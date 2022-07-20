No Quick Fix

Submitted by Just Observing

Every once in a while this government finds a catch phrase and sticks to it. We had our “nothing to see here” moments. There was the famous “lost decade” and “old guard.” Once upon time it was “all uh we, my friends and no retreat no surrender.”

The newest catch phrase is “no quick fix.”

Dale Marshall’s response to the spike in crime that equals or surpasses that of 2006-7 which he criticised??

No quick fix.

The Central Bank Governor’s response to bank fees AFTER the Prime Minister said it has to stop?

No quick fix

The Prime Minister’s response to abolishing Common Entrance after proclaiming it so on a political platform and after Dr. Denny bragged about a 2023 end in Parliament?

No quick fix

The roll out of the Summer Nutrition Programme which NO ONE knew about before it was announced??

No quick fix

What about integrity legislation and freedom of information? After all, it’s 30-0 with a packed Senate

No quick fix

Cost of living. Tax on gas? Increasing prices? Decreasing items on shelves?

No quick fix

Legislation to protect the elderly and the vulnerable?

No quick fix

Legislation to protect hard working farmers from praedial larceny?

no quick fix

Repairs to housing damaged by Elsa and the provision of low income housing?

No quick fix

Covid numbers again at 400 with a consistent 33%+ positivity rate?

No quick fix

But then again, what should we expect. We were told to “gimme de vote and watch muh.” We were also told of “mission criticals” “many hands make light work” “we got dis” and “this is who we are.”

Whether BOSS, BERT, SUN, REAP, BOUNCE or whatever…. I guess it’s just back to life and back to reality.

No quick fix!!!

  • 555dubstreet
    July 20, 2022 5:59 AM

    Tax Pressure
    Innis exposes the culture of corruption back a yard but fret not and worry no longer

    I am the original radical on BU coming correct with positive lyrics for a culture of righteous living and to know yourself in these times
    this song shall be transcribed after some boom weed when I am ready to teach you how to take your first step forward to freedom in the promised land

    Drummie
    Redemption Rock

    Like

  • TheOGazerts
    July 20, 2022 6:19 AM

    You need to stop smoking before posting.
    (I get cuss again)

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    July 20, 2022 6:24 AM

    This foundation is in the Holy Mountains of Zion
    Lord God Jah Rastafari loveth the Gates of Zion more than all the dwelling places of Jacob
    Man got to see them self these day doing the right thing to lead the way to Zion
    Man got to know them self and by knowing himself you go to organise and centralise
    Know yourself

    I tell you about the 12 Tribes of Israel
    Yeah

    Through repatriation comes redemption
    Redemption of your soul
    Where you will never grow old

    Mount Zion Land that’s where I and I Rastaman come from

    Marcus Garvey told them safe that freedom is a must

    He said that the righteous black man must stand
    And the weak heart black man must fall

    Another will say
    Careless Ethiopians go down in Babylon

    So let your hearts and hands be clean
    To rally around His Imperial Majesty’s Red Gold and Green
    And if your heart no clean you going to drop out of the scene
    Yeah

    So clean hands and a pure in heart
    Shall see Jah

    The little that the poor man have
    is less than the riches of men the wicked men I shall say

    So let your work shine before men
    That they may see your good works
    and grow a fire for the wicked in Zion

    So orgaaise and centralise and know yourself
    Yeah

    Seven miles of Black Star Liner
    Coming into Kingston Habour
    When the right time come
    It a go dread It a go dread
    It a go dread pon the weak heart

    Love and happiness Is my blessing I sing

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    July 20, 2022 6:25 AM

    “You need to stop smoking before posting.
    (I get cuss again)”

    Some idiot had to speak some negative smart ass shit and fuck up my high

    Like

