a judgement.

    “It further states that the Chief Justice, after consultation with the Prime Minister, advises the Governor General that the question of removing a judge from office for inability, misbehaviour or delay ought to be investigated.”

    At the time, it was reported that one of the judges, against whom a complaint was lodged, had recused themselves not only from the involved cases but from other matters which the complaining attorney had before the judges’ court.

    Status of complaints

    Investigations revealed that last Friday an attorney wrote to Chief Justice, Sir Patterson Cheltenham, again inquiring about the status of previous complaints made to his office concerning judicial officers who had taken “an inordinate length of time to deliver judgements.”

    That attorney queried: “Whether in the Chief Justice’s determination, the below letters, constitute a complaint within the remit of Section 84(3)(c) of the Constitution of Barbados; “If so, whether the Chief Justice has consulted with the Prime Minister on the question of the removal of the respective Judge from office in accordance with Section 84(5) of the Constitution of Barbados; If so, whether the question of the removal of the Judge from office following consultation with the Prime Minister has been advised to the President in accordance with Section 84(5) of the Constitution?”

    The attorney added: “If there has been no determination made as to whether these letters constitute a complaint warranting the initiation of the procedure as set out pursuant to Section 84(5), we would respectfully inquire as to when such a determination will be made given the seriousness of the issues as highlighted.”

    The correspondence further noted: “Our clients have pressed us for an urgent response and as such we would request a response to this letter within seven (7) days of the date of this letter, that is on or before 4 December, 2023, should we not have a substantive response to this letter, we are instructed to initiate judicial review proceedings in these matters.”

    When contacted, by this newspaper, a veteran attorney said there were growing fears among the legal group that there could be a “mounting backlog” of complaints made against judges with no resolution in sight.

    Domino effect

    “This legislation was created to basically speed up the judicial process and deal with the backlog of cases by holding judges accountable but it seems that in these circumstances there is a domino effect of not only a backlog of cases but a backlog of complaints against judges. I am sure this is not what the legislators intended or anticipated,” the Senior Counsel said, as he charged “and in recent times there seems to be a lot of focus on the minority ‘bad lawyers’ than on reducing this backlog which is crippling our judicial system.”

    The BBA in its paid advertisement reiterated its concerns about the backlog pointing out there were approximately 16 000 outstanding cases in the Magistrate Courts; 1 700 in the Supreme Court; over 1 000 Civil Division matters awaiting trial for inordinately long periods of time and significant delays in the Family Division.”

    The BBA said its members through a resolution agreed at a Special General Meeting “to publish a public statement … to inform the Barbadian public of its position on the current state of the judicial system in general and the delivery of justice in particular.”

    The organisation noted: “The delays besetting the judicial system in Barbados however, have been the subject matter of public comment for more than a decade. It has also been the subject of extensive BBA correspondence over the past twelve (12) years, from 2011 to the present, during which period successive Presidents of the Barbados Bar Association sent various communications and held consultations on this issue on behalf of its members. Over these years, the Association provided detailed lists of outstanding decisions.”

    Noting there were a myriad reasons for the delays such as an increased caseload; increased length of hearings; insufficient staffing; insufficient resources for court and case flow management the BAR Association maintained “justice delayed is justice denied”.

    It added that the backlog had resulted in people charged with very serious offences being admitted to bail because their matters were languishing in the system for periods in excess of four years.

    “The likelihood of a genuinely fair trial in some of these matters is now in doubt. In one instance, a person served their entire sentence before the Court of Appeal rendered a decision in their matter.”

    In terms of the new legislation which requires the delivery of judgements in a six month period the Association stated: “Of great concern to the Barbados Bar Association is the fact that, according to its independent research, there are over 50 cases and/or applications which have been tried, the decisions reserved by the Judge, and the parties waited months, if not years, for a decision.

    “ For one reason or another, the Court failed to deliver a decision and/or failed to deliver reasons for the judgment within six months after the trial/submissions. The Barbados Bar Association is of the view that such delay can amount to a violation of the right guaranteed to litigants by Section 18 of the Constitution to have their cases receive a fair hearing within a reasonable time. This issue has been the subject matter of several scathing judgements delivered by the Caribbean Court of Justice.”

    Making reference to a litigant who back in January was awarded $35 000 in damages after filing a constitutional motion on the basis of having waited 30 months for a decision, the BAR reminded that the: “High Court determined that the “outer limit” for delivery of judgements in Barbados is six (6) months after conclusion of a trial, and as such, the Claimant’s constitutional rights were infringed. “

    The BBA also referred to the Chief Justice’s speech at the commencement of the 2023-2044 Law Term, in which he stated that the management of dockets was the sole responsibility of the judges and that Courts in Barbados must have “a low tolerance for adjournments.”

    Source: Nation

    Reply

    • The blogmaster can always anticipate the type of articles being worked on by traditional media, there is activity in BU Archive.

      Good job Nation!


    • Diaspora backs efforts to better regulate lawyers

      . . . It is believed that Barbadians in the diaspora, especially in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have lost tens of millions of dollars at the hands of attorneys “back home”. . . .

      By Tony Best

      Some Barbadians in North America have responded positively to the indication from the Barbados Law Reform Commission, led by former Chief Justice Sir David Simmons, that the panel was on course to present the Barbados Bar Association and the legal profession with some significant proposed reforms to the Legal Profession Act.

      If implemented, these reforms are expected to address the issue of attorneys who run afoul of their profession’s guardrails.

      From New York and Ontario to New Jersey and Georgia, the reactions were essentially the same. Many agreed that while lawyers in Barbados were members of a noble and essential profession, there were some “bad apples” damaging their image. In recent years, a few have become known for their troubles with clients over money.

      A few days ago, Sir David told the Sunday Sun the commission “was far advanced in the preparation of legislation. I am declining to disclose the contents of the measure at this stage but it will be ready for presentation to the Barbados Bar Association by the end of the year”, or early in January.

      When enacted, the new legislation is expected to address the thorny issue of attorneys who are often accused of stealing large sums belonging to clients.

      Although exact figures are unknown, it is believed that Barbadians in the diaspora, especially in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have lost tens of millions of dollars at the hands of attorneys “back home” who took money earmarked for real estate transactions, business ventures or family dreams and could not account later for the funds. David Cutting, a former top executive of a major UK bank with operations in the US, Singapore and southern Africa but who is now Barbados’ Honorary Consul in Atlanta, said the indication that the Law Reform Commission and the Bar Association was moving to stem the tide of complaints from Bajans abroad was in his words, “good news for the diaspora”.

      He said “The idea that the legal profession in Barbados was being reformed such that the diaspora would be happier with the service that people are receiving (from attorneys) is a good thing for everyone. It has been a problem hanging over Barbados for some time”. “So, what’s happening now is timely,” added Cutting.

      “The diaspora will be eager to see the new rules and regulations that are under consideration by the commission and others. The diaspora has complained for many years and expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of (legal) service in Barbados.”

      Wayne Leacock, an attorney in Ontario, who also practices law in Barbados, said he “totally supports” efforts to reform the rules and regulations governing the practice of law by attorneys because “there must be rules and regulations that govern our profession” and if they needed reform then act on it.

      “If it has to be done it has to be done and I totally support it,” insisted Leacock, the son of Sir Elliot Belgrave, a former Barbados Governor General.

      “I support the rules and regulations that govern the profession. Doctors have them, accountants have them so why not lawyers?

      “I am anxious to see what the Law Reform Commission is going to recommend to the Bar Association,” added Leacock, who backs continued legal education for attorneys and for “spot audits” of client trust accounts but did not support the call for lawyers to take exams to renew their licences.

      “One of the other issues is public access to the rules that govern the profession. Maybe the public needs to be educated about access to the rules and regulations that govern the profession, added Leacock.

      Charles Small, chief clerk of the New York State’s civil courts in Brooklyn, described the Law Reform Commission’s action in preparing reforms as “good news for the diaspora” because the plans, if and when implemented, would hold lawyers accountable.

      “A step in the right direction, pure and simple,” added Small, an attorney who has been chief clerk for more than a dozen years.

      Steven Legall, owner and operator of two funeral homes in Brooklyn and Westchester County in New York agreed with Small.

      “I haven’t had any problems with lawyers in Barbados, but I know families in the city who have experienced serious difficulties with attorneys in Barbados. You hear the complaints regularly and it is good that it is being addressed” by the Bar Association and the commission.

      That sentiment was echoed by a Bajan grandmother who has lived, studied and worked in Ontario since the 1960s and explained that she had unfortunate business relationships with three different Barbadian attorneys. She acknowledged she had found an excellent lawyer who was “working out well,” earning the fees being charged.

      “I have had some regrettable experiences over fees, real estate transactions and files but I recognised that like other professions, there are good attorneys and bad ones. You cannot write off all the lawyers. I welcome the steps being made to clean up the profession,” she said.

      Source: Nation


  2. David on November 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM said:
    Rate This

    Attorneys still awaiting word

    By Maria Bradshaw mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    To date, attorneys who have filed complaints against judges calling for their discipline/removal for taking more than the six-month allotted period to deliver judgements, have not received any official word on the status of these complaints.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    My mother filed three constitutional motions in 2011 and 2012 which are yet to be disposed of by the court.

    The last hearing was 2013.

    None has reached final judgment.

    She has an application in which judgment has been reserved since 2011.

    She has outstanding matters from as long ago as 1993 and 2002 yet to be disposed of and over 2 million dollars in court put there by deception.

    The deception has been practiced on the Court of Appeal, the Privy Council and the CCJ!!

    The result is over 400 defective titles and deeds filed in the Registry most representing ownership of lands on which there remain encumbrances.

    It is not only judges that need purging but attorneys at law too.

    Reply

  3. This is what happens when we promote family, friends and political allies to positions of prominence …AS A REWARD for personal and political loyalty.

    No matter how many incompetent jokers are promoted to Judges…
    No matter what the constitution says about six months..
    No matter what empty promises the AG, Home Affairs actor, or PM make..

    Our problem is about LACK OF COMPETENCE and commitment to perform.

    As Bushie is now tired repeating…
    “Future competence is best judged by PRIOR PERFORMANCE in RESULTS”.

    The Court is only being highlighted now because the judicial situation has reached EMBARRASSING levels of disgustedness….
    …but the REAL truth is that this is EXACTLY what ails everything in this country.

    NOT THE UNAVAILABILITY OF COMPETENCE AND PROFESSIONALISM…. but our national predisposition to ABANDON God-Given talents – and opt instead for ‘personal loyalty’ – which mostly comes from incompetent ‘lackies’ who have NO history or even IDEA of high level PERFORMANCE.

    Grenville’s call for the imposition of ISO9001 standards would therefore turn EVERY SHIITE in Barbados up-sided-down.
    It would see TALENTED persons rising to the top, and the shiite sinking to the bottom….where it rightfully belongs.

    BUT don’t expect the current jobby in place to willingly CHOSE to be sunk…..
    ..so we can ALL expect to be submerged with the brassbowlery…

    Reply

  4. I am midway in putting the blame on incompetence or corruption. This is because along with the bungling we have a set of characters who are always benefitting.

    With incompetence the screw-ups would be more random, but the magnitude of our ‘ordered chaos’ and with essentially the same folks benefitting suggests it is all planned. Corruption masquerading as incompetence.

    The fact that some remedies are known, but those in charge lack the will to implement them suggests that we are in a state that is desirable to some. Incompetents on seeing the mistakes would try to correct them. The corrupts ‘like it so’.

    There will be no recovery until we can look the mirror and admit who we are.

    Reply

  5. Pharmaceutical companies are rich.
    Pharmaceutical companies research and develop ‘treatment’ for patients.
    Doctors treat patients and assisting research.
    At some stage there will be money exchanged between a doctor and a company.

    Some exchanges may be a payoff, but some are payments for hard work.

    Reply

The blogmaster dares you to join the discussion.