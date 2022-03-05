4 comments

  • ard1940
    March 5, 2022 7:19 AM

    That’s my account.

    Like

  • C₂₁H₃₀O₂
    March 5, 2022 8:56 AM

    Food wars to win wars
    There are live news feeds to watch war on youtube
    how sick is that fucking warmongers
    sanctions are an economic wars to starve innocent people

    when I mentioned cunting west would imposes sanctions and rob monies in banks it was clearly anti-
    but those sly old foxes proceeded anyway like they had approval

    Free the C₂₁H₃₀O₂

    Like

  • de pedantic Dribbler
    March 5, 2022 9:10 AM

    @David, an apropos reminder of geopolitical hypocrisy!

    The fact is tho that we forget about that US blockade because most other nations have no such embargo against Cuba and the govt there is free to develop the nation as it sees fit… but without the help (directly) of their kin in the US.

    BTW as you know the US does NOT recognize the ICJ (Int. Court of Justice) and in fact levied serious sanctions against their prosecutors who had initiated war crimes cases against the US (wars in Afghanistan). Thus now that war crimes charges are being lobbed at Putin it brings these US hypocrisies into VERY sharp focus.

    Ah well!

    Like

  • David
    March 5, 2022 9:22 AM

    @Dee Word

    Thanks for the reminder. Didn’t George Bush signed into law an immunity for US military from The Hague tribunal?

    Like

