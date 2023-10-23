Barbados Underground and traditional news sources have been highlighting the mysterious case of Savvy on the Bay yet to be resolved. The public dispute between Allan Kinch and government encouraged Prime Minister Mia Mottley to issue the following statement in April 2023. As usual the citizens of Barbados are treated like pariahs in a democratic system of government designed to serve them. Several MONTHS later Mottley’s promise must be categorized as another empty promise by a politician.
… you [Senior Ministers William Duguid and Dale Marshall] have a timeline on these negotiations, and if these negotiations don’t finish within the next few weeks, there must be a ministerial statement to the Parliament and all of the facts laid bare, including how this matter started under the last government; why there was a need to go to court under the last government; how, therefore, the sale was proceeded with as a result of an act of specific performance; and why we would not have been able to act before when we said from the very beginning, those two lots in the middle were always car parks …Prime Minister Mottley
This is a simple call to Prime Minister Mia Mottley to treat the electorate that elected her to serve with respect.
It is interesting to observe recent developments occurring on Bay Street in an area adjacent to Savvy on the Bay. The battle continues to develop the few windows to the sea in Barbados.
Sad to say “there is nothing new here”.
Listen to the different ‘Parish speaks’ and you will hear MM give instructions to a member of her motley brigade ‘investigate and fix in 2 weeks’. At the next “Parish speaks” you will get a Lorenzo type who sings “how great thou art” and then the original complainant would say ” Someone came; he walked around the house measuring and then he left. I haven’t seen anyone since – the problem remains”.
Mia’s performance must be evaluated on more than the words she speak. Like a gymnast she needs to have an “Execution Score”. We can still give her credit for promises made and force of personality, but these must be trumped by her execution score and it is here that she falls apart.
Broken promises litters the past 5 years. Incomplete tasks are strewn across the various actions of this administration. We hear of food security only to learn that we do not have enough water to grow food. We hear of new judges and new buildings only to learn that the judges need even more space to work. A thousand new initiatives but nothing is really completed …
If it was not the political life of the country hanging in the balance, then Mia’s and her gang comedy of self-enforced errors would have us all laughing. I know that some of you are wishing that she gets the UN or some other job TOMORROW
But life is cruel. Life says we made this bed and we should lay on it. Life can be merciless. Life will serves us up a chance to give her a next 30-0.
When I was a student appreciating the beauty of mathematics, I used to think that God was a mathematician, but as I watch this administration at work, I have come to realize that God has a good sense of humor or is a comedian.