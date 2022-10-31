West Indies Cricket on the Skids
The demise of West Indies cricket continues to be a topic of conversation across the Caribbean. A good observation can be drawn that Cricket West Indies (CWI) , CARICOM, University of the West Indies, Caribbean Examinations Council and a few other regional agencies combine to build greater resilience and scale, as well as enhance bargaining power on the global stage and in the case of sports, competitiveness. Certainly this was the intention of the founders?
Here are comments from two commenters on the blog reacting to West Indies recent failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup.
Another reshuffle? Heard West Indies cricket coach, Phil Simmons, resigned. Skerritt, Shallow, Jimmy Adams, Haynes and the other selectors, coaches, support staff and the team manager, should resign as well.”
So wait wha bout de players dem!
You will junk the ENTIRE establishment because the 15 players could not execute their skills when called upon to do so!
I can agree with the Coach and his assistants because their role is to motivate and focus these millionaire level athletes to ensure that they EXECUTE … if they fail then the coaching team has failed …. but the selectors, Dir of Cricket, CEO, Marketing and Communications folks and all-a-dem, really!de pedantic Dribbler
dpD, the ‘system’ always deals with players after every disastrous series. Hence the reason why so many cricketers with ‘short-lived’ careers played for WI. The selectors chose players who did not merit selection and provided supporters with ludicrous reasons for selecting them. Skerrit & Shallow made ‘big promises,’ but delivered ‘very little.’ Their record clearly indicates there hasn’t been any significant development in West Indies cricket at both the regional and international levels during their tenure. We continue to use a mediocre regional FOUR (4) DAY as the basis to select players to play test cricket, against countries such as England, Australia and India where their domestic tournaments and cricket clubs are professionally managed.Artax
