American Economy on a tight rope

I would like to emphasize that the horizon in the American economy and in the markets is becoming increasingly dark.
America is today at the most critical point in its modern history. It is threatened with a collapse which, if it happens, will drag most of the world down.
The U.S. debt has now, amid high inflation, rising interest rates—most economic analysts expect the U.S. central bank to continue raising rates—and growing economic uncertainty in September 2023, topped $33 trillion and amounts to 124% of GDP. And the deficit of the general government – which is the federal and local government together – is over 7% of GDP. This level of debt is more than three times the level of debt in 2008 ($10 trillion) and 10 times the level in 1990 ($3.2 trillion). US debt levels have ballooned significantly in recent years, especially after a 50% increase in federal spending between fiscal years 2019–2021, according to data from the US Treasury Department.
This stark reality resulted in the House and Senate passing necessary legislation in early June 2023 that raised the ceiling on federal borrowing while imposing some limits on spending.
This, of course, was done in order to prevent a catastrophic bankruptcy of the government, i.e., the scenario of the country declaring default, unable to pay its creditors and pay salaries and pensions, which would obviously have a catalytic negative impact on international markets, as well as in the American and global economy, given the size of the American debt.
In particular, the agreement on the debt allows the suspension for two years, until January 1, 2025, i.e., the period after the extremely critical for the entire planet presidential elections in November 2024, the maximum borrowing limit of the American public (31.4 trillion dollars).
The world’s largest economy, however, was once again faced with the prospect of a government shutdown. So, Congress recently passed the short-term funding bill to avoid a government “shutdown” (i.e., US bankruptcy) just hours before the deadline and ensures funding through November 17, while ruling out any new aid to Ukraine. A government shutdown that would furlough tens of thousands of federal employees without pay and suspend various government services would begin at 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT) on Sunday 10/1/2023. An exception, however, would be personnel required for state functions such as defense, police duties or other vital functions, who would remain on duty without pay.
The recent 45-day deal to keep the government open has thrown up a risk from October to November—a point where it could end up doing more damage to fourth-quarter GDP numbers. Bloomberg Economics estimates that each week of shutdown shaves about 0.2 percentage points off annual GDP growth, with most but not all recovered once the government reopens.
At the same time, in March 2023 three banks in the United States of America with significant activity in the field of technology and cryptocurrencies collapsed. Specifically, these are Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This was followed by the collapse, takeover and closure of another bank, First Republic Bank, in May 2023.
There are currently 725 US banks on the FDIC’s death list. The strain on the financial sector caused by bank failures remains a threat. The banking crisis is not a problem of quality of credit conditions, but is caused – now – by the inability to finance the ever-expanding US debt.
In addition, some new threats threaten to derail the American economy. September’s selloff in stocks pushed the yield on the 10-year note to a 16-year high of 4.6%. Borrowing costs higher for a longer period of time have already sent equity markets tumbling. They could also jeopardize the housing recovery and deter companies from investing.
Also, many financial analysts are calling the impending reactivation of federal student loans, after the end of a 3 1/2-year pandemic freeze, a potential shock to the economy. Nearly 44 million borrowers will start paying an average of $393. Inevitably, this will mean less spending elsewhere, at least for some households.
Since September 15, moreover, the United Auto Workers union has been engaged in a historic strike against Detroit’s three major automakers: Ford, GM and Stellantis N.V., which, according to a study by the Anderson Group, in just one week, cost the US economy over $1.6 billion.
At the same time, oil price crises have typically, throughout US history, helped trigger recessions. In other words, the oil price crises were followed by a recession. High black gold prices increase costs for a wide range of companies and strain consumer budgets, leading to higher inflation and lower consumer spending. It is a recipe for economic disaster that the world is being asked to face once again.
It should also be noted that oil prices have soared since June due to production cuts by the world’s largest crude producers (OPEC+, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia). International benchmark Brent crude oil prices rose 28% from their June 11 low of $74 a barrel to over $95 a barrel, speeding toward $100 a barrel.
But events in the rest of the world could also drag the US down a downward path. The world’s second largest economy, China, is mired in a real estate crisis. In the euro area, lending is shrinking at a faster pace than at the nadir of the sovereign debt crisis, a sign that already stagnant growth is set to move lower.
In closing, I would like to emphasize that the horizon in the American economy and in the markets is becoming increasingly dark. The dark clouds in the financial sky are thickening, naturally causing worry and fear, and foretelling that the storm will, unfortunately, not be long in coming.
Trump increased the debt more than Biden.
The collapse of the US currency and economy especially against an increasingly polarized local and global society makes the a gloomy economic forecast highly possible. Every year we observe the flirtations with the collapse of global markets. Some are comfortable with the cyclical nature of things others are fearful that it is only a matter of time.
Many continue to call for Barbados and SIDs to decouple from the greenback and there value to such an argument. There is a reality that if the US economy collapses under the weight of debt and waning importance as the world’s reserve currency, it will have a calamitous impact on the global economy given the interdependence.
@ David
The U.S economy and the Bajan one share many similar issues. Of course their political scenario does not help either. They can however open the printery and print a few dollars as their currency can take it right now.
They will as usual at the 12th hour find a solution as the alternative is unacceptable.
Here however with our printer taken away by the IMF and the results of the last restructuring still causing pain, we are at a more perplexing crossroad.
@John A
The good thing operating under an IMF arrangement is that the speed of the printing is drastically slowed.
@ David
Is being tied to the dollar really a bad thing?
Think about it, if the dollar weakens our toursit market will benefit, especially the UK market. The bulk of our food imports from the USA will not be affected as we buy from them in USD. The American toursit spend the least here and stay for the shortest time. So if we have less of them but more Brits, Europeans and Canadians would that be a bad thing?
@John A
An overall weak US economy means Americans will travel in lower numbers.
A few months of a barrel of oil north of 100 dollars will wipe out much of the gains of the last four years. Including a lot of the forex currently being hoarded at great sacrifice to citizens and bond holders.
Like Gerald Celente said “when all else fails, they take you to war.”
Apparently “Operation Sandman” is in play. China and Japan have been dumping US T Bills in the Billions. Many other nations are set to follow.
So Barbados be wary about which basket you’ll be looking to hatch your eggs in.
China and Saudi Arabia have been signing deal after deal in the billions of $$$, deals in Energy and Infrastructure. The latest is with Huawei.
Normally, such deals would have been made with the USA but the Crown Prince basically showed them that he’s not to be toyed with, like his predecessors and has taken his business elsewhere. since Trump’s braggadocious attempt to shame the Kingdom by saying they won’t exist for 24 hrs w/o US protection and AI Joe Buydem referring to the kingdom as a pariah state accusing BS of killing Khashoggi.
A few nations have been trading in the Yuan, Rupee, Ruble and Gold cutting out the parasitic US. The US did cut its nose to spoil its face by cutting Russia off the SWIFT….and spoil its face it did since that move was to Russiya’s benefit.
BRICS is tightening the screws around the USA’s neck with more nations looking to join.
In the meantime, the US military has locked its sights onto the resources in the other Americas with a keen interest in Guyana’s offshore reserves.
Back in 1973, in an effort to win China over to its side and away from the USSR, then President Nixon and Satan’s Emissary, Kissinger took most of US manufacturing sector to China. This detriment to the US was the start of China’s rise to its World Player Status today.
(Detroit which was once a manufacturing hub took the brunt of that loss)
If we were living in a ‘real’ world the Criminal Drug-Money laundering Banking sector would be demolished, US Banks are filthy to their core…(FTX Sam Bankman (the irony) and a ‘jew’ like most of them are. Just criminal organisations. Running scam after scam while stealing investors’ money.
Thanks to Soros and his tribe, now the US is housing and feeding millions coming across the border.
A trillion $ economy living on debt while resource rich countries are no longer interested in giving away their precious resources for pieces of paper.
According to the astrologers, the grim reaper is knocking with the return of Pluto in the US’ chart. Looks like the US has sown in the wind…….
@ David
Yes a jump in Oil prices would be a concern if this drags out. I for one am not concerned if the Americans travel less, once the Brits and Europeans travel more due to a weak dollar..
@John A
The problem as we have discussed times over in this space is: we never see anything imaginative changes whether dismantling tried fiscal and monetary polices or …We are happy to go with the flow and react to the best of our capacity. Our debt burden is closing the window rapidly on available options should another global recession occur in quick time.
There is a good chance Trump will get back in.
If he does, America will become self sufficient in energy and oil prices will probably fall.
Putin’s profits will fall and make prosecuting war in the Ukraine hard.
But who knows.
Right now his poll numbers are good and the cases against him seem to be collapsing.
https://turleytalks.com/new-poll-shows-bidens-numbers-sinking/?utm_source=Earnware%20User&utm_placement=TTEWNL&utm_medium=email
Donna
on October 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM said:
Trump increased the debt more than Biden.
It’s the economy, stupid!!