Fair Trading Commission Clarification unclear Posted on January 14, 2023 by David In the Friday 13 January edition of Barbados Today (pg 7), the FTC has sought to clarify an 'alleged suggestion made earlier', that the new tariff rates will be 'across the board'. This FTC clarification needs some clarification as outlined in the attached –Trevor Browne (BAPE) Letter-BarbadosToday-Jan15Download