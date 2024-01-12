Murder Statistics January to December 2023

See update by Amit on caribbeansignal.com. There was a significant decline in the number of murders for 2023 compared to prior years. In the blogmaster’s opinion that was as a result of a former ‘bigman’ Winston ‘Iston’ Bull who successfully negotiated a gang truce. Of recent talking heads of the government have been giving an unfair share of the credit to Minister of Crime Corey Lane. This is a disingenuous approach that may backfire – Blogmaster
There have been at least nineteen murders in Barbados for 2023. January to December 2022 data and analysis can be found here. My analysis is based on media reports only. The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.
Read full analysis @caribbeansignal.com (Amit)
This is why citizens refuse to become involved. Many community minded persons, work tirelessly and then see the credit given to politicians or what are called: “society higher- ups.”
We should all welcome the decline in murders but credit should be given where it is due and it should be done publicly.
We can rest assured that if this decline did not involve Mr. Winston “instinct” Bull, the politicians would be all over the news pontificating.
“Iston” not instinct.
My apologies
When there was the debacle at springer the buck stopped with the minister although she had no hand in the planning etc
Can anyone say if Corey co-opted or not Winston?
One thing for sure if the statistics we comparable or above 2023 we know who would be now getting the blame
The buck didn’t stop with the Minister because she is still in the job post reshuffles. In the case of Corey Layne it is a fact rhetorical number of murders immediately reduced after the Big Man’ gang truce. There is no need to obsfucate with BS.
Why don’t you just admit that you are an apologist and continue posting. It is not that your posting displeases me, but it is how you contort yourself to turn shit into gold. Just make your post and stop crying when others disagree.
Rumplestiltskin, you are not