  • David
    May 5, 2022 5:15 PM

    #strangebedfellows

  • Hants
    May 5, 2022 5:37 PM

    All ah we is one.

  • Hants
    May 5, 2022 5:39 PM

    De $100,000 plus club

  • TheOGazerts
    May 5, 2022 6:18 PM

    Might be. But looks like the suits were bought at a flea market. Cheap….

  • FearPlay
    May 5, 2022 6:25 PM

    There are instances like these that makes one wonder if politicians really think that they are the only ones with an inkling of sense, honesty and truthfulness. The length and breath of this island was traversed during an election campaign by supposedly honest and truthful politicians, later leaders, pointing out the incompetence of the then holder of the Ministry of Finance. His shallow background, lack of experience, paucity of knowledge in finance and inability to grasp simple economic concepts was laid bare for all to see and hear. Now this! Every time I am blatantly lied to, I become more and more distrustful of the person lying to me to the point that when they tell the truth, they will be disbelieved. I resent it and this is not the first time. No matter how much the international arena becomes the stage upon which performances are cheered by the power brokers of this world, if you deliberately choose to lie to the local audience in order to sway opinions, you are still judged as a liar. We were told about yachts, personal residences and all manner of unverified information; we were also told how many charges would be laid and how many years would be served by certain other individuals. Now into a second term in office and the investigation Labors on without a hint of when or if the leaches of the treasury will face justice.

    The reason this country found itself in its perilous financial position was laid soundly at the feet of an incompetent individual named so by one we trusted. The international body must now be questioning the good judgement of that individual and rightly so.

  • Pachamama
    May 5, 2022 6:27 PM

    David
    What’s new here? Mugabe and Sinckliar were close buddies for years. Remember OSA said they came to parliament hand in hand.😃

  • Lawson
    May 5, 2022 6:42 PM

    If she doesn’t have to wear a tie neither am I

  • John
    May 5, 2022 7:25 PM

    Andrew Fahie is no longer the premier of BVI.

    https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-virgin-islands-acting-premier-proposes-no-confidence-vote-fahie-2022-05-05/

