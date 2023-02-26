It was heartwarming to learn about a truce between local gangs (we do have gangs in Barbados) orchestrated by players from the affected communities. The leader of the homegrown initiative Winston ‘Iston’ Bull and his team must be given all the plaudits. What is demonstrates is that we have the capacity to solve problems. We pray for the truce to hold and for similar community based initiatives to take root.
See the Nation newspaper video of Branch sharing his perspective on the initiative and related.
See Related Murder Stats from @caribbeansignal.com – Barbados Murder Statistics January 2023
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
🇺🇸 gun control Vs 2nd amendment war continues
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/gun-control
As an elder in the community, he and others should know, that’s their roles.if not them, then who,….
” trope about the ostensible benevolence of the village in those “good old days” is sometimes exaggerated.”
Couldn’t read it all. Let me strike a discordant note.
As some look back with nostalgia and fond memories do they realize that for others they are describing a Barbados that never was? The idyllic village that they speak of was a nightmare foe some; a place where scorn was heaped on you because of your circumstances. A family illness, a lack of money, a ramshackle house became a source of scorn or created a dividing line between some and the village they live in. The idea that material things or having their child go to a good school made them better than you was the backbone of whatever philosophy they had.
But I must confess that they were some in the village who were not blind or ignorant. I remember an old bicycle repair man calling me and asking me how I was doing at school. He would then urge me to get my game up and compete with my neighbor’s son as my neighbor always disparaged me. His words were fuel for my desire to succeed and I surpassed his charge (I know I did).
We who lived it know it. And whilst some may wish for yesteryear, others are firmly determined never to recapture or to live in that ‘glorious’ past. Let them dream on, let them tell tall tales to listeners or even travel back to the ‘glorious’ past in their minds, but I cab assure you, they travel without me.
I believe there is value in having some of us not joining in the national Kumbaya moments. In the ‘good old days’ the dissemination of information was in the hands of a few; and they, ‘the victors’, wrote stories and songs that made their actions noble and their motives pure and ignored the horrors they inflicted on others.
But for a moment, technology gave all of us a voice. How you choose to use your voice is up to you, but hopefully there will always be some who choose to sing a different tune or even change the lyrics of the song.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64722763