Winston ‘Iston’ Bull, truce Orchestrator

It was heartwarming to learn about a truce between local gangs (we do have gangs in Barbados) orchestrated by players from the affected communities. The leader of the homegrown initiative Winston ‘Iston’ Bull and his team must be given all the plaudits. What is demonstrates is that we have the capacity to solve problems. We pray for the truce to hold and for similar community based initiatives to take root.

See the Nation newspaper video of Branch sharing his perspective on the initiative and related.

See Related Murder Stats from @caribbeansignal.com – Barbados Murder Statistics January 2023

