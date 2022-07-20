Submitted by Just Observing

Every once in a while this government finds a catch phrase and sticks to it. We had our “nothing to see here” moments. There was the famous “lost decade” and “old guard.” Once upon time it was “all uh we, my friends and no retreat no surrender.”

The newest catch phrase is “no quick fix.”

Dale Marshall’s response to the spike in crime that equals or surpasses that of 2006-7 which he criticised??

No quick fix.

The Central Bank Governor’s response to bank fees AFTER the Prime Minister said it has to stop?

No quick fix

The Prime Minister’s response to abolishing Common Entrance after proclaiming it so on a political platform and after Dr. Denny bragged about a 2023 end in Parliament?

No quick fix

The roll out of the Summer Nutrition Programme which NO ONE knew about before it was announced??

No quick fix

What about integrity legislation and freedom of information? After all, it’s 30-0 with a packed Senate

No quick fix

Cost of living. Tax on gas? Increasing prices? Decreasing items on shelves?

No quick fix

Legislation to protect the elderly and the vulnerable?

No quick fix

Legislation to protect hard working farmers from praedial larceny?

no quick fix

Repairs to housing damaged by Elsa and the provision of low income housing?

No quick fix

Covid numbers again at 400 with a consistent 33%+ positivity rate?

No quick fix

But then again, what should we expect. We were told to “gimme de vote and watch muh.” We were also told of “mission criticals” “many hands make light work” “we got dis” and “this is who we are.”

Whether BOSS, BERT, SUN, REAP, BOUNCE or whatever…. I guess it’s just back to life and back to reality.

No quick fix!!!