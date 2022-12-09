Fighting, fighting, fighting – Actions have consequences

Posted on by

For decades the private transportation system has been inadequately regulated by government and public sector- the consequence is a sub culture developed that has negatively affected a generation of OUR children. In the absence of empirical data the blogmaster is prepared to say deviant behaviour by school children promulgated daily in the media is the result. 

In 2018 when the current administration was voted into office, one of the more high profile appointments was former banker and relative of the Prime Minister Ian Estwick as Chairman of the Transport Authority. Estwick’s mandate was to ensure the authority delivery on its mandate to regulate the transport sector. In less than a year it was clear the Transport Authority was another ‘toothless tiger’ and Estwick resigned having failed in his assignment.

In December 2022 we have another update. 

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Santia Bradshaw advised the country this week an amendment to the traffic laws designed to address the troublesome PSV sector is coming. In Bradshaw’s words the amendment will “give greater teeth” to the Transport Authority and is expected to be approved by Cabinet in the near future.

For the last 40 odd years government after government, whether DLP or BLP, refused to provide adequate leadership to the transport, as a consequence a sub culture has contributed to destabilizing a Barbados society that was once the envy of many. Wasn’t Barbados considered a model Black country way back when?

The blogmaster understands the ownership of buses in the PSV sector is a composition of The Who is Who in Barbados. There is the corruption element associated with how licenses are approved by principals at the Ministry of Transport- including successive ministers- and assigned to particular routes. These are not exhaustive observations.

Here it is on the eve of 2023, a majority Black educated tiny country has been unable to address an issue that continues to negatively impact the behaviour of citizens, especially our children. As adults we have usurped our primary responsibility to care for our children. In brings into question what is the Return on Education investment given the billions allocated to the national budget post independence. Then again there is the saying book smart is not street smart.

To be expected,we created the problem now we point fingers at the children, at the unruly PSV workers and others. We like it so.

8 thoughts on “Fighting, fighting, fighting – Actions have consequences


  1. Restoring order the mission
    By Colville Mounsey
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    Gun-toting criminals are being warned that soon there will be few places to hide from the law.
    In laying down the gauntlet yesterday, Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce said the full power at his disposal will be brought to bear to flush out those intent on disturbing the public peace with wanton firearm use.
    He also disclosed that over the next three months, a joint task force between the Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), under Operation Restore Order, will be tightening the dragnet on a number of crime hotspots.
    Searches
    Under a 2017 amendment to the
    Police Act, which was brought by then Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite, the powers of the Commissioner of Police were increased to protect the life and property of citizens.
    This included the power to conduct stop and searches as well as the use of cordons and curfews. At the time there was much public debate over the potential abuse of civil liberties.
    During yesterday’s press conference at District ‘A’ Police Station, Boyce, flanked by members of his top brass as well as armed members of the police’s tactical unit, said that while the use of cordons and curfews was not being considered at this time, they remained on the table should the situation worsen.
    He revealed that during the soft launch two weeks ago of the 86-member task force, 337 stop-and-search of vehicles were carried out while 1 098 people were checked.
    Boyce also put the public on notice that in the coming weeks they could expect to see these numbers increase significantly.
    Serious
    “Going forward, persons in each and every community must understand that we are not at war with any persons in the island.
    There is no war against police versus the bad boys or the persons who engage in the wanton use of firearms. We will do everything within the
    four corners of the law to deal with the situation.
    “Persons will see police officers and their support BDF personnel moving around. My advice to persons is not to get in our way, do not intervene, do not hamper or make our job more difficult,” he said.
    “My message to the criminals is that we are serious about this operation. We intend to go after you and we intend to take these guns out of persons’ hands. We intend to come after you 24/7 – day and night we will be there.
    “Initially this operation will be for three months with the possibility of an extension.
    “Unlike other jurisdictions, we do not want to go the route of corralling neighbourhoods because I believe Barbadians in general are law-abiding citizens. It is not like us to go down that road, but nothing is off the table. If it comes to that situation, then it is an option,” said the commissioner.
    “There is no secret about what has been happening in the country. There is no secret that we as a country are plagued with the instances of firearm-related offences, instances where persons are moving around and creating havoc. We as an organisation are tasked with looking after the safety and calmness of this country. So when societies are threatened by persons who are outside of good order, then we as a service must put things in place,” he added.
    However, prominent defence attorney Andrew Pilgrim said while he applauded the firm stance on gun violence taken by the police, he was mindful of the potential for encroachment of the rights of average Barbadians.
    “I regard any attempt to limit the rights of citizens to go about freely and fairly as a serious incursion on our rights,” the King’s Counsel told the Weekend Nation.
    “So, while I support all efforts by the Barbados Police Service and BDF, I am cognisant all of the time of a ‘fella’ being pulled over for no reason, without any authority, without suspicion. This idea that you can stop and search anybody is something that we as rightthinking members of society need to resist.”
    This position was shared by former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley, who said: “I am concerned that we have too much to lose if we let this sort of violence get out
    of hand, but I would not want to see policing powers become such that the rights of citizens in Barbados are abridged.”
    Civil liberties
    However, Boyce said there was no doubting the success of the approach as it has assisted lawmen in the solving of four murders as well as the seizure of a number of illegal firearms and narcotics.
    He added there was no need to fear breaches of people’s civil liberties as searches will be based on intelligence received and suspicion. “Persons will not be targeted willy nilly, that is not part and parcel of Operation Restore Order. When things get fully rolled out you are going to find that heightened activity, you are going to find a lot more searches and checks being completed.
    We know where the areas are that need attention and I must say that Barbados in total will be our stage of operation.”
    “It is not targeting or profiling particular areas, there is nothing like that. We know exactly where we have to go, we know where we have to do the heavy lifting. We know who our friends are and we know who we must go after; it is not a fly-bynight operation but rather one that is driven by intelligence.”

    Source: Nation

    Reply

    • Knife incident rattles students
      By Tre Greaves tregreaves@nationnews.com
      Panic gripped many students of Deighton Griffith Secondary School yesterday as they feared one of their colleagues could have been fatally stabbed.
      Although no one was physically injured following an altercation at the Kingsland, Christ Church school, calls are being made for more random searches on the compound to eliminate the prevalence of weapons.
      A few students who saw the incident said it involved two boys who got into an altercation. One allegedly kicked the other and the student who was kicked pulled out a knife to defend himself.
      Change of heart
      After pleading, the students said the knifewielder had a change of heart and disengaged.
      President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Rudy Lovell told the Weekend Nation
      yesterday that his union will support random searches as they were done previously.
      “The BUT is in full support of searches being conducted on students on the school compound. It is something that has been happening for years. It is nothing new,” he said, adding searches of a student and his or her possessions must be done in the presence of two adults.
      Lovell said the union has received reports from teachers “at two schools in question” on the need to beef up security.
      “We are getting some serious concerns from our members and these schools would need additional security in our opinion to ensure that acts of violence are not perpetrated,” he said.
      Classes at Deighton Griffith came to halt around noon and the students said they were asked to stay in their classrooms which they believed compounded their fears.
      “The first formers were traumatised because they actually saw the knife, and although everyone was trying to calm themselves,
      they were still panicking, walking up and down and screaming,” one senior student said.
      “I am still a bit shaken up right now because of the experience in the classroom. It was kind of like a lockdown in the classroom for a few hours,” she added.
      A concerned parent thanked principal Major Michael Boyce for how he and his team managed the situation, but suggested that more searches were needed.
      Panic
      “My daughter called me after 12:30 panicking, telling me she thinks somebody was stabbed and that everyone is running and screaming.
      “I think there is a need for a bit more security and bag checks of some of the students that they know may have an inclination to do something like that. They also need to do security checks around the perimeters and borders,” the father said.
      Numerous parents gathered at the school gate while members of the Barbados Police Service patrolled traffic on the roads.
      As they waited until their children were dismissed, some said they could not help but think of the stabbing of a 16-year-old student by a schoolmate at Parkinson Memorial Secondary School last Friday.
      Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw arrived and met with staff, but efforts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.
      In a statement, Lovell called for a meeting of the Ministry of Education and key stakeholders to address the spike in violence.
      “Violence is increasing in our schools, and teachers are fearful. It is time for action to address this serious problem. Students are leaving home for school with scissors and knives instead of textbooks, pens, and pencils.
      Check bags
      “Parents must check their children’s bags before they leave home in the morning. Furthermore, parents should beseech their children to follow the right path. Students need to be taught how to employ effective anger and conflict-resolution
      strategies,” he added.
      Lovell also said more psycho-social support would be necessary. “There must be an increased effort to provide psychological support to at-risk students and their parents, more guidance counsellors, support services and safety officers. Moreover, some parents must start parenting and instil the right values in their children.
      “Additionally, the [ministry] urgently needs to hire additional psychologists as one person presently employed is woefully inadequate and cannot cater to the issues presented by students in the over 100 public schools in Barbados.”

      Source: Nation


    • Judge’s warning on school violence
      By Heather-Lynn Evanson
      heatherlynevanson@nationnews.com
      A High Court judge believes parents can see the early warning signs of violence in their children and should nip such anti-social behaviour in the bud.
      Justice Carlisle Greaves was speaking to jurors at the conclusion of yesterday’s sitting of the No. 3 Supreme Court, where Romell Akeem Cummins, 30, of Vauxhall No 2, Christ Church, was found guilty of murdering 32-year-old security guard Dave Archer on board the MV Dream Chaser on June 10, 2019.
      The judge, a more than 30-year veteran of the legal system, said the violence among schoolchildren was not limited to socalled newer secondary
      schools. “You see the videos circulating on social media this week with schoolchildren fighting.
      It doesn’t matter which kind of school it seems like, whether it’s older secondary or newer secondary,” he said. “I am wondering if there is an in-thing going on out there – putting on street fights in school uniforms.”
      Justice Greaves said Barbados was “not yet as bad as some of our neighbours, but we are heading that way unless we become responsible and stand up and save our children”.
      “If you have a brother who is falling off the rails – they are bringing home things that cannot
      be explained properly, [tell them] not in here.
      As parents that is what you must tell them.
      That’s the culture we were brought up in,” he said.
      “And every day preach some morality, particularly when it comes to the issue of criminal behaviour.
      You could see it early.
      You could see the lies, the rudeness, the disobedience. You can see it. Try your best because it is for the good of the nation.”
      The judge urged the jurors to speak to and advise their relatives – not only the boys but the girls as well – to stay on the right path.
      “They say behind every successful man is a woman. That is true very much also in crime, where behind the men who are criminals or criminal element, there are women who support them, carry the weapons for them, conceal them, benefit from the profits they make and are attracted to them,” he said.
      “If you go round the courts and you see the fellows who come to court, they are coming to court with the prettiest women in the country. That is not unique to Barbados. I’ve seen that many places.
      “So you must speak to your daughters and sisters. Let them see it makes no sense.
      “How can it make sense to be in a relationship with a man who is going
      to cause you to be awakened in the morning with the police boots on your bed, digging up your house?
      Discourage them from doing that,” he said.
      Justice Greaves also told the jurors that if they took the lessons they learnt from the judicial system back into their homes and communities, they would not only be giving back to society, but helping to build the nation and “direct our youth”.
      “Particularly we see the scourge that has been scaring our land, the use of firearms.
      People who seem to feel that to carry around a big-able gun makes them a big-able man . . . .
      “We Bajans have a saying ‘trouble doesn’t set up like rain’. Trouble can come on you suddenly just like that and if you do not have the self-control, you will find yourself doing foolishness,” he said.

      Source: Nation


  2. “Then again there is the saying book smart is not street smart.”

    Preach and teach it Brother Davy King of Bu
    It is strange breed of black people that needs a Sri Lankan blogger in London to school them about Reggae, Spirituality and Rastafari, and even was chatting about Reparations and Repatriation Back to Africa before it was picked up adopted and adapted by others.
    I stated perception is key
    another said There is no truth. There is only perception.
    Perception has 2 sides (1) intuition and (2) false perceptions
    Where your mind goes your energy flows.
    To strengthen intuitive powers you can look and breathe into your inner third eye chakra furrowing your eyebrows and drawing spiritual shen energy into the pineal gland in the centre of your brain and drawing the light through your spine through all chakras down to the roots.
    Regarding false perceptions when you look at people abd things negatively with distrust anger etc all you will ever see is the negative side of people and things and will never ever see the positive in them.
    Equanimity meaning calmness and composure, especially in a difficult situation is required which can be achieved through a daily practice of meditation.

    Reply

  3. It all began with the drum
    Ancestors in Africa didn’t have telephones but communicated through drum rhythms.
    To get in touch with Heavenly Ancestors you have to look deep into your soul and lose all the karmas that you no longer required in your physical mental emotional spiritual body.
    Drum Dance Trance Therapy such as Gabrielle Roth’s 5Rhythms is an excellent practice to follow that I fully endorse.
    5Rhythms is a dynamic movement practice—a practice of being in your body—that ignites creativity, connection, and community.
    5Rhythms Cosmology
    From my confusion movement stirred
    something bigger than me wanted out
    raw awareness set free
    allowing untruths to fall away
    birthing the 5Rhythms
    essence embraced
    an offering placed in the cradle of time
    continuously rocked
    by an incessant hunger to know spirit in all things
    the 5Rhythms–
    a route
    to the
    root.
    ~ Gabrielle Roth
    I speak to my father the creator through the bubbling telephone chalice who told me to give you this message.

    Reply

  4. It all began with the drum
    Ancestors in Africa didn’t have telephones but communicated through drum rhythms.
    To get in touch with Heavenly Ancestors you have to look deep into your soul and lose all the karmas that you no longer required in your physical mental emotional spiritual body.
    Drum Dance Trance Therapy such as Gabrielle Roth’s 5Rhythms is an excellent practice to follow that I fully endorse.
    5Rhythms is a dynamic movement practice—a practice of being in your body—that ignites creativity, connection, and community.
    5Rhythms Cosmology
    From my confusion movement stirred
    something bigger than me wanted out
    raw awareness set free
    allowing untruths to fall away
    birthing the 5Rhythms
    essence embraced
    an offering placed in the cradle of time
    continuously rocked
    by an incessant hunger to know spirit in all things
    the 5Rhythms–
    a route
    to the
    root.
    ~ Gabrielle Roth

    Reply

Leave a comment, join the discussion.