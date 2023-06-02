Memorialising the Soweto Struggle

Submitted by the Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba
Cuba, Africa and Apartheid’s End
Online event: Friday 16 June, 7pm (Eastern Caribbean Time)
To mark the 47th anniversary of the historic Soweto uprisings and highlight the
crucial role that Cuba played in the destruction of South Africa’s apartheid regime,
the Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba and the Canadian Network on Cuba
will be hosting a joint online meeting on Friday 16 June at 7pm (Eastern
Caribbean Time).
The main speaker will be Professor Isaac Saney of Dalhousie
University, Canada who will be launching his recent book, titled, Cuba, Africa and
Apartheid’s End – Africa’s Children Return. Linking the meeting to the broader Pan
African struggle and also marking Africa Liberation Day, which is celebrated on 25
May each year, Ameth Lo from the Group for Research and Initiatives for the
Liberation of Africa (GRILA) will explain the current steps being taken by the imperial
powers, including France, to reinforce their control over west Africa and the Sahel
region and the people’s resistance. Dr Neville Graham a senior consultant
laparoscopic surgeon from Jamaica who trained as a doctor in Cuba in the 1970s will
speak about his experiences of studying in Cuba. In keeping with the Pan African
theme of the event, his contribution is intended to highlight Cuba’s positive role in the
wider African diaspora. In addition to the speakers, the event will feature
documentary inputs depicting Cuba’s involvement in the liberation struggle in Africa
and a cultural performance.
This meeting is part of the ongoing work of the 2 networks to raise public awareness
about Cuba, highlight the cruel injustice of the US economic blockade of that country
and build momentum to, in the words of the Cuban President Díaz-Canel, “beat the
blockade without waiting for them to lift it”.
You can participate in the meeting via the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/networkforsolidaritywithCuba
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@caribbeansolidaritynetwork3223
