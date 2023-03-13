Caswell Franklyn Shares with Barbadians: Public Sector Salary Revision 2023 at a Glance

The following note was received from the Head of Unity Workers Union and former Senator Caswell Franklyn – Blogmaster.

Caswell Franklyn, Head of Unity Workers Union

David the attached document is a spreadsheet showing the increase in salaries in the Public Service. Please note that the 10% increase in allowances for the politicians must be added to the column showing “Total Increase”. For example the actual increase for the Prime Minister $1,082.67 plus $456.99 increase in entertainment allowance for a total of $1,539.66 per month. Persons at the bottom of the scale would only receive $123.85 increase. Caswell Franklyn

See PDF of the spreadsheet:

