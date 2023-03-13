The Changing Dynamics

The author’s name withheld at the discretion of the Blogmaster – David
Man makes plans not knowing the plans God has already made or how he will bring his plans to pass. Six things have occurred recently in Barbados that may change the path of our trajectory.
With the deadline for the Trident ID being April 1st there has been an increase in anxiety in the general population.
With a background in gun violence during the past decade, suddenly, the gangs have made a truce and all the deaths by gun fire have stopped.
Then a week ago, some of the former wards of the Girl’s Industrial School won their case and the wandering laws under which they were institutionalized were deemed unconstitutional and struck off the law books.
The very next day, the country learnt that the government had passed the Barbados Identification Act two years earlier in 2021 to restrict freedoms and the ability to vote by citizens. In essence, it appears as though the wandering laws had been replaced by a plantation pass (Trident ID card) proving that plantation slavery is alive and well in Barbados.
This week, the people of St Joseph took the developer for a tourism project and the Prime Minister(she is the Minister responsible for approving Planning Permissions) to court for infringement of their constitutional rights.
Ultimately what appeared on social media this morning, whether true or not, that the government is about to restrict citizens use of social media by amending the Computer Misuse Act, has sent the population into panic mode.
While it appears that the gang truce has no correlation to the rest of the equation, it may change its outcome. There may be no docile acceptance of the Barbados Identity Act and the Trident ID card.
It appears that the island is in the midst of change. There is a struggle for power but how far are the people willing to push back? The stars are lining up. It is only when the formation has stopped that the constellation is revealed.
If the above are the plans of this Administration as they are, except the ending of the gun violence, it was a timely act by God not only in his own time, but it can put a spoke in the plans of government. It can change everything that this Administration has planned. This Administration has never been confronted with a group of people who have shown a lack of conformity for decades. This is where this scenario gets interesting.
The government was unsuccessful in its quest or lack thereof to make a dent in gun related deaths since they came to power in 2018. It is a fact that members of gangs in Barbados have stopped killing each other and this underground economy did it all on their own without the involvement of government. The government cannot take credit and therefore, these gang members are not beholden to the government. One wonders what else they can achieve. If this truce holds, perhaps they can become a great asset to Barbadians but currently, they do not know or understand the power that they now possess.
One recalls that the most docile slaves were taken off the slave ships in Barbados which was the first port of call in the Caribbean. By the time the ships reached Haiti or Jamaica only the most militant were left of board. In essence, docility is inbred in Barbadians; passed down by their forefathers who had nowhere to run.
However, several decades of social and economic decline and the development of the drug trade has bred some lawless, hostile, and militant creatures that were bent on self-destruction up until a few weeks ago. Now that their thoughts have shifted from killing each other, and their minds are now clear, they have time on their hands to focus on the problems that have engulfed this entire island.
Crime, though serious, served as a distraction from the other major problems of the island. Some will now realize that the true enemy is the system and not a rival gang member. Reality will set in, and more than likely they will have a need to redefine their boundaries and truths.
Perhaps this is what we really need to change Barbados, not talkers but doers; people who are accustomed to standing up and can therefore stand up for the rest of the population. These people are not the general population, they do not fit into that mold. They are fearless and resistant, not docile. With time now on their hands, there is an opportunity for this group to become useful for the good of the country.
If the right leader can be found to bring change to these minds and shift it from its narrow focus to the transformation of the social environment of Barbados, their action will be seen and felt across this island. They have an opportunity to stand up and stop a game. However, it is not only these but the 3,000 plus persons that the government will be letting go at month end.
Living in a society where government overreach has become overbearing and with the implication of the new identity Act leading to further marginalization of the working-class population, some will believe that their very existence is being threatened and openly oppose their political masters.
Those who are tired of talking and nothing changes must now ask yourselves, what if the actions of this group of fearless young men can be a stimulus for positive change to this island?
No one knows what aggressions may occur. If the government does not retreat, one may conclude that by its own actions, it has placed itself on notice. For the conclusion, one must await the formation of the Constellation.
I was dreaming in my dreaming
Of an aspect bright and fair
And my sleeping it was broken
But my dream it lingered near
In the form of shining valleys
Where the pure air recognized
And my senses newly opened
But I awakened to the cry
That the people have the power
To redeem the work of fools
From the meek the graces shower
It’s decreed the people rule
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
Vengeful aspects became suspect
And bending low as if to hear
And the armies ceased advancing
Because the people had their ear
And the shepherds and the soldiers
Well they lay beneath the stars
Exchanging visions
Laying arms
To waste in the dust
In the form of shining valleys
Where the pure air recognized
And my senses newly opened
I awakened to the cry
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
Where there were deserts
I saw fountains
Like cream the waters rise
And we strolled there together
With none to laugh or criticize
And the leopard
And the lamb
Lay together truly bound
I was hoping in my hoping
To recall what I had found
I was dreaming in my dreaming
God knows a purer view
As I lay down to my sleeping
I commit my dream to you
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
The power to dream to rule
To wrestle the Earth from fools
It’s decreed the people rule
It’s decreed the people rule
Listen
I believe everything we dream
Can come to pass thru our union
We can turn the world around
We can turn the Earth’s revolution
We have the power
People have the power
People have the power
People have the power
The power to dream to rule
To wrestle the Earth from fools
Well It’s decreed that people rule
It’s decreed that people rule
We have the power
We have the power
The people have the power
We have the power
People Have The Power
Dream Of Life
Patti Smith
Excellent Post.
The kind of analysis that SHOULD be expected under Cave Hill cover as a starting point for meaningful research….
But @The Blogmaster back to the meat of the blog… I was struck by 2 remarks: the April 1 deadline to get a new Bajan ID and the more confounding “The very next day, the country learnt that the government had passed the Barbados Identification Act two years earlier in 2021 to restrict freedoms and the ability to vote by citizens.”
I have only followed these events via this blog so I am truly confounded that such a situation could actually exist with #2 despite all the ‘unofficial” voices there … I don’t remember a spirited discourse here along those lines either… (but I may have missed it) .
Regardless, this blog has given me reason to step back and do a deeper dive into matters on the rock… so thanks again for your excellent provocations!
“Some will now realize that the true enemy is the system and not a rival gang member. Reality will set in, and more than likely they will have a need to redefine their boundaries and truths.
Perhaps this is what we really need to change Barbados, not talkers but doers; people who are accustomed to standing up and can therefore stand up for the rest of the population. ”
Those are the ones to actually make the changes, the wilfully oppressed, exploited, marginalized and terrorized..they have the knowledge and INTELLIGENCE..
…governments, as placeholders for slavemasters are useless, always have been, always will be with their fake elitism, as nuisance copycat wonders….and their pedigree dog food shitehound status.
Pacha…it’s heartening to see it is finally acknowledged who the real enemies destroying Afrikan lives are
…vote for them, you vote for more of the same…cyclically without end..
None of the social and fiscal destruction visited on Afrikans in the last 100 years could have happened without any and all of those bottomfeeding Quislings.
Interesting, how the writer, whose monitor we need not know, has creatively, but in some ways inartfully, or with imprecision in others, tried to connect a range of social forces, circumstances, occurences.
Obviously, a thinker. One who escaped the widget production culture.
But there are some questions. Which god is being referred to? Whose god? Now that gang violence by death has declined, how is the economy of gangs working without this extreme measure of enforcement? How can it be certain that “their law” or lawfare is best located in such hands? Can transformation in Barbados be possibly and exclusively internally bound?
And on and on?
We thanks the writer for the courage to exit the well trodden path.
@ Pacha
You KNOW full well which God the writer is referring to…
The Big Boss who CREATED every shiite that is…
The one who set the RULES, and who established the platform for little mock brass bowls to EITHER choose wisely, or to act naturally like brass bowls… with brassbowlery… 🙂
THAT God!!
It is worth repeating Attorney General Dale Marshall has refuted the matter raised in the submission regarding draconian changes to the computer misuse laws.
“The very next day, the country learnt that the government had passed the Barbados Identification Act two years earlier in 2021 to restrict freedoms and the ability to vote by citizens. In essence, it appears as though the wandering laws had been replaced by a plantation pass (Trident ID card) proving that plantation slavery is alive and well in Barbados.”
The government must take lion share of the blame for passing this law in the dark of the night, however, what does it say about the level of awareness by key stakeholders in civil society? Key stakeholders with a mandate to deliver checks and balances.
“The kind of analysis that SHOULD be expected under Cave Hill cover as a starting point for meaningful research….”
I have a real problem with the fear factor that grown people in Barbados love to display when it comes to taking down questionable governments, but they are always ready to fight down and attack each other…or the general public…
Case in point….old hard back lawyers being fearful when they know what is happening is wrong at all levels, legal and otherwise…when you pin one down and ask why are yall stilling on ya backsides and allowing the to happen……the cowardly excuse…”people say bajans docile”…i wanted to know how the hell that became an acceptable answer to my questions…same ones would sue you at the drop of a hat for speaking the truth about them, but pretending fear against political beasts whose skeketons are all lined up outside each of their closets…by the hundreds..
Make that make sense..
Steupsss
Rather than focus on single issues as we tend to do, the article refreshingly seeks to bring a number of related issues under a common microscope to arrive at a sensible analysis of our plight.
Note the clear suggestion that the REAL leadership POWER in brassbados does NOT reside in the so-called ‘authorities’ but on the blocks, with the gangs, the ZR community and with our so-called young ‘deviants’, all of whom are clearly above the control of the jokers who find themselves in decision making positions.
The cause of this inversion has been obvious to Bushie for DECADES now….
…a STUPID education system that promotes obedience, feminism and compliance RATHER that merit, competence and RESULTS.
Our system, of course, is being modeled (and guided), on the degenerative albino-centric philosophies that have been warped by their own CENTURIES of wickedness and genocide…particularly AGAINST Blacks.
At this stage, the only really logical ‘solution’ seems to be the one regularly postulated by Pacha – something about a mushroom…..
Pacha, Bushman…ya know I stay away from politics, but apparently the republicans won some kinda free speech initiative in the last 24hrs.
…no wonder the pretenders in Barbados jumped out talking about…”mischief, there is no computer misuse act violating free speech being implemented, never happened”.
..ah take it sumbody stuck a pin in all of them….deflated…lol..so the narrative made a shift…should have waited for outcomes before jumping the gun..they were so sure…but fell flat on their faces again.
After March 31st, It is likely that de most people without de new ID card, will be young people.
De social media restrictions act will affect mostly young people.
De voters most capable of upsetting de government’s apple cart are young voters.
De people most likely to be swayed by government freeness…
Call me paranoid, but I am yet to be convinced that government agents had nothing to do with the so called truce.
“The very next day, the country learnt that the government had passed the Barbados Identification Act two years earlier in 2021 to restrict freedoms and the ability to vote by citizens. In essence, it appears as though the wandering laws had been replaced by a plantation pass (Trident ID card) proving that plantation slavery is alive and well in Barbados.”
Some statements do surprise me. Did i misunderstand the above? Is it factual? Can laws be passed without the people knowing? Are there no reporters? Don’t laws have to be read first, debated and then passed?
—
BT(BarbadosToday) has quite a number of articles that feature Dale Marshall or Wilfred Abrahams. Perhaps a super second is being created.
Wrong Number
The 80 year old GOAT of BU is 200% wrong when he claims I am an agent of the MIA/BLP/Government who is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)
(I am an Agent of God)
(Do I really need to spell out the M – E – S – S – A – G – E for the stupid out there)
This tune is dedicated to the wandering girls of GIS
Free up the Prisoners
I’m trampin’, trampin’ Try’n-a make heaven my home
I’m trampin trampin Try’n-a make heaven my home…
I’ve never been to heaven But I’ve been told
Try’n-a make heaven my home That the streets up there
Are paved with gold Try’n-a make heaven my home
I’m trampin trampin Try’n-a make heaven my home
I’m trampin trampin Try’n-a make heaven my home…
“Can laws be passed without the people knowing? Are there no reporters? Don’t laws have to be read first, debated and then passed?”
Theo…ya been around the blog long enuff to see these things posted repeatedly..
governments, as placeholders for slavemasters are useless, always have been, always will be with their fake elitism, as nuisance copycat wonders….and their pedigree dog food shitehound status.
Case in point….old hard back lawyers being fearful when they know what is happening is wrong at all levels, legal and otherwise…when you pin one down and ask why are yall sitting on ya backsides and allowing these constitutional and human rights violations to happen as upward of 1200 LAWYERS in the bar….…the cowardly excuse…”people say bajans docile”…i wanted to know how the hell that became an acceptable answer to my questions.
They all, at least 95% of them, have credibility issues…lack of any morals, ethics, integrity and a massive appetite for corruption…to the detriment of the people and island.
…heard one being roasted on a UK radioshow only yesterday for the elevated lack of morals they display…the whole diaspora heard it…their fool sheep must be proud, other people were appalled….i felt #vindicated.
Did anyone see the unelected Indian shadow sharing the same room with the Prime Minister of Barbados and France in today’s BT?
How is it possible for this Indian to sit in the heart of government. I repeat the man has never been elected by the general public.
The Black Boy is spreading his Indian Hatridge like a Bitch again
Perhaps it is the Demons in Democracy stirring up mischief
The fact that UK Government wants to override Human Rights and International Law is clear proof they are breaking the law with this crooked new policy.
No one voted for Sunak, and “Taxi for Sunak” should be the call.
It’s time to clear out Tory Trash and call for an election..
William…keep your ears to the ground. Word going around is that the situation at the hospital is now completely out of control, disturbing, deadly and escalating rates of cancer diagnoses that the hospital is allegedly unable to treat, so people are sent home to cope.
No one can ask how they got here….you know WHO put you there and despite many WARNINGS voted for the same narcissistic, lack of morals, lack of ethics behavior again. Now those who could least afford it are paying dearly with their health and lives.
Bushman…oh for the days when it was just Angela Cox giving the government hell in her own way……
.now this going down is a whole nother animal…and no Angela around.
I find US gun stories funny
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/13/three-year-old-girl-accidentally-shoots-sister-dead-texas
On a serious note, take a look at an article in today’s BT. Please bear in mind that Barbados has now become a glorious republic. Please reference the link below on todays BBC which describes in detail some of the torture methods use by the Uk’s “Old bill” to subjugate Black Britons.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-64943305
How can a, newly formed, republic reach out to three notorious racist countries to train their Barbados Police Force. How low can Barbados stoop?
“Overseas experts coming to train local police
Expert trainers from overseas will be in Barbados this year to provide round-the-clock training for members of the Barbados Police Force, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Dale Marshall has disclosed.
Admitting that there is a training deficit within the police service, he announced that the government is taking steps to correct that.
Marshall, speaking from the well of Parliament on Friday as the Estimates debate continued, said that while 11 officers had benefited from the immersion programme with the Durham Constabulary in the United Kingdom over the past two years, more needed to be done.
“Sending six police every year out of a total police population of just around 1 200, it’ll take us forever. So, one of the initiatives that we’re taking in the coming financial year is bringing in expert trainers from Canada, from the US and from England, so that our officers don’t have to leave Barbados but our officers can receive training non-stop, around the clock, and we can do larger numbers,” he said.
“We need to have the finest police force in the region but we can only do so if all of our people are trained.”
Marshall made the disclosure as he pointed out that vast majority of the $197 million budgeted for the Attorney General’s Office for the 2023-2024 financial year, will go to the Barbados Police Service.
He noted the overall amount set aside for his department is $44 million more than the figure approved for 2022-2023 and said this was due in large part to the introduction of the crime prevention branch and a bump in resources for the police.
“That is a government that is staying true to the central tenets that law and order would be able to have the first stake in our national resources. Part of that significant increase is due to the creation of a special new arm of the ministry which relates to crime prevention, and that particular sector will receive $12.5 million…,” Marshall said.
“In the Office of the Attorney General’s budget, the Barbados Police Service lays claim to the single largest amount of that $197 million – the police service will be claiming $131 million. I want to make the point that this represents a significant increase over what was budgeted in the current financial year.
In the current financial year (2022-2023), the police service is receiving $114 million.
In the coming financial year, the police service will be receiving $131 million. Again, demonstrating our tangible commitment to law and order,” the Attorney General added.
Marshall stressed that the Government will be employing a two-pronged approach to maintaining stability – “law enforcement on the one hand and crime prevention on the other”.
“It stands to reason that if you reduce the incidence of people getting into crime, if you prevent our young men and women from going down that difficult road, then it will certainly make things easier on the arm of the Barbados Police Service,” he said.
Marshall said while more technological resources will be given to the police, emphasis will also be placed on making its processes more efficient.
“In that regard, I’m able to say that the Office of the Attorney General has engaged the services of a now retired deputy commissioner, Mr Oral Williams, to come back to analyse all of the procedures in the police service. There are some very archaic processes, a lot of steps that perhaps are not necessary, and we are trying to get that analysis done,” the AG said.
(JB) (B.T.)”
“How can a, newly formed, republic reach out to three notorious racist countries to train their Barbados Police Force. How low can Barbados stoop?”
That’s all they know, and dont have what it takes to do any better…cant fix shit on the island, can get nothing outside of their conniving wickedness right, but running around pretending to be world power.
@Yolande Grant – African Online Publishing Copyright (c) 2023. All Rights Reserved.
It’s hard to believe we have become a black republic.
TLSN…without a republic or any type of constitution….everything is null and void….just as John said..
The nonsense is still ongoing in UK, same MO from the 80s, rejigged.
Pacha…i see the vatican and Nicaragua got their own war kick started…they are going at it.
Then there is this:
“Will The Collapse Of Some US Banks Spur A Great Depression Worldwide?
Asian financial markets have tumbled amid concerns of a global domino effect as yet another US bank has collapsed. To discuss the latest developments, RT talks to economist Dr. Tope Fasua.”
and hilariously Dr. Faulsi is claiming that a “lab leak can also be termed a natural occurence.” Everybody making it up as they go along… just dont allow them to make up anything for you. I have gotten incredibly skittish in the last month…and dont want to see another politician.
In USA Po Po stop drivers just to run their ID / details through the system
Their goal was capture all blacks in the system at a young age
If you are black and do not have a record then you must be a liar
Even doves have pride
How can you just leave me standing?
Alone in a world so cold?
Maybe I’m just too demanding
Maybe I’m just like my father too bold
Maybe I’m just like my mother
She’s never satisfied
Why must we scream at each other
This is what it sounds like
When doves cry
The Indian chap is meant to be a
“Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services,” LOL!!!!!
https://www.cijn.org/barbados-four-seasons-still-stalled-after-seventy-seasons/
@TLSN
Why must you be so bigoted? Where was Persaud raised? Where did he attached high school? Sone if your act out the same behaviour you criticize in others.
Both these political parties have sought comfort in having people like Peter Morgan and Persaud in their ranks.
This blog has even promoted people of a similar hew being encouraged to led Black Bajans but no Bajans can lead their people in places from whence they came originally.
These people are seen by the hoard of sheeple, yard fowls and wannabes, pun intended, as super citizens, entirely based on the presumption that they are somehow better than the rest.
This is an historical, sociological, truism. Attempts at equalization are irrational.
So to pretend that Persaud is not taken more seriously or valued more by the rabble than the rest is an engagement with self delusion.
We see no such value in Persaud. A man people in the party know well who faked being a professor and still continues to stride the corridors of power in Barbados.
We fail to see any higher than average value which Persaud has brought to the table. His claim to fame is that he’s Mia Mottley’s friend. A man who committed this government, and the last one, to large losses in that hotel project, as proposed. And Mia Mottley quarterbacked these actions in and out of government.
This is the kind of super citizen with an ability to shake his head to make his hair fall into place to express a racist demand for respectability.
Persaud represents the very culture of Bajan racism. But we like it like that. The same way we surrender the corporates to red people and Indians, maybe the political will go similarly. What a bunch of cuuuuunts!
Waru
Not surprised at the Asians markets tumbling. It has long been a leading indicator.
We see sets of forces.
One, a growing lack of confidence in the banking system, across the board. Remember bail-ins, sanctions and outright theft of deposits by the American government.
Two, the geopolitical, the war in Ukraine, the rising correlation of forces to dethrone the greenback
Three, the debts of commercial banks which are huge.
Four, cultural decay across all environments within the USA. They know empire is dying.
Five, printing of money, Covid, inflation. A level of recklessness unimaginable a few decades ago.
The biggest scam in the West is the War Industry.
Wars Spending (called Defence) support their economies.
Billions of tax payers funds are funneled into Military Industrial Complex. Shareholders are laughing all the way to the bank.
Wars are accompanied by recessions and cuts in public services and increases in Defence budgets.
We are supposed to believe the scum i.e. White people’s bullshit propaganda.