Development by any means necessary

Owen said that land must fetch its highest economic price.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Back in 2003 Owen Arthur touted the Pierhead Marina Development Plan. For some this was a visionary idea, for others in the years after it was a chance to get out licking. 20 years later a flurry of activity has indicated that investment development on the island’s south-west corridor is back at an all systems go stage



Savvy on the Beach

Not much more that can be said here that hasn’t already been ventilated. It is absolutely clear though that Kinch must go.



Marina shops

These shops were slowly shuttered up over a few years. A recent article with the owner of Marina Restaurant who was locked out in 2020 confirms that it too is time for him to go. Miss Daisy has spoken.



Cavans Lane renters

Though two remaining renters have vowed to fight their “sudden” eviction, they know they are only renting and they will have to go. A public notice has also confirmed that the next four years will see the entire area transformed.



Barbados Defence Force

The PM flew a kite when she hinted that BDF HQ “may” have to move. But, it is clear from the overall plan that it HAS to move. Just a matter of when.



Mrs. Ram

This property was compulsorily acquired and continues to be a battle. Hyatt will now take its place. Like it or not, this may be the way things are done moving forward.



Geriatric Hospital

This staple on Beckles Road will soon be no more, in an effort to replace it a Conference Centre and mixed facility to replace LESC which will soon be entirely in the hands of someone other than “us.”



Beckles Hill residents

These folk have been informed that they will be moved “soon.” The long promised town hall to discuss it has not yet materialised but, with construction in Waterford already started it’s only a matter of time. Their space is needed.



Now for clarity, this is not intended to be a criticism (that’s for you Artax). Instead it hopefully serves to highlight and connect some dots. Development is good when done well. It can bring much needed investment, employment and economic activity. The investment plan for the entire stretch of town to Harts Gap is unbelievably ambitious and will change that entire landscape in MAJOR way. But some features of progress should always merit attention



1. The lack of open communication with the public and potentially impacted stakeholders about the overall plan



2. The need for thoughtful consideration or involvement of persons who made this stretch their homes, their workspaces and their own investment.



3. The usual concerns raised about “how” and “by who” these projects are being done



4. Ongoing debate about a Government’s right to acquire any property it deems necessary for “public” purposes (a la Mrs. Ram and others).



Gabby sang “that beach is mine,” at the end of the day we would like to think that Barbados belongs to all of us.



Owen said that land must fetch its highest economic price. Agreed or not, this mantra resulted in alot of people being left without a piece of the rock..



David [Thompson] said it’s more than an economy, it’s a society. But, we must ask in 2023 what type of society do we have? Do we want?



Freundel said…well…nothing much.



Mia has a vision, but let’s hope that alot more persons don’t get left behind, placed on the side or booted out in the name of “visionary progress.”



