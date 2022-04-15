Paul Kagame Visits Barbados

Paul Kagame the transformational leader of Rwanda is set to visit Barbados today after leaving Jamaica. In another blog post Rwanda was featured for its rapid transformation under his leadership following a brutal civil war.

His arrival will be telecast – see link: https://youtu.be/PhLZtEhRouA

Becoming the SINGAPORE of the Caribbean

Posted on October 21, 2020 by David 122 comments

The pace at which Singapore has achieved so-called first world status- in a generation- has ensured mention in case studies to be found in any management volume of standing. By every account it is a well managed country directed by a relevant strategic plan, disciplined society, adequate workforce with required skill sets to execute plans, routine enforcement of laws etc. You get the picture. It is a country serious about effectively and efficiently directing its resources.

Read full text of the blog – Becoming the SINGAPORE of the Caribbean