The beleaguered Kay McConney and Santia Bradshaw unsurprisingly retained the support of Prime Minister Mottley.

Minister Marsha Caddle, notable return to the Cabinet Davidson Ismael, BOOTED Sonia Browne, OUT

Prime Minister Mia Mottley spoke to the nation yesterday on a number of matters and of interest were a few changes to the Cabinet. Marsha Caddle was returned to the Cabinet on her own terms, she is the Minister of Industry, Science and Technology. Although her predecessor was fired he landed in the pime minister’s office and will retain a minister’s salary. Dr. Sonia Browne was operating in a role that created too many sleepless nights and decided to make way. The other changes may have merit but did not resonate with the blogmaster. The beleaguered Kay McConney and Santia Bradshaw unsurprisingly retained the support of Prime Minister Mottley. The next general election will be an accurate pulse check how the public will appraise the performance of these two.

Changes at a glance • Marsha Caddle will become Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology. • Chad Blackman will become Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment. • Dr Sonia Browne will now chair the National Wellness Programme. • Davidson Ishmael will assume the role of Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness. • Sandra Husbands switches to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education with responsibility for higher education and technical and vocational training. Kay McConney will remain as Minister of Education and focus on education transformation. Portfolios • The Water Resources portfolio will move from Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources to the Prime Minister’s Office. • The Urban Development Commission and Rural Development Commission will fall under the portfolio of Senior Minister Dr William Duguid. • The Building Standards Authority will go back to the Ministry of Public Works. Senate • Chad Blackman will replace Senator Lorenzo Harewood. • Reverend Charles Morris will replace Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle. Diplomatic corps • Ambassador Noel Lynch will now take lead on the coordination of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. • Vic Fernandes will assume the role of Ambassador to the United States. • Sharon Marshall will assume the role of Ambassador to Cuba. • Cleviston Haynes, former Governor of the Central Bank, will be our first Ambassador to Ireland. • Senator Lorenzo Harewood will become the new Consul General in New York. • Senator Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson will assume the responsibility of sherpa as Barbados takes on the chairmanship of the V20. Nation newspaper 06 January 2024

Maybe the blogmaster is being harsh because after 10 minutes of listening to Mottley yesterday there was a temptation to tune out. Is Mottley’s ability to command her audience fading? Yesterday’s delivery to the nation will predictably suck some of the air out of the cheque story.

In August of last year Mottley promised the nation if her two senior ministers Duguid and Marshall were unable to resolve the Savvy of the Bay matter she would be forced to intervene. To quote on the matter:-

But what I will say to you now is that I have said to the two gentlemen, ‘you have a timeline on these negotiations, and if these negotiations don’t finish within the next few weeks, there must be a ministerial statement to the Parliament and all of the facts laid bare, including how this matter started under the last government; why there was a need to go to court under the last government; how, therefore, the sale was proceeded with as a result of an act of specific performance; and why we would not have been able to act before when we said from the very beginning, those two lots in the middle were always car parks’. Prime minister mia mottley

Both sides on this matter have fallen silent. This is how we do the public’s business in Barbados. All the talk about transparency is just that, talk!

