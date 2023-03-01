Draft Barbados Population Policy Available for FEEDBACK

The Barbados government is in the process of initiating another bold policy that without a doubt will be contentious. The draft policy prepared by the Barbados Population Commission was recently posted to the Barbados Government Information Service website to garner feedback from the public during the month of March 2023.
What cannot be refuted is that Barbados is an ageing population, when this is coupled with a declining fertility rate – Houston, we have a problem. On the current trajectory the quality of the labour force; talent pool and revenue opportunity will be negatively impacted.
If there is a problem showing on the radar the controllers (policymakers) have a responsibility to work with stakeholders in civil society to solve. The Barbados Population Policy is meant to dispassionately analyze the current state of play to inform a policy to drive a sustainable society covering the period 2021-2040.
Barbadians at home or in the diaspora are vested in a relevant population policy. It is imperative therefore Barbadians take the opportunity to submit feedback on the draft documents available.
The blogmaster’s position, we need to be proactive and bold with decisions today to ensure a greater tomorrow for the next generation. It will call for astute decision making and planning to nurture the best country for our people notwithstanding our limited resources.
If our population is ageing drawdown on the social security pool gets worse if we do nothing. How do we infuse the labour pool with required talent to ensure competitiveness? There are social and changes to the environment in our ecosystem we also have to contend.
A tenet of the system of democracy we practice is that participation of the citizenry is integral to the process to determine the best outcome. See the documents posted by government to solicit feedback from the public.
This is interesting.
I have no problem with selective immigration that bolsters our capacity to thrive.
But I would rather not sell Barbados to the highest bidder.
Our racial history requires sensitivity to a substantial change in our racial demographics.
In fact, our current racial reality requires sensitivity to our racial demographics.
Black people remain at the bottom of the business heap. No need to reinforce that position.
Is it a remit of GoB to interfere with the size and composition of the population.? Why a need for a policy? Population is not a political issue. This is rather invasive.
@Vincent
Do we not see developed countries shaping policy to cherry-pick the skills required to execute national goals? How should developing countries manage in similar circumstances?
I Am I Am
I Am of the view that many multi-culti varieties is much better and more interesting than the Original Mono Reference cultures
Donna
Selective immigration from where? Caribbean territories?
Read the comments on the West Indies test, ODI and T20 teams selected for the tours to Bangladesh and South Africa.
The insularity of many of people commenting manifested itself in their comments. People from the different territories, especially Guyanese and Trinidadians, either criticized all the Bajan players and Desmond Haynes ……or expressed their dissatisfaction that there were too many Bajans on the team.
Those comments actually reflect how the other islanders feel about Barbadians. Yet, we are willing to open our doors to welcome them to live here among us.
David
Is ‘government’ undertaking a clandestine approach to justify introducing its version of ‘citizen by investment’ or ‘real estate investment for citizenship’ programmes?
@Artax
Can you explain how CBI can be introduced as you are asking?
Is ‘government’ undertaking a clandestine approach to justify introducing its version of ‘citizen by investment’ or ‘real estate investment for citizenship’ programmes?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Hi Artax
Not necessarily seeking to justify anything.
Much more likely to be a knee-jerk, panic, intuition, impulse from the usual suspects when faced with complex challenges for which they have no answer.
Have you not noticed the trend…?
Look brave and talk pretty and hope that the brass bowls will accept the jobby.
When there is pushback, you first try some insults, and then some political bashing – and when this fails, you capitulate and drop the stupid scheme…
Clear case of drowning politicians clutching at straws…. again.
@Bush Tea
Tell us, given our predicament, what is a relevant policy position? Some of us are thinking about our children and children’s future. This is what should give us purpose to life.
How can it be possible to fix this problem without first understanding how we got here? The eugenacist role within the local culture and particularly that of the Barbados Family Planning Association, it’s foreign founders, Clyde Gollop and company?
What interventions within the natural population growth rate occurred to position this country on such a self destructive path?
How could socalled democracy itself, as expression, be separately understood, at a fundamental level and not merely a captive deployed for purely partisan political pretense?
What are the relationships between national death, contributed to by population decline and neoliberalism, as an economic construct? Nroliberalism which has encouraged the country to, for decades now, hollow out the retirement architecture of Bajans.
Are there any fundamental internal contradictions within the policíes of this administration which on the one hand, and following the dictation from Washington, promotes bulling, and on the other, complains that we have a developmental population deficit of 80,000?
Has the time for seriousness not long come? Or should we expect business as per usual?
And on and on.
Vincent Codrington on March 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM said:
Rate This
Is it a remit of GoB to interfere with the size and composition of the population.? Why a need for a policy? Population is not a political issue. This is rather invasive.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The population in Israel has doubled.
Among Jews it is over 3 children per woman and among Orthodox Jews it is more than double.
The Palestinian birthrate has plummeted.
It isn’t because of some Government policy!!!
People have been left to their own devices!!
Listen to the depopulation bomb around 50 minutes.
It comes down to beliefs!!
We have no belief in our country because our politicians have destroyed it.
Now they playing they can fix it!!!
@John
You may be onto something, your penultimate sentence!
Populations can be increased by f’king
Another example of it all being in people’s beliefs.
Check the Amish in America!!
https://medium.com/migration-issues/how-long-until-were-all-amish-268e3d0de87
Sex Education: Ghetto Style on March 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM said:
Rate This
Populations can be increased by f’king
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Not if abortions killing millions!!
“Not if abortions killing millions”
is that why you have not been blessed with the fruits of your seed, or are you a jaffa?
To abort a child you have to be despondent and fearful of the future.
Having children and a family requires courage and belief.
This is good too.
How to define stupid….
1 – Provide free, compulsory education to all your children.
2 – Filter out the brightest and best for free tertiary education and professional development
3 – Then encourage and support the emigration of these best and brightest to parasite countries so that they can send home pittances to sustain the low performers left behind
4 – Now sell of all your valuable assets to foreigners (since the mediocre talent on island cannot manage them effectively)
5 – Watch as the new foreign owners allocate all of the good paying jobs to their kith and kin from back home
6 – Borrow from far and wide …to provide for the day to day needs of the hopeless, mendicant brass bowls left on the island
7 – Finally, come up with the asinine ‘solution’ of bringing in more brass bowls to make up for the fact that even the hopeless, mendicant losers on island can see the FUTILITY of the whole exercise – and are therefore reluctant to bring children into this idiocy.
So…
STUPID is the apparent inability to see that what ACTUALLY needs to be changed, are the set of jackasses claiming to be national leaders of brassbados.
JOHN KNOX SIR
RE The population in Israel has doubled.
PLEASE KINDLY NOTE THAT THIS IS BECAUSE THERE HAS BEEN A GREAT RETURN OF ISRAELIS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AS PREDICTED IN DEUTERONOMY AND SEVERAL PASSAGES IN THE PROPHETIC SCRIPTURES..
DEUTERONOMY WARNED ISRAEL BEFORE ENTRY TO CANAAN THAT BECAUSE OF THEIR DISOBEDIENCE THAT THERE WOULD LOSE CONTROL OF THE LAND, BUT BECAUSE OF GOD’S FAITHFULNESS TO THE ABRAHAMIC COVENANT THAT HE WOULD REPATRIATE THEM FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD
ONLY 20% OF THOSE EXILED BY THE ASSYRIANS AND BABYLONIANS RETURNED UNDER EZRA NEHEMIAH AND EZRA
MANY OF THESE HAVE BEEN RETURNING IN RECENT TIMES
AFTER THE DESTRUCTION OF JERUSALEM IN AD 70 BY TITUS, THE JEWS FLED, AND SINCE THEN THROUGH PERPETUAL PERSECUTIONS AS POINTED OUT IN PSALM 2 THEY HAVE BEEN DISPERSED TO EVERY CORNER OF THE GLOBE.
AMIR TSARFARTI HAS REPORTED THAT IT IS ONLY QUITE RECENTLY THAT THERE ARE MORE JEWS IN ISRAEL THAN THERE ARE ELSEWHERE.
CLEARLY THE NUMEROUS OT PROPHESIES ABOUT THE REGATHERING OF ISRAEL ARE BEING FULFILLED, IN THE SAME WAY THAT EZEKIEL’S CHAPTER 37 DRY BONE PROPHECY WAS FULFILLED IN 1948.
NOW WE AWAIT THE FULFILLMENT OF JESUS’ STATEMENT IN THE OLIVET DISCOURSE OF MATTHEW 24 THAT ASSERTS THAT THE GENERATION THAT WITNESSED THE REFORMING OF THE NATION OF ISRAEL WOULD NOT ALL PASS BEFORE THE OCCURENCE OF THE RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH
NOTE THAT THE REFORMATION OF THE NATION IN 1948 WAS A FULFILLMENT OF THE PROPHESY ABOUT THE NATION THAT WOULD BE BORN IN A DAY.
CHECK IT OUT
GO ON U TUBEE AND ENJOY THE EXCELENT TEACJING OF TSARFARTI ON THE DOCTRINE OF THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST
IF YOU WANT TO READ ABOUT THIS DOCTRINE TRY TO GET A CHEAP USED COPY OF THE LATE DWIGHT PENTECOST’S SEMENAL WORK ENTITLED THINGS TO COME.
BEST WISHES TO YOU SIR
“How can it be possible to fix this problem without first.”
Too many conniving tricks, underhanded gimmicks and dumminess to fix it..
.they are not even capable of pulling up the past, walk through and see WHAT THEY DID WRONG and how destructive they all are, and will never want to take responsibility for their wicked 100 year old grevious actions against the majority…but KARMA and RETRIBUTION are both in the house..
“So…
STUPID is the apparent inability to see that what ACTUALLY needs to be changed, are the set of jackasses claiming to be national leaders of brassbados.”
Ya forgot…restrict African descents from the beaches….all greenlighted by yuh WICKED puppet minion government.
There is a new video floating around to that effect.
The my body my choice movement, the gender equality agenda, no fault divorce and family courts hostile to men contribute to both declining marriage and fertility rates.
The influx of migrants to settle in Barbados will further impoverish Barbados black population. Barbados consists of a population of brass bowls that has been consistently discriminated against and undermined by BLACK governments.
The “brass bowls” have allowed and will continue to accept whatever crazy policies their government implements.
Black Barbadians will always struggle to achieve generational wealth due to the propensity of their lawyer class governments to defraud their clients. Black Barbadians, particularly those from the UK diaspora, are viewed as a free ATM by Barbados carnivorous lawyers.
Not so long ago a crazy number of 80,000 was thrown out. This number has been upgraded to 185,000 by 2050. These numbers defy believe. This government will say and do anything to receive loans.
I would say to the brass bowls, hold on to your land and your birth rights. They should vote with their feet and work in a country where they can die in the knowledge that whatever inheritance they pass on will be received by their chosen inheritors. The Barbados government is unable to guarantee the simple law of inheritance as it’s inherently corrupt. I don’t like the term “shithole”. However, Barbados is a shithole for a vast number of its black population.
The knowledge we have of South America, when it decided to whiten its population should be a lesson to us all.
@TLSN
Tell us what we should do to fund an ageing society? We know the problems. Do we need the policy being circulated for comment?
Take a look at the link below.
https://www.thehistoryville.com/afro-argentines/
Agree GP
Israel’s birth rate is well over the 2.1 per person that is required to replace and grow the population on its own.
Israelis returning to their homeland in preparation is also a major factor.
Maybe the reason for the growth in birth rate is their confidence and belief in their future.
The orthodox Jews have very high birth rates … according to the clip!!
Keep well.
TLSN on March 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM said:
Rate This
The influx of migrants to settle in Barbados will further impoverish Barbados black population.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Barbados can only attract people who will further demean it.
Can we leave the bashing at the door for once?
David
Tell us what we should do to fund an ageing society?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Surely you jest!
A society becomes an ‘ageing’ (sic) society when the natural inclination of child-bearing adults to bring offspring into the society wanes.
This occurs…
-When there is clearly NO HOPE for a better future
-When it is obvious that the society is reverting to the old plantation era
-When they cannot even achieve what their parents did
-When they cannot even sustain themselves…far less vulnerable children
What we should do, then becomes OBVIOUS…
– The society is CLEARLY on the wrong track
– The current leaders and the SYSTEM are obviously failed
– The whole National direction is in need of MAJOR reform
Obviously we need to RADICALLY CHANGE what we have been doing for the last 40 years….
…but do we have the national vision and competence to adjust…?
Bushie suggests not…. so guess what we SHOULD expect about our collective donkeys and the grass…
@Bush Tea
Not following you.
FYI re:sic- In Canada and the U.S., the preferred spelling is aging. British usage favours the variant ageing, which is also accepted in Canada.
Ms Mockley wanted 80,000 at one time, now she wants 185,000.
The most we have to offer is our proximity to the US.
So she better watch how she rolling up with China.
The numbers, 80k and now 185k, are so large relative to the current population, my first inclination with this crew, is it somehow relates to accessing new funding pools.
Or, like the Reliance and Sustainability Trust, somebody sees a way to creating new funding for settling ‘some’ of the millions of displaced persons.
This administration is keenly aware of broad area of gender discrimination issues.
The change from 70,000 to 185,000 was completely surprising and I expected to see a mathematical justification/derivation of the 185,000 that are needed to Barbados. So far, I have seen none.
The population of Barbados appears to vary depending on the message that one wishes to spread. Here we wish to emphasize our low birth rate and so instead of the 302,000 that I had seen previously we are told that our population is 282,000.
If you were to look at voting numbers for past election then the number of eligible voters is approximately 80% of the total population (I am being generous). Eighty percent of 282,000 is 225,000. With 70% (157,500) of the eligible population voting voter and with the ignorant and continuing B vs D divide we have wrested the country from those born in Barbados. We have introduced a new super voting majority. Please keep in mind that there is an immediate need to have workers who will contribute `to the economy.
Currently, our elections are often decided by a difference of a few hundred votes in each constituency. The infusion of such a large number of potential voters will make being B or D irrelevant as these migrants will eventually form their own party.
This will happen well before 2050; first they will align themselves with those who brought them in and when they have a sufficient number, they will form their own party. If you are now comfortable with your second- and third-class status, then tell your children to get ready for fourth.
These politicians are being power hungry and stupid.
It has been established many times the Electoral List needs to be cleaned up, dead people and others living overseas.
There has been no enumeration in Barbados for many years, what we have are good estimates of population size.
From reading the policy it seems the projected population is based on an optimum workforce size to support an ageing population.
When twooo idiots, John Knox, and Georgie the asshole, combine a level of profound ignorance must ensue.
What is this Zionist regime as a geographical entity?
Is it the 1948 areas as brutally captured by their terrorists gangs?
Is it the 1967 lands as captured by war by this settler-colonial project?
Is it the Ginod conurbation – from the river to the sea. The river being the Euphrates River, and the sea, meaning the Meditaranian Sea?
Is it an Apartheid entity as dubbed by Tutu?
Is it a fascist regime, as it is itself providing irrefutable evidence of?
Well, like it’s fascist masters and financial curators in America and Europe, it may well be built in their satanic image.
Is it toooooo much to expect that those who purport to be intelligent would, once in a decade, provide a sentient narrative?
And yes, a lot of socalled jews, lured by cheap stolen Palestinian lands, Arab lands and more than 4,000,000,000 USD annually from America make their way to this Zionist state.
But even casual observers are aware that many of these also find their way back to America, Russia, Europe, Argentina and elsewhere.
However the zionist colonial entity severally definds itself in a position which it has NEVER been able to overcome. Netanyahu, himself, has long called the demograhic weapon of the Palestinians the entity’s greatest threat.
Regardless of the genocidal nature of these jewish invaders and the deprivations inflicted on the Palestinians, birth rates amongst the Palestinians exceed those of these fascists. Total population as well.
So worrying is this demographic bomb and given all the other external and internal threats the zionists face, the regime in Tel Aviv now sees war as its only possible means of survival.
Internally, we’ve had the virtual calaspse of a broad range of opposition political forces and the rise of the most far right, fascist forces, in this recently elected Netanyahu regime.
The heightened subjugation of the Palestinians under the criminal Netanyahu regime sees, as we speak, daily, widespread clashes between the fascist, police state, zionist forces and Palestinian youth throughout the territories. A state of war. Another Intifadah. But assholes like the two called out have no mind for this which can be proven.
When a settler-colonial regime in Western Asia finds itself in the proverbial Thusidedes trap, and must seek war as a means of it’s very existence. And it’s masters in the West face this same connundrum, common sense should help us to connect the dots.
Lastly, it has long been of some concern of ours that bible-reading assholes and White supremacists like the two mentioned above could freely come here and make all kinds of unprovable claims about Armageddon, and the like, without a thread of evidence to support such shiiite.
However, when all the global political forces are studying the emerging conditions for a nuclear holocaust and this writer supports the application of hypersonic nuclear weapons upon the sources of all evil in our world, regardless of consequences, the slave master finds that inappropriate. Nevertheless, we hereby double down on the only outcome able be deliver the Great Mother from Her affliction.
Lastly, in the coming years, not decades, jewish settlers shall be again seeking the refuge from Palestine that they sought from Germany in the 1930s and 1940s. What a tale about how the persecuted they themselves become the fascists they once abhorred.
Our leaders followed the Americans (the IMF and World Bank) and promoted a consumer driven economy. It generates billions in VAT but it also creates selfish individualism.
Educated women who should be focused on marriage and children are instead focused on self, so career advancement, that new SUV, weaves and eyelashes, travel, dining out (and getting fatter), and letting Crichlow mutilate their bodies.
A short story
Where is the elephant? I asked.
“In the room”. someone replied.
Why can’t they see it? I asked.
“They see it. Their strategy is to avoid being trampled and be out of the room when the elephant moves.” was the reply
“But when it moves, it will trample us all”
“No! Not all! Just those left in the room.”
“But where will they go?”
“Wherever their money can take them away from here”
“But what about us? What will we do”
“Make yourself smaller and avoid the elephant’s butt and hooves”
“Thank you.”
TheO,
This ain’t going to fly! They can try but they will not be around to implement it.
185,000 in 27 years is a crazy ass number percentagewise. Barbados would no longer be Barbados. No way any change management specialist would recommend such rapid change! There would be social CHAOS!
Maybe it has been thrown out as in a negotiation to ease us into accepting a lower number.
Or maybe they are just trying to scare us.
Artax,
Barbadians complained about the number of Trinidadians under Lara.
But when we were winning, nobody cared. We were all “West Indians”.
David,
Plenty we can do without importing people who see us as lesser beings to be exploited.
I agree, for the most part, with Bush Tea’s assessment of how we got here. I DO NOT agree with Redguard AT ALL!
I also don’t see that “bulling” needs any promotion. If one is a “buller”, one will “bull”. If one is not a “buller”, one will not “bull”.
Acknowledging and accepting what is, cannot be described as “promoting”.
John is correct that Barbados cannot attract people in that number who are capable of doing or who would wish to do anything to fix our problems.
This is a pie in the sky that will not materialise even when we on BU die by and by.
@Donna
Interesting intervention.
If the whole country is anticipated to be up in arms why would Mia Mottley forced this policy through?
Unfortunately we find away to distill all issues politically. Dr. Ronnie if this flies here is your opening, or do you agree?
It doesn’t matter anyway, Barbados will have to languish in ducksguts for a while.
Dub,
Diversity is fine. Except that most every other “race” sees us as lesser beings to be exploited and would treat us as such.
Context, context, context!
“t generates billions in VAT but it also creates selfish individualism.”
And also attrscted the VAT thieves, how much was stole, over 1 billion and no one held accountable but written off…
“But assholes like the two called out have no mind for this which can be proven.”
Dont know why they dont stop spreading lies and propaganda..
Was doing some personal research recently and would you know it, the IRISH were heavily involved in the Slave Trade out of Africa, the evidence is undeniable/irrefutable, dem cahn hide anywhere. So when the other liars jump out talking about they were irish slaves, which is so not true, they were time stamped indentured servants… tell them…ya were enslaved by ya own irish slave traders….none of us have perfect ancestors.
Educated women chose to be educated for many reasons. One of those reasons was to be independent of SOME men who were mekkin’ dum shite.
I know of few women who would rather not be married to a loving, dependable, respectful man.
I know of few women who don’t want children.
They do exist, but not in the numbers Redguard suggests.
Circumstances often whittle the number down to one or two.
It is amazing how some still believe that they have the right to instruct women on what should be their focus, without addressing the context created in part by the attitudes and actions of men!
On what should the men be focusing? How have they done to date? Do they bear no responsibility whatsoever?