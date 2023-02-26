Gang Truce and January 2023 Murders UPDATE

Winston ‘Iston’ Bull, truce Orchestrator

It was heartwarming to learn about a truce between local gangs (we do have gangs in Barbados) orchestrated by players from the affected communities. The leader of the homegrown initiative Winston ‘Iston’ Bull and his team must be given all the plaudits. What is demonstrates is that we have the capacity to solve problems. We pray for the truce to hold and for similar community based initiatives to take root.

See the Nation newspaper video of Branch sharing his perspective on the initiative and related.

See Related Murder Stats from @caribbeansignal.com – Barbados Murder Statistics January 2023

  1. Dealing with guns by dealing with ‘gunmanism’

    I really wanted to talk about these digital ID’s. But, the recently reported peace treaty between rival gun men got me.
    Congratulations to everyone involved. May it stick. Make it spread. Can we get rid of ‘gunmanism’ without anymore gunmen dead?
    It seems like it is easier to think about and conceptualise reducing guns and gunmen than it is to think about and conceptulise reducing ‘gunmanism’. We talk about getting guns off the streets and about reducing gunmen, not by transforming mentalities but by incarceration or capital punishment. “Lock dem up” and “hang dem” is the cry.
    The conversation about gun violence in Barbados usually centres around, on one hand, “how de guns getting hey” and on the other about “how de gunmen getting way.” Two important questions, but not enough. We also have to think about how to reduce ‘gunmanism’.
    Let’s add some complexity and context. These are the countries with the most guns per capita. First is the USA, then the Falkland Islands, Yemen, New Caledonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Uruguay.
    Here are the countries with the most gun homicides per capita. First is El Salvador then Venezuela, Guatemala, Colombia, Honduras and Brazil. Note that none of the countries in the top six with the most guns is in the top six list of countries with the most gun homicides. Obviously there are factors to consider in the proliferation of gun crime, besides the proliferation of guns.
    The Caribbean has the highest rate of gun homicides after Central and South America. Less guns per capita than much of the world, but more gun killings. Yes, reducing the number
    of guns on the streets is important. Yes, it will be important for law enforcement and the justice system to deal with perpetrators of gun crime. But, there is more to the picture than this. There is also the proliferation of the gunman mentality. This must be addressed or we will not incarcerate gunmen faster that we create them and initiate them into ‘gunmanism’.
    Latin America and the Caribbean follow only North America as the region with the highest percentage of its population in prison. According to worldpopulationreview.com, as of 2023 the Caribbean has ten countries in the top 30 nations with the highest rates of incarceration. Barbados is number 29 in the world, 10th in the region. Not only that, several of the countries in the region have overcrowded prisons. Haiti is at over 400 per cent capacity. Grenada follows at 233 per cent. This is according to statista.com. Barbados, it says, is at 70 per cent. We are already locking “dem” up more than much of the world. And it’s not working.
    “Well start popping dem necks then,” some will argue. The irony of this position is that it reflects the same callous attitude towards black life that is seen in the gunman mentality it seeks to address. “Dem” is we children, we sons and grandsons. We raised “dem”. We schooled “dem”. “Dem” is we. They were initiated into ‘gunmanism’ on our parental, pastoral, political and pedagogical watch. This is not something we can fix with only prison time and popped necks. We need deep and radical transformations in mindsets. But the mindsets that have to transform are not only the gunmen’s.
    When we realise that education is for more than creating workers and employees, but also for cultivating whole human beings and active
    citizens, when we realise that culture and the arts have value far beyond their direct contribution to the GDP, that culture and the arts cultivate minds and consciousness, when we set our minds to the task of building a culture and society that supports a viable economy, when the lives of young black men matter enough that their deaths, whether at the hands of another young man or the hangman, is not something we so easily accept, then the gunman mentality and ‘gunmanism’ will start to whither.
    When these things happen not only will ‘gunmanism’ whither, but the economy and the society will start to bloom. ‘Gunmanism’ is the fruit of colonial systems and mindsets, that don’t truly appreciate what it means to be a nation yet. We still tend to see ourselves and each other as captive, exploitable, expendable resources. Which may be why those systems go unchanged and locking up or killing our own seem like solutions in the minds of so many.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email adriangreen14@gmail.com.

    Source: Nation

    • The disappearing village
      By Ralph Jemmott

      It has been said that we grow nostalgic for the past because its suffering and pains are no longer with us.
      One of the phenomena we become nostalgic about is the entity we like to call The Village. The trope of Barbadian village life is one of a sense of community, sharing, looking out for each other and where in a sense the village helped to raise the child because any adult could chastise a misbehaving youngster.
      Misbehaving on road
      One evening I arrived home from Wesley Hall School to find my mother standing at the gate with an appearance that I recognised reflect her displeasure. When I asked what was wrong, she informed me that a lady had just told her that I, along with some other boys were behaving rowdily along White Park Road.
      She made it clear that I should ensure that it never happened again. Of course I never dared to ask my mother who the “malicious” woman was.
      There appears to have been two types of villages. One was the rural village as depicted by Hal Gollop in the recent CBC TV series. The other was the more urban or sub-urban type village in which I grew up. I grew up in two rather closely connected areas, firstly with my grandmother in the Kew Road in Tudor Bridge, St Michael, and with my parents in the lower Bank Hall/Eagle Hall district.
      The “village” of Water Hall Land connected the two areas. As a boy it was a source of pride to be able to run from my parents’ home to my grandmother’s house without stopping.
      In the 1950s, what seemed to distinguish a village like Brereton in St Philip from Eckstein or Carrington Village in St Michael was the plantation lands surrounding the rural village. The plantation lands, the cane fields seemed to determine much of the people’s social and economic connectivity to surrounding sugar estates and to each other.
      I grew up with no sense of the presence of sugar canes, the only canes
      I knew was the few plants that grew in the “ground” on the land my grandfather’s Panama money had bought. The property connected the Kew Road to the front to Olivees Gap at the back.
      The Crichlows, my mother’s family, also owned the land on the other side of the Kew Road connecting that road to Promenade Road. It was by no means a commercial peasant holding, my grandmother sold coals for a living. The canes in “the ground” were cut and peeled by our grandmother mainly for the grandchildren’s enjoyment as we gathered around her in the yard.
      Very much an urban family, we grew up with a sense of difference between town and country. When it was proposed that we would move from the chattel dwelling in Eagle Hall to my great uncle’s land’s in Airy Hill, St George, it raised quite a stir. “Not all the way up there”, we protested, because any place beyond Hothersal Turning was considered “country”.
      Given the obvious socioeconomic dislocations in contemporary Barbadian society, the prevailing trope about the ostensible benevolence of the village in those “good old days” is sometimes exaggerated.
      The Brereton Village that Hal Gollop described seemed a lot more connected and ordered than anything I knew. Recently, a secondary school principal called for a return of the community spirit of the village. The so-called village with its supposed blessings was the product of a kinder, gentler age.
      More specifically it reflected the values of that time that were reflective of the gentrification of the black working class through the Church, the attendant Church-schools and Sunday school. The black people, poor but gentrified, made the village, and the village in a symbiotic relationship, made the people.
      Shift in society
      The decade of the 1970s witnessed a serious shift in the tectonic plates that undergirded Barbadian society and culture. The quake and the tidal wave that followed has eroded much of the foundational values that made Barbadians
      the people that they were. The village to the extent that it existed has either disappeared or is disappearing.
      Civility and empathy are diminishing from the landscape. As the lady on Brass Tacks said, people seem to “have their hearts in the fridge”.
      Wish as we might and pray as we should, the values that made the cherished village life are long gone and unless there is some mass collective road to Damascus conversion, they are unlikely to return. The religiously inclined keep urging that we return to God, forgetting that God works through the human agency of good religiously inspired men and women.
      What Barbados needs most is the forceful imposition and inculcation of law and order based on fundamental morality, not a lot of political public relations, phoney sounding long talk.

      Ralph Jemmott is a retired educator and social commentator.

      Source: Nation


  4. As an elder in the community, he and others should know, that’s their roles.if not them, then who,….

  5. ” trope about the ostensible benevolence of the village in those “good old days” is sometimes exaggerated.”

    Couldn’t read it all. Let me strike a discordant note.

    As some look back with nostalgia and fond memories do they realize that for others they are describing a Barbados that never was? The idyllic village that they speak of was a nightmare foe some; a place where scorn was heaped on you because of your circumstances. A family illness, a lack of money, a ramshackle house became a source of scorn or created a dividing line between some and the village they live in. The idea that material things or having their child go to a good school made them better than you was the backbone of whatever philosophy they had.

    But I must confess that they were some in the village who were not blind or ignorant. I remember an old bicycle repair man calling me and asking me how I was doing at school. He would then urge me to get my game up and compete with my neighbor’s son as my neighbor always disparaged me. His words were fuel for my desire to succeed and I surpassed his charge (I know I did).

    We who lived it know it. And whilst some may wish for yesteryear, others are firmly determined never to recapture or to live in that ‘glorious’ past. Let them dream on, let them tell tall tales to listeners or even travel back to the ‘glorious’ past in their minds, but I cab assure you, they travel without me.

  6. I believe there is value in having some of us not joining in the national Kumbaya moments. In the ‘good old days’ the dissemination of information was in the hands of a few; and they, ‘the victors’, wrote stories and songs that made their actions noble and their motives pure and ignored the horrors they inflicted on others.

    But for a moment, technology gave all of us a voice. How you choose to use your voice is up to you, but hopefully there will always be some who choose to sing a different tune or even change the lyrics of the song.
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64722763

