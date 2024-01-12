Murder Statistics January to December 2023

Mitchell Anderson Nicholls was found dead in a well on December 29 2023 (Image Source: nationnews.com) Minister of ‘Crime’

See update by Amit on caribbeansignal.com. There was a significant decline in the number of murders for 2023 compared to prior years. In the blogmaster’s opinion that was as a result of a former ‘bigman’ Winston ‘Iston’ Bull who successfully negotiated a gang truce. Of recent talking heads of the government have been giving an unfair share of the credit to Minister of Crime Corey Lane. This is a disingenuous approach that may backfire – Blogmaster

There have been at least nineteen murders in Barbados for 2023. January to December 2022 data and analysis can be found here. My analysis is based on media reports only. The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.

Read full analysis @caribbeansignal.com (Amit)

Like this: Like Loading...