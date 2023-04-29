Mysterious Extraction of Trinidadian Firearms dealer from Barbados

There is a story brewing which involves the ‘abduction’ of an alleged Trinidadian arms dealer from Barbados. The blogmaster has not been following closely to do justice to the matter largely because the BU household decided to retreat to Cattlewash for the long weekend. However, the matter has raised a few times by members of the BU family reflected in messages to BU inbox.
Here are three links to the story for your consumption and discussion.
Firearms dealer granted $800,000 bail for possession of explosives after fleeing to Barbados
A firearms dealer was granted $800,000 bail with surety when he appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 7th October 2022). The accused was charged with possession of prohibited explosives and firearms.
He is expected to re-appear at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on the 3rd November 2022.
https://youthere1.weebly.com/home/firearms-dealer-granted-800000-bail-for-possession-of-explosives-after-fleeing-to-barbados
“the court is therefore at liberty to infer that ASP Birch and or other unknown members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service caused the detention of the first claimant in Barbados by enlisting the assistance of the Barbados Police Force to so do.”
So all of this took place and is taking place with the unknowing conscription of Barbados into the plot and not a single line of commentary in the Barbados press, print or broadcast? Oh, I forgot. Their purpose is strictly for selling ad space and playing dub music.
“When the people lose everything, they lose it”
Certainly, in these circumstances market forces demand that such operators expand their area of “business”.
But at home, in Barbados, we can never have the interrogation of economic, political and social forces which have normalized the weaponization of certain people from certain races, certain classes, certain economic strata and the like.
That it has been historically acceptable to weaponize a select bunch with the power to take life was always disadvantageous to the majority and pregnant with the possibility that nature would strive for balance🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sounds like this guy was offering firearm training to citizens in a country which is # 6 in criminal countries in the world and the Government of Trinidad did not want that to happen.
Q. Where do you find the most criminals in a country?
A. In Government!!
It’s like America. Joe Biden wants a ban on “Assault Rifles” (undefined) while raking in tens of millions from China, his country’s adversary and spending his country into oblivion.
Not going to happen, 2nd amendment protects citizens from a criminal Government!!
This is how fascists like you seek to ensure genetic survival.
The Bible and the Gun
Gave honkies Power to rob rape and massacre the human race
then they marketed the concept they were superior and others inferior
Who is this singer and what is the song
Dubbing Jah · King Tubby · Bunny Lee ·
Barbados’ media is very heavily MUZZLED..no FOIA…by design….no freedom of press…
You only need to hear the timid questions asked of politicians by the island’s journalist…that is how they want it…suppression squared.
In 2021, Barbados exported $20.6k in Weapons, making it the 115th largest exporter of Weapons in the world. At the same year, Weapons was the 21st most exported product in Barbados. The main destination of Weapons exports from Barbados are: Grenada ($12.2k), United States ($6.23k), and Saint Kitts and Nevis ($2.17k).
The fastest growing export markets for Weapons of Barbados between 2020 and 2021 were Grenada ($11.1k), United States ($6.23k), and Saint Kitts and Nevis ($2.17k).
IMPORTS
In 2021, Barbados imported $761k in Weapons, becoming the 146th largest importer of Weapons in the world. At the same year, Weapons was the 21st most imported product in Barbados. Barbados imports Weapons primarily from: United States ($455k), United Kingdom ($171k), Panama ($68.3k), Czechia ($27.8k), and Germany ($25.8k).
@ David ” the BU household decided to retreat to Cattlewash for the long weekend. ”
I thought only white people does go to Cattlewash. lol
@Hants
Barbados is a multicultural, multiethnic community.
Onlookers to the matter will reasonably assume former ‘badass’ COP Gary Griffith may have the inside track on what is going on here.
@ David,
enjoy your weekend.