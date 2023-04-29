Mysterious Extraction of Trinidadian Firearms dealer from Barbados

Brent Thomas

There is a story brewing which involves the ‘abduction’ of an alleged Trinidadian arms dealer from Barbados. The blogmaster has not been following closely to do justice to the matter largely because the BU household decided to retreat to Cattlewash for the long weekend. However, the matter has raised a few times by members of the BU family reflected in messages to BU inbox.

Here are three links to the story for your consumption and discussion.

Firearms dealer granted $800,000 bail for possession of explosives after fleeing to Barbados

A firearms dealer was granted $800,000 bail with surety when he appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 7th October 2022). The accused was charged with possession of prohibited explosives and firearms.

He is expected to re-appear at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on the 3rd November 2022.

https://youthere1.weebly.com/home/firearms-dealer-granted-800000-bail-for-possession-of-explosives-after-fleeing-to-barbados

