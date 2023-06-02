Memorialising the Soweto Struggle

Submitted by the Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba

Cuba, Africa and Apartheid’s End

Online event: Friday 16 June, 7pm (Eastern Caribbean Time)

Professor Isaac Saney

To mark the 47th anniversary of the historic Soweto uprisings and highlight the

crucial role that Cuba played in the destruction of South Africa’s apartheid regime,

the Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba and the Canadian Network on Cuba

will be hosting a joint online meeting on Friday 16 June at 7pm (Eastern

Caribbean Time).

The main speaker will be Professor Isaac Saney of Dalhousie

University, Canada who will be launching his recent book, titled, Cuba, Africa and

Apartheid’s End – Africa’s Children Return. Linking the meeting to the broader Pan

African struggle and also marking Africa Liberation Day, which is celebrated on 25

May each year, Ameth Lo from the Group for Research and Initiatives for the

Liberation of Africa (GRILA) will explain the current steps being taken by the imperial

powers, including France, to reinforce their control over west Africa and the Sahel

region and the people’s resistance. Dr Neville Graham a senior consultant

laparoscopic surgeon from Jamaica who trained as a doctor in Cuba in the 1970s will

speak about his experiences of studying in Cuba. In keeping with the Pan African

theme of the event, his contribution is intended to highlight Cuba’s positive role in the

wider African diaspora. In addition to the speakers, the event will feature

documentary inputs depicting Cuba’s involvement in the liberation struggle in Africa

and a cultural performance.

This meeting is part of the ongoing work of the 2 networks to raise public awareness

about Cuba, highlight the cruel injustice of the US economic blockade of that country

and build momentum to, in the words of the Cuban President Díaz-Canel, “beat the

blockade without waiting for them to lift it”.

You can participate in the meeting via the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/networkforsolidaritywithCuba

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@caribbeansolidaritynetwork3223

