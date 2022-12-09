Fighting, fighting, fighting – Actions have consequences

For decades the private transportation system has been inadequately regulated by government and public sector- the consequence is a sub culture developed that has negatively affected a generation of OUR children. In the absence of empirical data the blogmaster is prepared to say deviant behaviour by school children promulgated daily in the media is the result.

In 2018 when the current administration was voted into office, one of the more high profile appointments was former banker and relative of the Prime Minister Ian Estwick as Chairman of the Transport Authority. Estwick’s mandate was to ensure the authority delivery on its mandate to regulate the transport sector. In less than a year it was clear the Transport Authority was another ‘toothless tiger’ and Estwick resigned having failed in his assignment.

In December 2022 we have another update.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Santia Bradshaw advised the country this week an amendment to the traffic laws designed to address the troublesome PSV sector is coming. In Bradshaw’s words the amendment will “give greater teeth” to the Transport Authority and is expected to be approved by Cabinet in the near future.

For the last 40 odd years government after government, whether DLP or BLP, refused to provide adequate leadership to the transport, as a consequence a sub culture has contributed to destabilizing a Barbados society that was once the envy of many. Wasn’t Barbados considered a model Black country way back when?

The blogmaster understands the ownership of buses in the PSV sector is a composition of The Who is Who in Barbados. There is the corruption element associated with how licenses are approved by principals at the Ministry of Transport- including successive ministers- and assigned to particular routes. These are not exhaustive observations.

Here it is on the eve of 2023, a majority Black educated tiny country has been unable to address an issue that continues to negatively impact the behaviour of citizens, especially our children. As adults we have usurped our primary responsibility to care for our children. In brings into question what is the Return on Education investment given the billions allocated to the national budget post independence. Then again there is the saying book smart is not street smart.

To be expected,we created the problem now we point fingers at the children, at the unruly PSV workers and others. We like it so.

