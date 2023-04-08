Israeli Palestinian Conflict – How many more…?

It is ironic one of the important Christian festivals on the calendar is being celebrated this weekend against the background of continuing conflict in the Middle East. It is reported Christianity started with a small group of Jewish origin in Judea. Ironic because Judea was located in the space occupied by Israel and Palestine; an area of decades of conflict. Many believers AND non-believers will justifiably ask – why has a region anchored in Christianity been unable to resolve decades of man made conflict that has resulted in the deaths and injury to hundreds of thousand of men, women, children?
As if the Israel/PLO conflicts is not enough, political instability in Israel has not made it easy with years of coalition governments comprised of Conservatives, Liberals, Right-wing, Zionists to name a few feeding a polarizing environment.
When will it end …?
Received via email from. BU family member:, David
———————————
Good morning David
I just read your latest post on the captioned subject. In order to fully understand the conflict you need to go back to the story of Abraham, Sarai and Hagar. It is reported that Sarai, Abraham’s wife could not have children so Yahweh told Abraham ( allegedly through Sarai) to go to in to Hagar (a young probably under 15 years) slave girl and have a child with her who would become his heir and inherit all the lands promised by Yahweh. She bore a son named Ismael. Later Sarai got pregnant and had a son named Isaac to whom everything that was previously promised to Ismael was promised and Ismael and his mother Hagar were expelled.
The Israelis are descended from Isaac while the Palistinians are descended from Ismael (genetic testing shows that they are closely related). So each group thinks that they are the rightful owners of all the lands of Judea and Samaria.
The conflict in the Middle East cannot be understood without reference to this and it’s impossible to see how it can be resolved without the complete elimination of one group or the other.
Reality Check
The Violence Goes Up
There is always violence
There has always been violence
Since the “State of Israel” was formed and drawn on maps
I said violence not violins
“Yahweh told Abraham ( allegedly through Sarai) to go to in to Hagar (a young probably under 15 years) slave girl and have a child with her who would become his heir and inherit all the lands promised by Yahweh. She bore a son named Ismael. Later Sarai got pregnant and had a son named Isaac to whom everything that was previously promised to Ismael was promised and Ismael and his mother Hagar were expelled.
The Israelis are descended from Isaac while the Palistinians are descended from Ismael”
Then Isaac / Israel is against God’s wish
and Ismael / Palestinians are God’s Decree heir and inherit all the lands promised by Yahweh
The triumvirate of warmongers 🇬🇧, 🇺🇸 and 🇮🇱 are corrupt wicked devils and pirates 🏴☠️ on the rob again and again same as they ever were ain’t shit changing
@Mr RealityCheck Biblically per old testament, the heir is principally the firstborn, born only from legitimate wives (Sarai), not concubines (Hagar).
Well, the dominant narrative is that Palestine is said to be a holy place for all three (3) of the so-called Abrahamic faiths – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – one of a kind!
Indeed, the fascist so-called Jews, thinking their god to be a real estate agent, who bequeathed Palestinian and Arab lands to them, from the river to the sea, currently seek to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque to build a temple in its place as a trigger for the coming of the messiah.
Btw, Jews never recognized the Christian yesuah as ‘the messiah’. For them the messiah is yet to come. What idiots then are Christians, accepting a Jew, never to have existed, while the so-called Jews themselves in the Talmud make it a sacred obligation that the fictitious character yesuah should be boiled in a pot of excreta.
The central reason this conflict must go on is because of the ‘synogogue of satanism’ which informs all three (3) of these religions.
In the first place this ‘Abraham’ never existed. And cannot be proved to have lived on Pachamama. It’s an eponym! And given that there was never such an historical person the whole edifice which informs such collective thinking could hardly presume to rest on truth – let alone justice, spirituality.
Of course, this writer has long supported the Palestinians in all circumstances. Even as they have sought to envelope themselves within a specious Arabism which imposed on Afrikan peoples what has long been now imposed on them. For example, only in recent years has the Palestinian cause been aligned with issues of racism, Apartheid and genocide. While the aboriginal people of that land were Afrikans, and we can still find some, as Black as midnight who have always been there.