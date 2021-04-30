CCJ Dismisses Appeal of the Estate of Marjorie Ilma Knox v John Vere Evelyn Deane and others

The feud between the Knox and Deane families spans decades. Several of the protagonists et al have crossed have shuffled off this mortal coil. The one good the matter has presented is to give the Caribbean Court of Appeal (CCJ) another opportunity to ridicule the supine nature of our justice system.

May this matter rest.

Media Release – CCJ Dismisses Appeal of the Estate of Marjorie Ilma Knox; Calls Delay Unacceptable

29 Apr 2021

In a judgment released today, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed the appeal of the Estate of Marjorie Ilma Knox in the matter of the Estate of Marjorie Ilma Knox v John Vere Evelyn Deane and others [2021] CCJ (AJ). However, the CCJ criticised the unacceptable and serious delay of the Court of Appeal of Barbados in delivering its judgment. The CCJ heard the appeal on 16 March 2021.

Access the full media release here: Media Release 04_2021.

