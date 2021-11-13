Say No to New US attacks on Cuba’s Independence

Submitted by Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba (CNSC)

It is now clear, beyond any doubt, that that the government of the USA and its spy

agencies are planning a new attack on Cuba’s independence which is intended to

instigate violence and insecurity in that country on Monday 15 November. US

lawmakers and government officials, including Brian Nichols, the Assistant Secretary

of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Senator Marco Rubio, Juan Gonzalez, the

National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere and many

others, have been at the forefront of pushing for their supporters to launch

‘demonstrations’ in Cuba on 15 November in open defiance of the Cuban

constitution and Cuban law. As part of its historic effort to destabilise Cuba, the

USAID has so far distributed over $6.6 billion to organisations dedicated to

destroying Cuba’s independence and facilitating US regime change in that country.



A central part of the planned US assault on Cuba on 15 November is a wide ranging

and sophisticated information warfare campaign which employs not only the

traditional print and visual media but also social media platforms such as Facebook

and Twitter. From the slick marketing of the planned provocation as ‘15N’ to the

promotion of systematic talking points, this information warfare campaign is designed

to pollute the public information space with lies and disinformation so as to sow

confusion about events as they unfold in Cuba on that day. One of the key talking

points that has already been identified is consistently describing as ‘peaceful

protesters’ those who have been mobilised by the US and its spy agencies to carry

out acts of violence against individuals and property. Connected to this is describing

all law enforcement activities carried out by the Cuban police on that day as

‘repression against peaceful protesters’. A further talking point is that the planned

provocation on November 15 is part of an effort to gain, ‘democracy and human

rights in Cuba’ or to ‘oppose racism against Cubans of African descent’. The real

aims of the US for the 15 November provocation are very different from these

propaganda talking points.



As a country which was born in genocide against the First Peoples and enslavement

of millions of Africans and which has never deviated from adherence to those

practices, the US government is in no position to define for humanity what

democracy is, to preach about human rights to any country or to present itself as a

fighter against racism. In any event, the relentless US efforts to carry out regime

change in Cuba is an open violation of international law and the right of the Cuban

people to choose their own political and economic system without foreign

interference. In reality, the US government and its spy agencies couldn’t care less

about democracy, human rights or racism in Cuba, or anywhere else for that matter.

Their real aim is to destroy Cuba’s independence and return that country to its

position before the Cuban revolution, when it existed as a US colony run for the

benefit of the US corporations and organised crime. This goal persists regardless of

the administration in Washington. Hence, the current Biden administration has

maintained all the sanctions imposed by his predecessor Trump and, in fact, it is the

Biden administration which is organising the 15 November provocation.

Despite over 60 years of US bullying, harassment and economic suffocation, Cuba

has proved itself time and again to be a reliable and supportive member of the

Caribbean family of nations. Working within its limited resources as a result of the

US blockade, Cuba has trained hundreds of Caribbean professionals, especially

doctors, engineers and sports specialists. It has provided free eye care to thousands

of people across the region and it has sent volunteers throughout the Caribbean to

help with the provision of health care and education, and most recently, in the

struggle against Covid 19. As Caribbean people, we cannot remain silent in the face

of this US persecution of a fellow Caribbean nation and we cannot remain silent in

the face of the new attack on Cuba’s independence that the US is planning for 15

November. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing.

The Caribbean Network for Solidarity with Cuba (CNSC) strongly condemns the

planned efforts of the US and its spy agencies to instigate violence and insecurity in

Cuba on 15 November and demand that the US government end its over 60 year-

long campaign of persecution against that country. We call on individuals, social,

religious and political organisations, trade unions, governments and regional

organisations across the Caribbean to join us in this call and stand in solidarity with

the people of our sister island.

No to the new US attacks on Cuba’s independence on 15 November!

Lift the blockade and let Cuba live!

