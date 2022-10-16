Magna Carta v Terra Carta: Challenging the Divine Right of Kings in a 21st Century Age of Monuments, Mourners, Masochists & Malevolents

Submitted by Terence M. Blackett

“Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.” ~ Shakespeare (Henry IV, Part II)

Mankind continues to lean on the broken staff of finite understanding regarding nature and it varied potentialities while scorning and scoffing at “Prophetic Science,” and its warnings of a looming apocalypsus – while at the same time exalting “human science”, not having learned anything from past histories, or from the terminal fate of the antediluvian world. Until we allow the truth to extricate us from the tyrannically fatalistic bog of confusion and weird, man-made, pseudo-science – we run the ominous risk of turning our ill-conceived, deceptive efforts of saving planet earth, into weapons of mass deception resulting in mass destruction and terminal demise.

All around the world can be seen the wretched, miserable, poor, blind and naked hallucinogenic effects of planetary conditions, where so-called leaders are utterly failing on one hand to be sound in doing what they teach others to do, and failing spectacularly on the other hand to keep themselves detached from doing what they teach other NOT* to do, but moreover, intent on keeping the masses blindsided by this ignominious deception.

In the 13th century, much like today in the 21st century, we are faced with the need find consensus over a vast array of issues that will inevitably hang out to dry some [8] billion souls. The medieval elites of the 13th century – (the kings & queens of England & Europe), in cahoots with the popes of Rome, who wanted complete control of all human life. However, a group of barons & lords (elites in their own right), wanted a bold charter based on the fundamental human rights of the person, (given the egregious nature of the divine rule of kings), with limitations to the autocratic perfidy of monarchy.

Magna Carta became that ‘Great Charter’, and like the birth of the US Constitution, (both) remain the two most famous legal documents in all of human history, (showing that if there is consensus by written agreement), and the elites live up according to the letter and spirit of their covenants – men will prosper – for “all men are created equal” (at least, in the eyes of God), an age-old conundrum that may never be vanquished by fallen men.

At the time, when this disruptive document was issued to King John (1199 – 1216) as a practical solution to the political crisis he faced in 1215 – Magna Carta was to establish, for the first time, the principle that everyone, including the king, was subject to the vagaries and inducements of the law. But for all the good will in the world, a dumbing down of the document meant that over 30% of the original charter was scraped within the first [10] years of it publication, and today, most of the clauses have been repealed (due their assaults on the monarchy), caused in part to the aggrandisement of civil/citizen’s power.

Of the [63] clauses ratified by King John regarding his rule – history shows how the 39th Clause apportioned all “freemen the right to justice and a fair trial” – a fortuitous harbinger of Habeas Corpus. The influential echo of Magna Carta’s fundamental principles became embellished within the US Bill of Rights (1791) notwithstanding, many other constitutional documents that carry key penchants of the Great Charter around the world, with similar provisos stitched in as prominent tenets into the documents of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and into the European Convention on Human Rights (1950).

Magna Carta became the catalyst for what is termed Neo-Athenian Democracy. The democratic ideals that have been fought for and won over many centuries of feudal serfdom – birthed within the bowel of this precious document (where some argue that there must have been an Invisible Hand) controlling to some minor degree the sons of Japheth, (the depigmented genome of Noah’s 3rd offspring), in bringing to life, a covenant that has stood the test of time for almost a [1000] years.

For the record, no one can deny the influence of the Catholic Church’s role in undermining this historical document. King John was already having a fractious relationship with the said Church having had rejected the election of Stephen Langton (1150 – 1228) as Archbishop of Canterbury, and in 1208, Pope Innocent III issued a decree (known as an ‘Interdict’), prohibiting people in England from receiving the sacraments or being buried in consecrated ground, and finally, King John was excommunicated from the church in 1209, and the Interdict remained in place until John surrendered his kingdom to the ‘overlordship’ of the Pope in 1213. Such remains the power of popery in the world in 2022!

In that same year, a party of dissident barons met with Archbishop Langton who was papal legate, to air their frustrations with the King. They insisted that King John should agree to confirm the coronation charter issued by his ancestor, King Henry I, in 1100, which had promised ‘ to abolish all the evil customs by which the kingdom of England has been unjustly oppressed .’ Butalthough King John had agreed the terms of Magna Carta, and the barons renewed their oaths of allegiance, the contractual agreement did not last long – like most things in Britain.

The lords & barons were miffed at how Magna Carta was to be enforced, with King John sending messengers to the Pope, who was the ‘overlord’ of the kingdoms of England & Ireland, in the summer of 1215, requesting that the charter be disannulled & permanently scrapped. The barons who were the custodians of the city of London refused to relinquish their hold on it until the King made Magna Carta the law of the land. When Pope Innocent III saw the charter’s terms, he was outraged with fury, and on 24th August 1215 he issued a Papal Bull, outlawing Magna Carta as ‘illegal, unjust, harmful to royal rights and shameful to the English people’, and declaring the charter ‘null and void of all validity for ever’. So Magna Carta and all other similar covenants echoing verbatim the hubris of freedom (in all countries which bear its superscriptions) were equally outlawed because no Papal Bull can be changed in spite of what some want to argue today. This issue hinges on the context of papal infallibility!

Since then, until now, defining the rule of law, human rights, habeas corpus, petition of right & a sleuth of other tenets from #MagnaCarta have been under threat for almost [9] centuries. If left to the modern day King John, (sorry, King Charles III) and the modern day, Pope Innocent III (Oops, Pope Francis) – we will experience a fundamentally similar, seismic, socio-political shift which they want to rebrand as “TERRA CARTA”, as is outlined in the below video on the ecological desertification premise termed “climate change”, (by Katie Wand), who tears into Charles & Co.

To grasp the praxis of this discourse, it is incumbent to build on the foundation of Magna Carta as a pretext, given that in the 21st century, the issue is no longer about the lords & ladies in Western, capitalist, so-called democratic societies, (although they play an orchestral role) but the new “TERRA CARTA CHARTER” being pushed by the Pope and his royal emissary King Charles III is about (both) “Laudato Si” & “Terra Carta” – insidious documental charters (Papal Bull & King’s Edict), aversions to life, liberty, and the pursuit of individual happiness & autonomy based on the so-called pressing issues of our time – “CLIMATE CHANGE” as seen in Ms. Wand’s seminal VT. Terra Carta may be a new concept to most but the players are as old as the hills; with their wicked intent as diabolical as it was in the Dark Ages, and the challenge is to unpack this deception (to whatever degree is possible within the confines and brevity of a word prose narrative).

Let us begin.

So what is really “Terra Carta”? What is at its core? Will we even know before it lands on us like a ton of bricks? Will the soon to be coronated Charles as king be able to pull back from his former avant-garde posturing on subjects like the climate emergency and will he miss COP-27? If so, who will be his ventriloquist? His heir, (“king-in-waiting”), William? And will William choose the name King Arthur, after the mythical, mercurial #ArthurPendragon? And will the world be ruled like mythical Camelot?

First, let’s build a picture of how we got here! As Paul Gallagher said, in 2015, the world was greeted with the Pope’s Papal Bull called Laudato Si which few if any commentators knew was written by Hans Joachim “ John ” Schellnhuber of Oxford, who states that “ the maximum number of human beings which can be sustained by ‘Mother Earth’ is ‘less than 1 billion’ … He is momentarily and violently trying to deny these statements, but they were made at international climate conferences and reported in major press… Schellnhuber has been a personal agent deployed by and with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles since at least 2004, to demand that major governments agree to “decarbonize” and scrap modern industry.” This is the episteme of Terra Carta which undergirds Laudato Si and the sovereignty of earth’s natural resources which must be controlled by either king or potentate (or both).

Sadly, most are suffering the effects of conspiratorial amnesia, for what we are seeing is this age-old conspiracy at work by those who orchestrate tyrannical malfeasance. The slick, modern varnish of royalty can be a mesmerizing veneer (as seen in Elizabeth II funeral) but for too many, when you look past the meaningless sophistry, you recognize that feeble, mortal, men are deceived by their own hype and ( somehow believe their #KaKa does not smell ). The divine right to rule is a broken relic of the past – geopolitically and geologically stratified in layers of posthumous rubble and is as ethereally worthless as the bones of a useless fossil.

The “medieval conception of the divine right of kings” succinctly explained by the Encyclopaedia Britannica states that: “ The doctrine of divine right can be dangerous for both church and state. For the state it suggests that secular authority is conferred, and can therefore be removed, by the church, and for the church it implies that kings have a direct relationship to God and may therefore dictate to ecclesiastical rulers .” This was the case during the classical medieval period of European history; for behind the scenes of modern world GOVs* lie monarchy, in tandem with medieval Papacy in the Vatican, still deciding on all major policy aspects of life, for all countries on earth (socially, academically, monetarily, politically, religiously, etc.).

Terra Carta for example, not only flies in the face of the Magna Carta, but it is a means to forge a postmodern pathway to a world that is leaner based on population Eugenics; supposedly fairer because capitalism will be destroyed and so-called equality will make the 99% poorer (with a small elite holding all the wealth and power), as the minions to do their bidding – enjoying maximum privilege; and “GREENER” because those who survive, will live in a “NET ZERO” world where it may be difficult to even breath out carbon dioxide without the moribund nature of the ECO-moral police.

Men like King Charles III are Hobbesian in nature, with their Leviathanesque mindset; attenuated, fostered and nurtured by a belief system in the divine right to be both king and ‘god’ of the realms to which they survey, affording them this Malthusian privilege to decide who lives and who dies. They are more concerned about the created space than they are about the created being. Do not be fooled by their mirage of religiosity and overt primal and naturalist outlook – it is the phantom mask of Satan (in all his Luciferian darkness)!

These are “hard words” but they are the words of the ancient prophets when read in the context of Old Testament exegesis – with sober harbingers for us who live in postmodernity and will be the words of the endtime prophets, as the world draws nearer to its only logical conclusion and cataclysmic end.

As we enter this Orwellian, brave new world of so-called climate science, the United Nations in April 2022, inaugurated the “International Day of Monuments” with the spotlight on the insidious nature of climate change. But are those monuments merely holes in the grounds or edifices we build in the sky, or the hocus-pocus of extra-terrestrial, planetary science, as graphically simulated by the space programs of NASA (in all its Hollywoodesque theatrics)? Or greater still, the dystopian relics of a bygone age, where as philosopher Hannah Arendt opined on the ‘Banality of Evil’ and how mankind has littered the planet with objects of its carnal reign over other men, for the last [6000] years.

Lying in the wake of tragedy after tragedy, are the remains of shattered lives (from the Amazon Rainforest where Britain has been accused of being complicit in its destruction (yet pretending to be its greatest apologist), and/or the Methane gas effervescently rising up for the ruptured Russian gas pipeline), to the young Black BRITISH brother – Chris Kaba who was shot in the head by a rogue police tyrant, in what most refuse to accept as part of Operation Kratos which is still part of UK Metropolitan Police Policy regarding Black men in Britain (falsely suspected of having a firearm) to be shot in the head. And while Chris Kaba’s death was being mourned during the funeral of Elizabeth II – it was reported by SKY News that the “MOURNERS” were actually “PROTESTERS” (which prompted a backlash from the family and supporters). Nothing was to get in the way of the spectacle of Madge’s funeral or the pomp and pageantry of regal excesses.

At every turn, the mourners of the monuments of privilege overlook the shame that shows no one is spared the ravages and travesties of insult and depredation, as was seen in 2017 when Royal Marines were hung upside down, whipped, and forced to masturbate to gay porn, as punishment for minor indiscretions. This is the far-reaching level of masochistic madness that exist in our world where the murder of indigenous people for their trade in human organs is now as commonplace as when it was given prescience [12] years ago by our current blogmaster.

This runaway freight train of madness covers too many areas to be addressed given the brevity of time and space. The Malevolents of this earth are doing everything possible to completely reorder the state of nature as Thomas Hobbes saw it – “a place, brutish & nasty” with all kinds of actors doing the unthinkable (even trying to unseat the very throne of creation) by engineering “embryo models complete gastrulation to neurulation and organogenesis” – a study published last month in the journal Nature, “where scientists in the tripartite axis of evil, (US, UK & Israel) successfully created a synthetic mouse embryo without using any eggs or sperm. Instead, they used an assortment of stem cells (all in the name of scientific exploration), but for what ends? A transhumanist agenda? You decide!

Researchers don’t know what exactly happens in the womb between around [14] days and a month into development, says Max Wilson, a molecular biologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who was not involved in the study. During this mystery period, the brain gets built and the heart is laid down. ‘It’s called the “Black Box” of human development,’ he explains.

So while the world is being strangled on increasingly more and more “Junk Science” on climate change, the circus show rolls on as the only game in town – as the blinding, evil, sinister prevarications we witness are mere side line issues1 (if hardly ever given space for any meaningful discourse). Regardless of what the elites say, climate science is broken! Charles & Co. will soon find out as they will realize that they are kicking and beating a dead horse. What will upstage climate science – no one alive today is truly prepared for…

Until then, Dei Amori et Familiae et Patriae ~ (For God, Love, Family & Country)

Semper Fidelis