Draft Barbados Population Policy Available for FEEDBACK

The Barbados government is in the process of initiating another bold policy that without a doubt will be contentious. The draft policy prepared by the Barbados Population Commission was recently posted to the Barbados Government Information Service website to garner feedback from the public during the month of March 2023.

What cannot be refuted is that Barbados is an ageing population, when this is coupled with a declining fertility rate – Houston, we have a problem. On the current trajectory the quality of the labour force; talent pool and revenue opportunity will be negatively impacted.

If there is a problem showing on the radar the controllers (policymakers) have a responsibility to work with stakeholders in civil society to solve. The Barbados Population Policy is meant to dispassionately analyze the current state of play to inform a policy to drive a sustainable society covering the period 2021-2040.

Barbadians at home or in the diaspora are vested in a relevant population policy. It is imperative therefore Barbadians take the opportunity to submit feedback on the draft documents available.

The blogmaster’s position, we need to be proactive and bold with decisions today to ensure a greater tomorrow for the next generation. It will call for astute decision making and planning to nurture the best country for our people notwithstanding our limited resources.

If our population is ageing drawdown on the social security pool gets worse if we do nothing. How do we infuse the labour pool with required talent to ensure competitiveness? There are social and changes to the environment in our ecosystem we also have to contend.

A tenet of the system of democracy we practice is that participation of the citizenry is integral to the process to determine the best outcome. See the documents posted by government to solicit feedback from the public.

Like this: Like Loading...