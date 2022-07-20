No Quick Fix
Every once in a while this government finds a catch phrase and sticks to it. We had our “nothing to see here” moments. There was the famous “lost decade” and “old guard.” Once upon time it was “all uh we, my friends and no retreat no surrender.”
The newest catch phrase is “no quick fix.”
Dale Marshall’s response to the spike in crime that equals or surpasses that of 2006-7 which he criticised??
No quick fix.
The Central Bank Governor’s response to bank fees AFTER the Prime Minister said it has to stop?
No quick fix
The Prime Minister’s response to abolishing Common Entrance after proclaiming it so on a political platform and after Dr. Denny bragged about a 2023 end in Parliament?
No quick fix
The roll out of the Summer Nutrition Programme which NO ONE knew about before it was announced??
No quick fix
What about integrity legislation and freedom of information? After all, it’s 30-0 with a packed Senate
No quick fix
Cost of living. Tax on gas? Increasing prices? Decreasing items on shelves?
No quick fix
Legislation to protect the elderly and the vulnerable?
No quick fix
Legislation to protect hard working farmers from praedial larceny?
no quick fix
Repairs to housing damaged by Elsa and the provision of low income housing?
No quick fix
Covid numbers again at 400 with a consistent 33%+ positivity rate?
No quick fix
But then again, what should we expect. We were told to “gimme de vote and watch muh.” We were also told of “mission criticals” “many hands make light work” “we got dis” and “this is who we are.”
Whether BOSS, BERT, SUN, REAP, BOUNCE or whatever…. I guess it’s just back to life and back to reality.
No quick fix!!!
